Festivals: Summer Celebration, Greek Fest, summer concerts and more

Artfest Michigan Avenue: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 20-22, at Pioneer Court, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. About 120 juried artists will participate. Free. amdurproductions.com.

MainStreet Libertyville's Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 20, in Cook Park, Libertyville. Enjoy bands, buy lunch from among eight food vendors and listen to music. Free admission. mainstreetlibertyville.org/events/libertyville/out-to-lunch-in-the-park/.

Long Grove Summer Sidewalk Sale: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 20 to 22, in Historic Downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. A townwide Summer Sidewalk Sale will be accompanied by an array of merchant activities, events and live music. A portion of the proceeds raised from sales at each participating business will be donated to the business' local charity of choice. Free admission. Visit longgrove.org.

Kane County Fair: Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 20-21; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Exhibit halls close two hours earlier than the midway. Professional Championship Bullriders and Cowgirls at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Smash Em Bash Em Demolition Derby at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday ($10). Also 4-H animal exhibits, Imagination Gallery, JackAxe Obstacle Course and more. Free music on the sound stage, including Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Saturday; and 7th heaven at 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission $5-$10 or free for 2 or younger; season tickets $20; extra admission fees for some events. kanecountyfair.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2017 The Kane County Fair, with livestock exhibits and more, wraps up Sunday, July 22.

McHenry Fiesta Days: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 20; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 21; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22, Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Includes food and beer, kids' ice cream social, sidewalk sales and a parade. Arts & Crafts in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Admission fees vary. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 20; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 21; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22, by the band shell at the corner of Orchard and Skidmore, Antioch. Music, food, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales, crafters and more. A Special Needs Carnival will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. Free admission. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org.

Highwood Days and North Shore Taco Fest: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 20; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 21; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at the Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, 317 Green Bay Road, Highwood. Highwood Days features carnival rides, live music and food from local vendors, including a beer and margarita garden. The North Shore Taco Fest is on Saturday and Sunday. North Shore Taco Run 5K is at 9 a.m. Saturday. Free admission. Rides require tickets, with unlimited ride specials available July 21 and 22. celebratehighwood.org.

Meadows' Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. A weekly show displaying all types of classic cars, with prizes, food and music. Free admission. www.meadowsfamily.org.

Naper Nights: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 20-21, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. On July 20, The Fortunate Sons at 6 p.m. and Turn the Page at 7:45 p.m. On July 21, Simply Elton with the Dirt Brown Cowboys at 6 p.m. and Natural Wonder at 7:45 p.m. $15; $10 for ages 4-12. www.napersettlement.org/napernights.

Taste of River North: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 20; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Ward Park, 630 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. Taste some of River North's most dynamic eats, sip cold beer and listen to music. $5 suggested donation. www.tasteofrivernorth.com.

Caribbean Night Island Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the Barrington Park District Aquatic Center, 235 Lions Drive, Barrington. Bring the entire family and splash down one of four waterslides, swim, get a tattoo and enjoy the tropical atmosphere with a catered dinner. All ages. $6-$13. barringtonparkdistrict.org.

Sacred Heart Church Germanfest: 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 20; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 21; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard. Carnival rides, bingo, indoor casino, raffle, bags tournament, pull tabs for cash prizes, beer and wine tents, homemade German food and desserts. Live music by 7th heaven, Hairbangers Ball, 97 Nine and more. Free. www.facebook.com/sacredheartgermanfest.

Family Fun Fest: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Win prizes at more than 20 fair games, face painting, children's entertainment, inflatables and prizes. $10 for a punch card of 25 punches for activities. lisleparkdistrict.org.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 20, Hale Street between Liberty and Willow, Wheaton. 21st annual show featuring classic cars, motorcycles and trucks of every make, model and year. There also will be a DJ spinning tunes. The theme for July 20 will be "Smooth/Summer." downtownwheaton.com.

Friday Nights Live!: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Metropolitan Square, Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. A family-friendly summer series. Crawford's Daughter will perform. Free. www.desplaines.org/fnl.

Lake Zurich Alpine Fest: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 20; Noon to midnight Saturday, July 21; 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Lions Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Food, entertainment, carnival rides, galleries and youth entertainment. Water fights at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Parade at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Free admission. www.lzlions.com.

Vernon Hills Summer Celebration: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 20; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 21; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Carnival rides, outdoor concerts, beer tent and food. Free admission. www.summercel.com.

Hawthorn Woods Summer Concerts: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. John Lambert will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Graue Mill Craft Beer Tasting: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. More than 15 breweries offer more than 50 beers and ciders, as well as food. For ages 21 and older. $50. www.grauemill.org.

Dundee Township Park District Concert in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Carpenter Park, Carpenter Boulevard, Carpentersville. Saturday June Band, playing a mix of '60s music through current hits, will perform. Free. www.dtpd.org.

New Philharmonic Orchestra concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the Lakeside Pavilion at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Concert will feature a mix of classical, Broadway pops and movie scores. Free. atthemac.org.

Sounds of Summer Main Stage Concert Series: 8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Pack a picnic and bring your lawn chairs or blankets. 7th heaven will perform. Free. Weather hotline: (847) 705-5123, ext. 431. www.palatineparks.org/rccms/soundsofsummer.

Hawthorn Woods Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, July 20, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. See "Smurfs: The Lost Village." Free. vhw.org/MoviesInThePark.

Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium and Block Party: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 113 E. Scranton Ave., Lake Bluff. Family fun and world-class cycling hosted by Northwestern Medicine, hoping to inspire community residents to be active and enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Twelve bike races, jumbotrons, live music, food, libations and more. Free. intelligentsiacup.com/schedule/lake-bluff.

Discover Mayslake: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. Take a self-guided tour of the mansion, enjoy music, dabble in art, try archery or take a photography walk. Kids younger than 14 must be with an adult. Free. (630) 206-9566 or www.dupageforest.org.

Rolling Meadows City Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. City Markets are a combination of favorite food truck tastes with fresh produce, handmade jewelry, crafts clothing, art, health, beauty and pet products. Live music, raffles and kid activities. Free. www.ci.rolling-meadows.il.us/379/City-Markets.

Chicago Craft Beer Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (tastings end late afternoon) Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22, at 2200 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Sample among 70-plus beers. Held in conjunction with the Sheffield Music Fest & Garden Walk. $35, $40 on the day of. www.craftbeerfestivalchicago.com.

World Arts & Music Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22, at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Road, Evanston. Evanston's lakefront will be transformed into a Global Village for the World Arts & Music Festival, a two-day celebration of global diversity featuring art, family crafts activities, international cuisine, music and dance performances. Free. www.cityofevanston.org.

Muttersholtz Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. In celebration of its first year inside its Bavarian-themed taproom, Buffalo Creek Brewing is throwing a birthday bash with beer, barbecue and bluegrass. $30 in advance, $40 at door. Muttersholtz.Eventbrite.com.

Global Day of Inclusion: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21, Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. Special Olympics invites the public to Soldier Field, the birthplace of the movement, to celebrate the Global Day of Inclusion. Sports, interactive games, exhibits, delicious food offerings and live entertainment. Free. staging.specialolympics.org.

Glenview Greek Fest: 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22, SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview. Traditional Greek favorites including pork souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros and spanakopita will be served, as well as homemade pastries. Greek dancing performers on both nights, carnival games and a bounce house for kids. Free parking, with shuttle bus service, at Loyola Academy. Free will donation. ssppglenview.org or facebook.com/GlenviewGreekFest.

Homegrown Arts & Music Festival: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. Celebration of original music and art features 30 acts on three stages, along with a selection of artists, crafts and service vendors. $15. homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com/.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer, 2017 Rides remain a big draw Wood Dale's Prairie Fest, which starts Thursday, July 26.

Mount Prospect Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, 13 E. Northwest Hwy., Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and mingle with community. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. www.facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

2018 Chicago Summer Tequila Festival: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Estate, 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Two-hour tequila tasting includes 15 tasting tickets and food and drink specials. General admission is $35, with other packages available. www.eventbrite.com.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at 7600 Barrington Road at Tower Drive, Hanover Park. Classic cars, music, more. Free. www.hpil.org.

ArtWauk: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, on Genesee Street in downtown Waukegan. Enjoy the fifth anniversary of ArtWauk with an evening of arts, food, music, theater, film and dance. Stop by the Urban Edge gallery for the opening night of Human Condition, presenting the Richard Harris Art Collection. Free admission. Visit www.artwauk.com.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Windbreakers will perform. Free. villageofschaumburg.com or parkfun.com.

Cocktails in the Park: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in Appleton Park near the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Batavia MainStreet's seventh annual outdoor fundraiser features music, drinks, small plates, collectible whiskey glasses and more. Win an entire tent full of cocktail mixers, spirits, barware and more in Win the Bar raffle for $20. $25 presale, $30 the day of the event. www.downtownbatavia.com.

McHenry Fiesta Days Parade: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, starting at Main Street in McHenry and heading to Green Street to Pearl Street and Riverside Drive. The 70th annual parade features the Midwest Renegade Horse Show, Jesse White Power Tumblers, Tebala Motor Patrol, the Wacky Wheeler and the Medinah Flying Carpets. Ends at Veterans Memorial Park where there will be food and pre- and post-parade entertainment at the gazebo starting at 11 a.m. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Cantigny Park Outdoor Concert Series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. American English will perform. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Mundelein summer concert series: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 22, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Free. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band will perform. (847) 949-3200.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy free concerts. No outside alcohol permitted. Concessions from the grill and beer/wine available for purchase. GooRoos will perform. Free. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at River Park, off River Lane, Geneva. Steel Crazy Steel Band will perform. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission. In case of rain, the concerts will be held at Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St. Free. www.genevaarts.org.

Music Mondays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 23, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Enjoy family-friendly entertainment. Industrial Drive will perform. Picnics welcome; concessions available. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Musical Memory Lane: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 23, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Join director Monty Adams and the Mount Prospect Community Band for seven weeks of concert music for all ages. Guest soloists and special themes. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Park District. Free. (847) 640-1000. www.mppd.org.

Arlington Heights Park District Summer Concerts for Kids: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at North School Park, Eastman Street and Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Jeanie B. will perform. Free. www.ahpd.org.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road, Algonquin. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5 FM. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All make and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. www.facebook.com/events/2154061948067986

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Main Beach Crystal Lake, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. R-Gang will perform R&B and Motown. In the event of inclement weather, it will be moved to Park Place, 406 W. Woodstock St. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Old Town Park, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy music and dancing. Preconcert activities of free crafts and games for ages 5-12 start at 6:30 p.m. Billy Croft & the 5-Alarm will perform. Free. www.bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chair, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Four Seasons tribute band The Four C Notes will perform. Free. www.dgparks.org.

Independence Grove Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, near Libertyville. Concertgoers are seated on a grassy lawn amphitheater, looking west over a 115-acre lake toward the Des Plaines River. Mississippi Heat will perform. $6 per car parking after 5 p.m. on event nights. To learn is parking is full or if a concert has been canceled due to rain, call (847) 968-3497. lcfpd.org/ig/concerts.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Dionne Warwick will perform. Free. www.elkgrove.org/visitors/mid-summer-classics-concert-series

DuPage County Fair: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, July 25-29, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Animal and 4-H exhibits; student art contest; Karaoke Night on Wednesday; Latting Rodeo on Saturday; and two demolition derby shows on Sunday. $15, $10 for seniors, and $7 for kids 3-12. www.dupagecountyfair.org.

Lake County Fair: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 25-26; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 27-28; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Livestock barns, expo hall, vendors, carnival midway, family events, bands and more. $5-$10 per day, with family and multiday deals available. www.lcfair.com.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Pontiac and GTO Night with a mini business expo. Call Cary Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at (847) 639-2800. Free. www.carygrovechamber.com.

Geneva Park District Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. The StingRays will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food for sale from Deane's Market & Deli and Graham's Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream. The beer tent will feature Penrose Brewing Co. beer. Free. genevaparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Soda will perform. Free. www.bataviaparks.org.

Arlington Heights Park District Summer Concerts: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, North School Park, E. Eastman Street and N. Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Band will perform. www.ahpd.org.

Itasca Family Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Usher Park, Irving Park Road and Walnut Street, Itasca. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band perform Caribbean and reggae music. Free. www.itascaparkdistrict.com.

Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. The Fox Valley Park District will offer three free concerts on select Wednesday nights. Aurora American Legion Band (McCullough Park) will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Citizen's Park Amphitheater, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. The Millennials will perform. Free admission and popcorn. www.barringtonparkdistrict.org.

Lake Villa Music in the Parks: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, Parkman Pavillion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and coolers. Rosie and the Rivets will perform. Free, food and beverages available for purchase. www.lake-villa.org.

History Alive!: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dress in the uniform and equipment of a World War I soldier. Interact with artifacts, crafts, and games from the time period. Free with $5 paid parking. www.fdmuseum.org.

Dionne Warwick performs a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Elk Grove Village's Village Green. - Associated Press

Algonquin Founders' Days: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 26; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 27; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 28; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Spella Park, 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Opening Thursday with a special needs carnival and a cardboard boat regatta at 4 p.m. Dog & Cat Show at 10 a.m. Friday. On Saturday, the parade, with the theme "Founders' Go Medieval," steps off at 11 a.m. and Algonquin's Got Talent is at 1 p.m. Car and motorcycle show opens at noon Sunday. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday along the river. Children's games, bands, Kids Korner, bags tournaments, games, market/bazaar, music, bake-off, bicycle decorating contest, Family Olympics, and Founders' Run at 8 a.m. Sunday. Daily pass $5; four-day pass $15; VIP four-day pass $35; online fees apply. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Glen Ellyn Summer Sidewalk Sale: Thursday through Sunday, July 26-29, in downtown Glen Ellyn. Entertainment, events and deals at businesses throughout Glen Ellyn. Free admission. (630) 469-0907 or www.glenellynchamber.com.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 26, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Classic cars, live music, theme nights, food vendors and more along three blocks. Free. westmontevents.com/streetfair.

Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 26; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 27; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 28; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Volunteer Park, 61 Main St., Sugar Grove. 51st annual festival with music, craft and vendor fair, carnival, bingo, a 5K run/walk on Saturday, medallion hunt and family activities. Parade steps off at 5 p.m. Friday from Route 30 and Municipal Drive to Volunteer Park. Free admission. sugargrovecornboil.org.

Barrington Cruise Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at 208 S. Cook St., Barrington. Classic cars, food trucks and summer fun. Featuring the new Barrington Bank & Trust Family Zone this year which includes kid's games, face-painting, live performances and much more. Free. www.barrington-il.gov.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Check out the antique, custom build, muscle and sport cars. Enjoy treats and a DJ. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries stay open late. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Addison Rock 'N' Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free entertainment, Bike and Car Cruise Night, kids rides and food from Addison restaurants. Cruise Night closes at 7:30 p.m. or when the street is full. Historical museum open house and craft show from 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission. www.ithappensinaddison.com.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Market Square, 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy family-friendly musical entertainment and food. HiFi Superstar will perform. Free. cityoflakeforest.com/events.

Wood Dale Prairie Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 26-27; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 28; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Community Park, 655 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Music, children's entertainment, concessions and a carnival. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. Free admission and parking. wooddale.com/residents/special-events/prairie-fest.

Canine Carnival: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Participate in games and activities for your dog, visit pet-friendly vendors, enter a raffle, take a photo with your dog and more. $10. Register at www.palatineparks.org/rccms/caninecarnival.

Hoffman Estates Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Village Green Amphitheater, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The Millennials will perform. Free. www.hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. 7th Heaven will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. www.stcparks.org.

Wauconda Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, Wauconda Area Library, 801 N Main St., Wauconda. The Sting Rays will perform oldies. Free. waucondaparks.org.

Live & Uncorked: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and your favorite craft beer or bottle of wine for this Ravinia-style concert series. Semple will perform. $5. Purchase tickets online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Rockin' In The Park 2018: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Atomic Punks will perform. Food and beverage tents on the park's lawn and a musical fireworks display after every show. Free. www.ParkwayBankPark.com

Chicago Jazz Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Lakeside Pavilion at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A 17-piece jazz ensemble performs. Free. atthemac.org.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at band shell at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Free. www.lislecommunityband.org.

Thursday Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Diva Montell, Heart to Heartbreaker will perform. Free. mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. The theme will be "Something for Everyone," music with a cowboy/Western flair. Free. www.wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 26. at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Food truck every week to go with the music. Pirates Over 40 will perform. Held in conjunction with Algonquin Founders' Days at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St. Crave Bar-Pod will be providing ice cream. Free admission. www.algonquin.org/recreation or (847) 658-2700.

It's Thursday Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. 28 Days will perform. The "Does Antioch Got Talent?" competition will showcase unique performers from across Lake County in a talent show variety format before the concert series at 7 p.m. Free. www.antioch.il.gov.

Elgin Movies in the Park: Dusk Thursday, July 26, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. See "Coco." Refreshments and popcorn will be sold by local nonprofits. Train rides available on the Elgin Express. Free. www.cityofelgin.org.