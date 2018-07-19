Feder: Chance the Rapper to relaunch Chicagoist

Chance the Rapper has acquired the assets of Chicagoist, the local digital news site that's been dormant since last fall. Associated Press/March 2017

Chance the Rapper has acquired the assets of Chicagoist, the local digital news site that's been dormant since last fall, Robert Feder writes. In a deal with New York Public Radio's WNYC, Chance the Rapper's Social Media LLC picked up Chicagoist's archives, internet domain and social media channels. Terms were not disclosed.