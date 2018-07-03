Sound check: Weezer, Pixies, Styx and Joan Jett coming to town

Rivers Cuomo and Weezer are joined by The Pixies and The Wombats when they play the Hollywood casino Amphitheatre Saturday, July 7. Associated Press

'If you want to destroy my sweater ...'

The mid-1990s were the playground of Weezer, the pop-alternative purveyors of "Undone -- The Sweater Song," "Say It Ain't So" and the irreverently "Happy Days"-themed video for "Buddy Holly," which played once or a million times on MTV. Joining them are the dynamic and influential Pixies and Liverpool indie rockers The Wombats. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $20-$93. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7

The legends of Styx, Joan Jett

Legendary Chicago rock band Styx returns home for a headlining show on the lakefront. Catch all the classic hits -- "Lady," "Come Sail Away," "Show Me the Way" and more -- when the band plays Northerly Island with the iconic Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and hard rock band Tesla. Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $24-$450. (800) 745-3000 or livenation.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7

Side Street Battle quarterfinals

Eight bands are moving on to the quarterfinals round of the Side Street Studio Arts' summerlong Battle of the Bands. This week, Binx, Middle Aged Overdose, Shaken Baby Syndrome and Mr. Butterfield face off to see who makes the late-July semifinals. As always, fans get to vote on the night's winners, so come out and support your favorite local performers. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7

The Roaches head to Westmont's The Uptown for a show with Lex Miller and The Perks Saturday, July 7. - Courtesy of The Roaches

Downers Grove's The Roaches -- the Friday night winner of this past weekend's Homegrown Battle of the Bands competition -- brings some down and dirty rock 'n' roll to Westmont's Uptown Saturday. Catch Matt Shukin's pipes as he soars with the band, joined by Lex Miller and The Perks, at the free show. The Uptown, 12 W. Burlington Ave., Westmont. Free. (630) 969-4717 or facebook.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7

Ian Rottner, left, and Samuel Gutsmiedl play as Social Que at Chicago's Elbo Room Wednesday, July 11. - Courtesy of McKenzie Schranz/Frozen Image Productions

Get a taste of what two men are capable of with the right tools when Social Que plays Chicago's Elbo Room Wednesday, July 11. The fun and energetic duo -- Ian Rottner on guitar, and Samuel Gutsmiedl with the beats -- conjure an incredibly full sound from just two instruments and some vocals. And they get bonus points for their Incubus-inflected original songs. Catch them when they take the stage with Rebels in Stereo, Jack Droppers & the Best Intentions and The Punch at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9. (773) 549-5549 or eventbrite.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11

Concert highlights

• Save the Clocktower: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free. (847) 438-5500 or vhw.org.

• Axios (album release), Arsenal Road: 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Act of Defiance, Chains Over Razors, Vyse: 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, at RocHaus, 96 W Main St., West Dundee. $15-$20. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

• Genevieve, The Just Luckies, Hairdryer: 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• The Jolly Ringwalds: 9 p.m. Friday, July 6, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. Free. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

• Qwel, Offwhyte, Dove Rock, Robust, DJ Ellis: 9 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Johnny Alletto, Miles Maxwell: 10 p.m. Friday, July 6, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $70-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• DZ Fest: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8, at DZ Records, 8548 S. 85th Court, Hickory Hills. 2-day festival featuring art, a food truck and music. Saturday's lineup includes Neighbors You Know, Red Scarves, Corral, 8-bit crEEps, Two Ton Jack, Ribbonhead, Myrcenes, Bloom, Romancoke, Cordoba, Pixel Grip, BlackGlass, Bow & Spear, Safespace, Thee Arthur Layne, The Threads, Our Fathers, Panda Riot, Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery and Bad Bad Meow; Sunday's lineup includes Harvey Dentures, Spooky Generator, Fran, The Tomblands, Special Death, Terroir, Pretty Beggar, Benny Timbre, Salsa del Norte, Strawberry Jacuzzi, Namorado, Dried Spider, Bev Rage and the Drinks, Good at Bad, Claudio Parrone Jr., Bora Bora, Beach Bunny, Matthew McNeal, The Roalde Dahls and Harvey Fox. (708) 280-5177 or facebook.com.

• Bullet to the Heart (CD release), Lower Nature, BoneShaker, Grain of Sand: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $10. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

• City Mouth, Capital Soiree, Unturned, Figure Eight, Airplane Radio: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. $10-$12. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• Silver & Smoke, mLady, Ian Mahan: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Turnspit, Blind Adam and the Federal League, Pledge Drive, Gar Clemens: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

• Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, Tropidelic: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Sweet Diezel Jenkins, Babybrutha: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Remedies, 80 Proof Preacher, 13 Minutes to Mannheim, Dead Wells, Machin: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $33-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Strawberry Girls, Night Verses, Andrés, Hidden Hospitals, When We Was Kids: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Honey & the 45s, Silver and Smoke, The Laughing Hearts: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $35-$120. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Richard Marx: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Rotary Green and Village Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Free. elkgrove.org.

• Ethan Bell Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Montgomery Park, River & Mill Street, Montgomery. ci.montgomery.il.us.

• Kevin Presbrey: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

• Silent Planet, My Epic, Comrades, Tanzen: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

