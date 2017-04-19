Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/19/2017 10:20 AM

Road closures for Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marie Wilson
 
 

The second annual Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K steps off at 7 a.m. Sunday from North Central College at 30 N. Brainard St. Here is a list of major streets affected by the route. The city of Naperville provides an interactive map at https://www.naperville.il.us/eventinfo/ that adjusts as runners pass certain locations and intersections are opened to traffic.

Full closures near the start/finish: Chicago Avenue, Prairie Avenue, Julian Street, Columbia Street, Wright Street, Sleight Street, Loomis Street, Highland Avenue, Prairie Avenue, Parkside Avenue.

Full closures elsewhere: 5th Avenue from Washington to Columbia streets; Benton Avenue from Columbia to Charles streets

Charles Avenue from Anne to Dark Star roads; Gartner Road from Driftwood Court to Olesen Drive; Olesen Drive from Gartner Road to Whirlaway Avenue; Hobson Road from Oxford Lane to Washington Street; Hillside Road from Washington to Charles streets

Partial closures: Chicago Avenue from Charles Street to Olesen Drive; Olesen Drive from Chicago to Elizabeth avenues; Washington Street from Hobson Road to 5th Avenue.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account