7/19/2018 8:26 AM

Feder: Chance the Rapper to relaunch Chicagoist

    Associated Press/March 2017

 
Robert Feder
 
 

Chance the Rapper has acquired the assets of Chicagoist, the local digital news site that's been dormant since last fall, Robert Feder writes. In a deal with New York Public Radio's WNYC, Chance the Rapper's Social Media LLC picked up Chicagoist's archives, internet domain and social media channels. Terms were not disclosed. Get the full story and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

