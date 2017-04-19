Schaumburg High School spring musical runs through Saturday

hello

Schaumburg High School' spring musical, "Big Fish," is at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday in the school auditorium. Prices are $10, $8 for students or senior citizens.

The story follows Will Bloom, who feels that he never knew his father, Edward, because all Edward's stories sounded like tall tales. Since he was young, Will's been hearing fantastic yarns about a witch, a giant, a mermaid, and how Edward met the love of his life. But when Will marries and is expecting a son of his own, he learns that Edward is terminally ill. Despite their strained relationship, Will attempts to sort through fact and fiction, and begins to wonder if his father's stories were more than they seemed after all.

For information or reservations, contact Chad Elwell, (224) 653-4404 or celwell@d211.org, or SHSBoxOffice@students.d211.org