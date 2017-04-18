Road, sewer work to restrict access on Airport Road in North Aurora

North Aurora drivers will only be able to drive west on Airport Road starting May 1 due to sewer and road projects.

The village is installing new stormwater sewers and rebuilding pavement on Airport, Alder Drive and Ice Cream Drive.

Only westbound traffic will be allowed from Route 31 to Randall Road.

Traffic will not be allowed from Randall to Ice Cream Drive, other than to access the Oberweis plant and store.

The village has posted a map of the detour on its website. It advises using Oak Street.

The work is expected to be finished by Aug. 21.

For more information, call public works director John Laskowski at (630) 897-8228, ext. 230.