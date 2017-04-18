Narrow margin stands as voters approve District 41 construction plan

It took two weeks to be sure, but a $24.2 million construction plan in Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 won voter approval by a 10-vote margin, election officials said Tuesday.

The DuPage County Election Commission had to wait 14 days to count any late-arriving mail-in ballots in the wake of the April 4 election. But none materialized by Tuesday, and the results are expected to stand when the commission certifies the tally Monday, interim Executive Director Joseph Sobecki said.

With all the ballots now counted, voters approved the referendum question 2,666 to 2,656.

If voters had rejected the plan, the district's share of the property tax bill for the owner of a $373,200 home -- the average in Glen Ellyn -- would have decreased by $248 because of the retirement of existing debt.

The tax bill for that homeowner will now drop by about $106 with voter approval of the district's request to borrow $24.2 million.

Principal and interest payments on the loan are slated to cost the district a total of $40.87 million over 20 years. The district plans to pay off the debt in tax year 2036.

The district will earmark about $9.2 million of the funding for a two-story, 10-classroom addition at Hadley Junior High to replace the school's portable units.

The new loan also will pay for the costs of shifting a bus lane off Glencoe Street and onto Hadley's property to help alleviate traffic around the neighborhood school.

At all of its five schools, the district will make infrastructure repairs and renovate bathrooms to improve accessibility for students with disabilities. The district also will reconfigure the Churchill Elementary front entrance to send visitors directly to the main office.