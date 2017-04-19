Lake County launches streamlined permitting system

Lake County officials announced Wednesday that their new and improved permit and inspection system is now available to the public.

The system is expected to improve interdepartmental efficiencies, enhance customer service, improve communication and reduce the amount of time it takes for permits and inspections.

It brings multiple county departments, including Planning, Building & Development, Health, Division of Transportation, Public Works, and the Stormwater Management Commission, into a single unified permitting system. Customers will be able to submit and pay for many permit applications online and review the status of their applications and inspections using their home computer.

Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor said in a news release he expects permit reviews involving multiple departments to be completed faster and more efficiently with the new system.

"This is one more success story that demonstrates Lake County's commitment to operational excellence," he added. "We are continuously improving services, technologies, and efficiencies in order to optimize our services, minimize spending and maximize value for our customers and taxpayers."

The new system also will open the door for shared service opportunities with municipalities, and create opportunities for more streamlined permitting for businesses doing work with the county and other local governments.

To visit the system online, go to energovcitizenaccess.tylertech.com/LakeCountyIL/SelfService#/home.