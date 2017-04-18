Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/18/2017 4:47 PM

Police: Gunman steals truck from landscapers in Burr Ridge

Daily Herald report

Landscapers working Tuesday at Wedgewood Drive and Hanover Court in Burr Ridge were robbed at gunpoint, police said, by a man and woman who took the crew's pickup truck and trailer.

Police said they recovered the vehicles a short time later about a mile away at Cove Court and Hidden Lake Drive.

The workers told police they were approached by a Hispanic man around 12:30 p.m. who displayed a handgun and demanded their truck and trailer. They said the man arrived in another truck driven by a Hispanic woman.

The man drove the stolen vehicle north on Wedgewood Drive toward 87th Street with the woman following in her truck.

The man was described as a heavyset 25- to 30-year-old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches with short dark hair and a small beard.

The woman was described as a heavyset 25-year-old with dark hair who was wearing a peach-colored short and blue shorts. She was driving a white Ford pickup truck hauling an orange trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burr Ridge police at (630) 323-8181, ext. 5110.

