Road closures for Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

The second annual Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K steps off at 7 a.m. Sunday from North Central College at 30 N. Brainard St. Here is a list of major streets affected by the route. The city of Naperville provides an interactive map at https://www.naperville.il.us/eventinfo/ that adjusts as runners pass certain locations and intersections are opened to traffic.

Full closures near the start/finish: Chicago Avenue, Prairie Avenue, Julian Street, Columbia Street, Wright Street, Sleight Street, Loomis Street, Highland Avenue, Prairie Avenue, Parkside Avenue.

Full closures elsewhere: 5th Avenue from Washington to Columbia streets; Benton Avenue from Columbia to Charles streets

Charles Avenue from Anne to Dark Star roads; Gartner Road from Driftwood Court to Olesen Drive; Olesen Drive from Gartner Road to Whirlaway Avenue; Hobson Road from Oxford Lane to Washington Street; Hillside Road from Washington to Charles streets

Partial closures: Chicago Avenue from Charles Street to Olesen Drive; Olesen Drive from Chicago to Elizabeth avenues; Washington Street from Hobson Road to 5th Avenue.