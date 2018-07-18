'It really touched my heart': How volunteers helped a man with cancer enjoy Ribfest

For Tina Hornung, this year's Ribfest in Naperville was more than a party, more than a summer celebration.

It was a reminder that there is still kindness in this world, still plenty of people willing to help others. It was a reminder of the value of hope and faith and the importance of living each day.

And it was a reminder that Steven Tyler still rocks.

Tina's husband of nearly seven years, Jon, has a rare cancer in his brain and spine -- so rare that his doctors don't really know his prognosis. He's undergone 19 radiation treatments and is hoping for a miracle, but now uses a walker and often becomes confused.

To celebrate their August anniversary, and because they've seen Tyler and The Loving Mary Band perform in each of the past three years, the couple from Greencastle, Indiana, bought tickets last fall to the July 7 Ribfest show.

Then came Jon's diagnosis in May, and with it, many changes in plans -- but not a move to scrap their trip to see the former Aerosmith frontman's Naperville gig.

It began with a three-hour drive, piloted by Tina in a rental car, already taking over a duty Jon normally would complete as navigator and chauffeur. But making it from their small town to Naperville for the first time went fine.

"When we got there, I realized it was just too much," Tina, 44, says.

The parking was too far away from the festival entrance, even with a shuttle. Their standing room tickets at the edge of the stage were even farther. Jon couldn't be left alone, even for Tina to buy the two of them a water.

And then, unasked, the Ribfest volunteers appeared.

They drove the couple on a golf cart to the front of the stage, fetched them drinks and -- when Jon, 60, became confused and had to leave -- helped them navigate their way out through the large crowd. Other volunteers assisted Jon onto the shuttle, which made a special trip to the remote parking, and stayed with him as Tina fetched the rental.

"There wasn't one moment where I had to ask anybody," Tina says. "They just saw that we needed help and they just went above and beyond.

"From the time we came into town I was completely blown away by the kindness."

That kindness means much to Tina, who says she's a realist about her husband's condition, but maintains her hope and faith.

"Random acts of kindness are just beautiful," she says. "We saw so many in one day that I'm just beyond myself."

That attitude comes naturally to Ribfest organizers with the Exchange Club of Naperville, President John Dunham says.

Aside from showing extra hospitality to the Hornungs, Dunham says festival hosts this year asked singer Melissa Etheridge to meet with a woman who is battling multiple myeloma and persuaded the operator of the carnival to give free daylong passes to a teenager with autism and her mother.

"It's not something we pat ourselves on the back about, it's just something we do," Dunham says. "What constantly amazes me about the Exchange Club is that people will do the right thing at a moment's notice without ever having to be told or feeling like they need to necessarily get things OK'd."

Tina was so grateful for the extra assistance, she didn't want it to go unsung. She left multiple voicemails and emails for Ribfest organizers, praising them for the helpful gestures during what she fears may be her last anniversary trip.

Messages like these validate the Exchange Club's approach of trying to stay humble and hometown, despite hosting 150,000 people over four days.

"Our goal is to make the festival as friendly and as down-to-earth as possible," Dunham says, "so that people feel like they're really coming to a family event."

"It really touched my heart," Tina says. "I just wanted to say a huge thank you for making it a special time for us."