Make your conference one to remember with GSH Casino Parties

A casino party is a great way to show gratitude toward conference attendees. Additionally, companies can show appreciation for their employees by bringing in a casino party onsite or to the company picnic.

It's a Wednesday evening and your out-of-town conference has just ended for the day. With only a half-day's worth of lectures tomorrow, you know the bulk of your work is complete.

Do you:

A) Go back to your hotel room and order some room service.

B) Head out for a night on the town with your colleagues.

C) Head to the on-site casino party your conference hosts have set up in the hotel?

If you choose the casino party, you're guaranteed to have a good time. The best part? When you attend a GSH Casino Party you're not in danger of losing any money. The chips guests are provided are "fake" money to be used toward raffle prizes at the end of the night. Guests can have fun trying their hands at many Vegas-style games including Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps while being amused by dealers who are every bit as much entertainers as they are trained to shuffle and deal the cards. Owner Girard Hendelman and his company have trained hundreds of dealers on how to make a casino party fun while teaching attendees the finer points of casino games.

GSH Casino Parties owner Girard Hendelman and general manager Mike Oboikovitz.

Hendelman can customize a casino party to meet any conference's needs and style. Some conferences throw a casino party as a celebration at the end of the week -- the most popular option -- while others to choose to host it as midweek entertainment. Hendelman has even seen companies use an end-of-week party as incentive for employees to more actively participate in the conference, garnering more chips to gamble at the party for every activity they engage with.

"A lot of conferences like to do it on the final night of the conference to kind of let loose; people have worked all week and they just want to let them let their guards down and enjoy the rest of the night before they have to go home and travel the next day," said Mike Oboikovitz, general manager at GSH Casino Parties.

Regardless of the format, everyone from the local hotels GSH partners with in Schaumburg and Rosemont to the conference directors benefits from having an on-site casino party. Hotels prosper from having guests stay on-site, using hotel amenities, while conference directors have one less item on their to-do list to worry about when they put GSH Casino Parties in charge of the entertainment.

"We're pretty much looking to try and keep people in and around the area where the conference is. If it's at a hotel, a lot of times conferences don't want their people running off to the city causing mischief and getting in trouble," said Oboikovitz. "It's a good way to keep them local, entertain them, and keep them out of trouble.

A casino party is a great way to show gratitude toward conference attendees, but companies don't have to wait for a big event like that to show employees their appreciation. As the weather turns warmer, GSH Casino Parties can been seen setting up shop at company warehouses or serving as entertainment at outdoor picnics for employee appreciation days.

For more on GSH Casino Parties, visit www.gshcasinoparties.com.