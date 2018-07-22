Weekend picks: BJ Thomas brings the hits to Arcada Theatre

Five-time Grammy-Award winner BJ Thomas headlines at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Courtesy of BJ Thomas

'Hooked' on rock

Get nostalgic for hit songs of the 1960s and '70s when BJ Thomas ("Hooked on a Feeling," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head") performs in concert Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22

Cat con

Cat fanciers can celebrate their love of felines at the Meow Meetup Chicago convention. There are "Cat-lebrity Meet & Greets" such as "Lil Bub," workshops, demonstrations, adoptions and more this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Single-day passes are $30, $15 for kids ages 6-12; weekend pass is $50, $25 kids ages 6-12; $115-$135 for single-day VIP packages. (847) 692-2220 or thecatniptimes.com or rosemont.com/desconvention. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22

Pitchfork time

Pitchfork Media's annual summer celebration of rock, indie, hip-hop and electronica rolls into Chicago's Union Park. Gates open at noon Sunday, July 22, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $75 for single-day general admission passes; three-day passes for $175; Pitchfork-Plus pass for $375. pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Griffin's 'Harvest'

As he prepares for a trip to the Middle East with a group of Idaho missionaries, one young man has a crisis of faith that threatens to disrupt the mission in "The Harvest," a drama by Samuel D. Hunter. Ensemble member Jonathan Berry directs Griffin Theatre's Chicago area premiere, which concludes the company's 30th anniversary season. 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Opens July 30. $23-$36. (773) 697-3830 or griffintheatre.com.

Swashbuckling farce

Babes With Blades Theatre Company concludes its 21st season with the premiere of Arthur M. Jolly's swashbuckling period farce, "The Lady Demands Satisfaction," winner of BWB's Joining Sword and Pen competition. Developed in cooperation with BWB's Fighting Words program, "Lady" tells the story of Trothe (Deanalis Resto), a young woman who risks losing her house and lands to anyone who bests her in a duel. For guidance she turns to an acclaimed swordswoman, her aunt Theodosia (Megan Schemmel). Previews at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. The show opens July 28. $10-$25. See babeswithblades.org.

Fraternally funny

Catch up with twin brothers Jason and Randy when the Sklar Brothers ("Cheap Seats," "Sklarbro Country") perform standup comedy together this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $27 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22

Concert highlights

• Third annual Summer Breakout featuring Aunt Kelly, Boats, Everglaze, Left in the Rain, Love Lay Silent, The Angel Colón Band, GoodLuckLucy, Stolen Goods and New Age Americans: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Reggies Rock Club, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• CSO­­ -- Tchaikovsky Spectacular: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

• BJ Thomas: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Classical Blast: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 23, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Roselle & Schaumburg roads, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 923-3120 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

• Musical Mondays with Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 23, at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. (847) 392-9804.

• 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul's "Rock & Roll Express Tour" with Soul Asylum: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $16-$32. (800) 854-2196 or pavilionnortherlyisland.com.

• Buffalo Grove Park District 2018 Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Free. (847) 850-2146 or bgparks.org.

• Dionne Warwick: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Rotary Green and Village Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Free. elkgrove.org.

• Summer Concerts at Independence Grove: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Independence Grove, 16400 West Buckley Road, Libertyville. Free. (847) 968-3499 or lcfpd.org.

• Adelitas Way, Dead Girls Academy, Zero Theorem, Small Town Titans: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at RocHaus, 98 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$25. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

• Paper Hero, Farseer, Oni and Rising Deity: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Jazz in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Newton Park, 707 Fairview Ave., Glen Ellyn. Free. (630) 858-2462 or gepark.org.

• Arlington Heights Community Concert Band Presents "Players Choice": 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 502-1233 or arlingtonheightsband.org.

• Palatine Concert Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

• The Four C Notes: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Plaza del Lago, 1515 Sheridan Road, Wilmette. Free. (972) 801-6021 or plazadelago.com.

• Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $19-$54. (800) 854-2196 or pavilionnortherlyisland.com.

• Niall Horan's "Flicker World Tour" with Maren Morris: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $18.75-$138. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com.

• Rockin' In The Park 2018: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 349-5008.

• Hot Rocks -- Rolling Stones Tribute: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at NEWCITY, 1457 N. Halsted, Chicago. Free. (773) 969-5200 or experiencenewcity.com.

• Raelyn Nelson Band, Alika Arlynn: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at RocHaus, 98 W. Main St., West Dundee. $15-$25. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

• Libertyville Village Band Summer 2018 Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Cook Memorial Rose Garden, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free. (847) 362-0562 or libertyvillevillageband.blogspot.com.

• Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Memorial Park, 208 Union Ave., Wheaton. Free. (630) 260-1288 or wheatonmunicipalband.org.

• Knox Hamilton and Brother Sundance "The Beach Boy Tour": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• The Smithereens, Marshall Crenshaw: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• The Trolls, Problem People, Romancoke: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $6-$8. (773) 537-4440 or chopshopchi.com.

• Traffick Free Benefit Show featuring Jesse W. Johnson, Mutts, Impulsive Hearts, DJ Mykol: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

