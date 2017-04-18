Breaking News Bar
 
St. Charles woman charged with DUI after driving into Fox River

  • Jeannette Geskie

    Jeannette Geskie

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

A woman was rescued after driving a vehicle into the Fox River was charged with driving under the influence, St. Charles police said.

Jeannette Geskie, 26, of 34W584 Roosevelt Ave., St. Charles, was rescued Monday night after the vehicle she was driving went into the water at about 9:30 p.m. in Pottawatomie Park, just north of the miniature golf course.

An officer was in the park's parking lot when she saw the vehicle drive down the boat ramp and into the river, and called for assistance from police and the fire department, police said in a news release.

Officer Charles Crumlett swam out to the vehicle -- estimated to be about 70 feet from shore -- as it was slowly sinking. Crumlett broke the back window with a baton, pulled Geskie out of the car, and got her to shore with the assistance of officers and firefighters.

"The driver had become confused and did not intentionally drive into the river," the news release said.

Geskie was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva. After she was released from the hospital, she was processed at the St. Charles police station and released on bond. Her next court date is June 7.

