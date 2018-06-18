Dental implants improve personal health

hello

Have you ever been afraid to smile?

Are you unhappy with the way your teeth look? Are you having trouble eating? As dental implants become more popular, patients discover that there are many quality of life benefits that result from the procedure. Most prosthodontists agree that dental implants are the most natural and effective tooth restoration treatment available.

Get your smile back!

Dental implants not only repair beautiful smiles, but they also maintain the natural structure of the face. As we work to restore your mouth, you'll have a say in creating the smile you have always wanted. From the consultation to the final placement, a treatment coordinator and prosthodontist will be working with you to ensure the outcome you've been looking for.

Are dental implants a safe option?

Dental implants are one of the safest and most effective treatments for tooth replacement. Our expert team handles the procedure delicately. We make sure the smallest details are done correctly, ensuring the highest level of comfort and minimizing any risks for the patient.

Eating can be easier

You can enjoy eating again. Dental implants allow chewing exactly like natural teeth. Chewing without teeth can cause gum irritation and food buildup. With dental implants, you can chew naturally without fear of teeth falling out. You can avoid food scratching at and sticking to your gums.

With every tooth lost, you lose ten percent of your chewing ability. Patients tell us about the difficulties they have eating, whether it's severe discomfort or a lack of nourishment. With dental implants, you will experience significant improvement in your diet. Eating nutritious and delicious foods will be completely comfortable!

Improved self-esteem

Dental implants function and look just like your natural teeth. No needs to hide your teeth when you smile or worry your teeth will fall out while you're eating. Feel comfortable going out to dinner with friends or smiling bright for family photos. Many patients who complete the implant procedure state they feel better overall. You should be proud of your smile! Dental implants can improve your appearance and make your day-to-day life more comfortable.

Better health

Many people who have gingivitis suffer from missing teeth or poor oral care. Decreasing the gaps and decaying teeth in your mouth will decrease the areas for bacteria to spread. By decreasing bacteria growth, you can decrease the spread of oral diseases.

Your dental implants can last forever!

Once you've invested in a perfect smile, make sure that investment lasts forever. By maintaining good oral hygiene, quitting smoking, and continuing your dental checkups, you can maintain your dental implants for life.

• For more information on how dental implants can change your life, please call EON Clinics at (844) 222-5002. You can also visit our website at www.eonclinics.com.