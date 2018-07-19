Chance the Rapper has acquired the assets of Chicagoist, the local digital news site that's been dormant since last fall, Robert Feder writes. In a deal with New York Public Radio's WNYC, Chance the Rapper's Social Media LLC picked up Chicagoist's archives, internet domain and social media channels. Terms were not disclosed. Get the full story and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 7/19/2018 8:26 AM
Feder: Chance the Rapper to relaunch Chicagoist
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
- Internet
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.