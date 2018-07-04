Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 7/4/2018 6:00 AM

5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

  • A black lab makes a splashdown during a previous DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competition at Libertyville's Annual Dog Days of Summer.

    Daily Herald File Photo

  • A lab-golden retriever mix practices for a previous DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competition during Libertyville's Annual Dog Days of Summer.

    Daily Herald File Photo

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 

Doggie diving

The DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competition is just one of the highlights of Libertyville's 10th annual Dog Days of Summer festival at Cook Park, 300 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free admission. Competing dogs must register in advance. (847) 362-2430 or libertyville.com. Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 6; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 8

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the hit 1985 film "Back to the Future," which is screened at the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest on Friday, July 6.
Great Scott!

Travel back in time to both 1985 and 1955 via director Robert Zemeckis' sci-fi comedy "Back to the Future." The blockbuster film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd will be screened at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. $5. (847) 234-6060 or gortoncenter.org. 7 p.m. Friday, July 6

Eagles tribute

Enjoy The Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight as part of the 2018 Summer Breeze Concert Series at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center Grounds, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7

Classic cars

Appreciate the time and care taken by vintage car enthusiasts at the Park On Park Cruise Night. See pre-1977 vehicles on Wednesday at 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 710-4629 or parkonpark.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 11

Gene Wilder and Peter Ostrum starred in the 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," which receives a free screening at College of DuPage's Lakeside Pavilion in Glen Ellyn.
'Pure imagination'

Watch out for bratty kids and moralizing Oompa Loompas when the 1971 classic family film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is screened at College of DuPage's Lakeside Pavilion, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Free. (630) 896-6666 or atthemac.org. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12

