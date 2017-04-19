Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/19/2017 4:55 PM

GED graduation ceremony returning to College of Lake County

  • After a two-year hiatus, College of Lake County will resume a graduation ceremony for older students receiving a high school equivalency diploma. It's set for May 14 at the Grayslake campus.

College of Lake County will resume holding a graduation ceremony for older students receiving a high school equivalency diploma.

CLC spokeswoman Diane Rarick said Wednesday that 115 students have signed up for the General Education Development ceremony set at 2 p.m. May 14 at the Grayslake flagship campus's physical education center.

Arlene Santos-George, dean of adult basic education in the GED and English as a second language division, said there were not enough grads to hold ceremonies in 2016 and 2015.

She said fewer students took the tests after significant changes were made in 2014 to the GED structure, content and delivery method. Tests now must be taken on a computer.

Santos-George said GED graduates from 2014 through this year are eligible to participate in the May 14 ceremony, which she hopes is well attended.

"It is a significant milestone in their lives," she said.

CLC President Jerry Weber is among the officials who said he's looking forward to the ceremony. He asked CLC board members during a recent meeting to visit the graduation event, if possible.

Officials said the graduates may participate in the ceremony without paying any fees and that caps and gowns will be provided. The Lake County Office of Regional Education is collaborating with CLC for the ceremony.

