4/19/2017

Alderman wants owner consent before shock collars used on dogs

Chicago Sun-Times

Animal care and day care facilities would be required to get the "express written consent" of dog owners before using electric collars, under a crackdown proposed Wednesday.

Southwest Side Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th) introduced the ordinance in response to an incident at a doggy day care facility in Mount Greenwood that traumatized one of his constituents and her dog.

The woman has told DNAInfo Chicago that she picked her German Shepherd mix up at the day spa and was shocked to find an electric shock collar around her neck.

The collar is designed to issue a series of ring tones. If barking persists, an electric shock is administered. The woman was quoted as saying that the experience left her dog traumatized.

