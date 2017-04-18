Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 4/18/2017 9:40 AM

Reluctant aldermen relax rules governing shooting ranges

Chicago Sun-Times
After a violent Easter weekend, Chicago aldermen on Monday reluctantly agreed to satisfy a federal court ruling by relaxing the city's rigid rules on where shooting ranges could be located and who could use them.

If the full City Council approves the changes advanced by the License and Zoning Committee, shooting ranges would be authorized to locate in business, commercial and manufacturing districts -- and in select planned manufacturing districts -- provided operators obtain a special-use permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The process to obtain that permit includes notifying surrounding residents, who would get a chance to voice their objections at a public hearing.

The amended ordinance also allows individuals under the age of 18 to enter shooting ranges, if accompanied and supervised by a parent or guardian or certified firearms instructor.

