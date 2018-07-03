Festivals: Suburban concerts, carnivals, car shows, parades & more July 3-12

hello

This week

Naval Station Great Lakes Fourth of July: 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Ross Field, Naval Station Great Lakes, 530 Farragut Avenue B, Great Lakes. Music, carnival rides and games, food and beverages from local vendors, bingo, pro wrestling, a paintball arena, military exhibits, plus roving performers and costumed characters. The Kids Zone will feature hands-on activities including a petting zoo and an indoor rock wall. Theory of a Deadman headlines at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both nights conclude with fireworks -- at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. www.mwrgl.com.

Lincolnshire Red, White and Boom: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. A two-day, family-friendly event. Rides and attractions, a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Wednesday, a parade at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a cardboard boat regatta at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, children's concerts, food and beverage vendors, bands and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free admission. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Taste of Oak Brook: 4 p.m. to dusk Tuesday, July 3, at the Oak Brook Sports Core and Polo Club, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Live entertainment features Martini Lunch Trio, 97Nine, Nashville Electric Company and DJ X. Children's activities include face painters, balloon artists, petting zoo, stilt walkers and bounce house. Fireworks at dusk; rain date is July 4. Free admission; on-site parking available for $10. Some children's activities, food and beverages require tickets. (630) 368-5000 or www.oak-brook.org/375/Taste.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road, Algonquin. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5-FM. Tuesday is Red White & Blue Night. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All make and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. brokenoar.com/.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Rides, concessions and DJ entertainment in the afternoon and fireworks at dusk. Parade at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street in downtown Wheaton. This year's parade theme is "American Heroes," paying tribute to military (active or veterans), police, firefighters, first responders and all other heroes. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Burlington Independence Day Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Burlington Park, off South Street and Deutsch Road, Burlington. Featuring local food vendors, music, and a ceremony honoring veterans, followed by fireworks show. Free; donations welcome. (847) 683-2283 or (630) 229-5919.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks Display: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Hip Pockit performs soul, Motown, rock and pop at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Food vendors available. Free. www.vhw.org/4thofjuly.

Wauconda Fireworks: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the Village of Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Fireworks at dusk on Bangs Lake. Rain date is Wednesday, July 4. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Roselle Fireworks: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Lake Park High School, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.roselle.il.us.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Main Beach Crystal Lake, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. Voices in Harmony will perform. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Pirates Over 40 will perform Caribbean/Jimmy Buffett-style music. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Free. www.dgparks.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Billy Elton Band will perform. Bring a picnic. In case of rain, the concert will move to Cosman Theater. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Rockin' In The Park 2018: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 5, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Jay "Elvis" Dupuis will perform on Tuesday. The Four C Notes will perform on Thursday. Food and beverage tents on the park's lawn and a musical fireworks display after each show. www.ParkwayBankPark.com.

Bloomingdale Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Bloomingdale Golf Course, 181 Glen Ellyn Road, Bloomingdale. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Concessions available. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Chicago Dogs fireworks display: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. The Chicago Dogs and Parkway Bank Park will present a fireworks display after the Dogs' game against the Gary Southshore Railcats. thechicagodogs.com.

North Aurora Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, in Riverfront Park, along the Fox River. Rain date is Wednesday, July 4. Free. northaurora.org.

Great Western Freedom 4: 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Four-mile competitive run and 2-mile scenic walk benefiting Lazarus House. Kids Dash for kids up to age 12. Registration for the Dash is on event day with a suggested donation of $5 per child. Fees for runners are $30 by Sunday, July 1, and $35 on Wednesday, July 4. Fees for walkers are $20 by Sunday and $25 on Wednesday. Register at lazarushouse.net.

Advocate Good Shepherd Family Fitness Run: 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Park Avenue and South Cook Street, Barrington. Family Fitness 10K run, 5K walk/run and kids run. $12-$35. runningintheusa.com/Race/View.aspx?RaceID=100095.

4 on the 4th Race: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Prospect Avenue, next to Wilder Park in Elmhurst. Four-mile run and 1K race for kids 12 and younger. $10-$35. epd.org.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street in downtown Antioch. Includes a 5K at 8 a.m., parade at 10:30 a.m., kids' fun fair at noon, kids' bingo at 2:30 p.m., live music starting at 3 p.m., baggo tournament at 3:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free admission. www.antioch.il.gov.

5K Firecracker Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Warrenville Park District Recreation Center, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Includes a 50-yard dash for kids 3-6 and a 100-yard dash for kids 6-10. $35. (630) 393-7279.

Freedom Four 4-Mile Run: 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. On-site registration from 6 to 7:30 a.m. $25. support@gepark.org or freedomfourrun.com.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks: 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby at 9 a.m. at Lake Sharon; Buick GS Club of America car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m. The Lennys perform from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; bags tournament at 1 p.m.; games from 12:30 to 3 p.m.; pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m. Fireworks parking ($5 per car donation requested) opens at 7 p.m., with the show at 9:15 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, July 8. sleepyhollowil.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, starts at Slade and Douglas and ends at Douglas and Highland, Elgin. The 22nd annual parade, with the theme "Ride the Wave," honors residents who served in the Navy as grand marshals. Free. www.cityofelgin.org.

Hoffman Estates Independence Day Parade: 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Illinois Boulevard, proceeding northeast from Paris Lane to Evanston Street, Hoffman Estates. Theme: "Wings of Freedom." Free. www.hoffmanestates.org.

Northwest Fourth Fest: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 5; 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 6; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Entertainment, carnival, children's games, parade at 9 a.m. Wednesday, food and drinks, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7, craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 8. Free admission and parking. northwestfourthfest.com

Vernon Hills July 4 Parade, Concert and Fireworks: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, in the Deerpath Subdivision and Century Park, 1101 Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Annual parade starts at the corner of Deerpath and Atrium Drive, just south of Town Line Road. It will proceed south to Sullivan Drive, then west to Aspen, and end at Hawthorn South Elementary School. At Century Park: Live entertainment from the Big Fun Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. vernonhills.org/100/July-4th.

Arlington Heights 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. Steps off from Dunton and Oakton, travels south on Dunton to Miner and east to Recreation Park. Free. www.frontierdays.org/4thofjuly

Aurora Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, runs east on Benton Street, north on Broadway, west on Galena Boulevard, south on Stolp Avenue, west on Downer Place and ending at River Street. Reviewing stand in front of the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. Free. aurora-il.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Parade celebrate Illinois' Bicentennial. Free. www.barringtonparade.com.

Bensenville Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, from Town Center, east on Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street, finishing at Redmond Recreational Complex. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Carol Stream Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Lies Road between County Farm Road and Fountain Drive, Carol Stream. Free. carolstreamparade.com.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Wicke and Center streets, Des Plaines. Theme: "Through the Decades ... Music, Memories and Fun!" Free. www.desplaines.org.

Elgin Americana Jubilee: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. Side Street Studio Arts, Blue Box Cafe and the Elgin Fringe Festival host the fifth annual event, which includes a bake-off, a pie-eating contest, a visual art exhibition, free kids' activities and more. Free admission. www.facebook.com/sidestreetstudioartselgin/.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 4, from Lagoon Drive to village hall, Hawthorn Woods. The parade will start at Falkirk and Carlisle, continuing down Lagoon Drive, and ending at village hall, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods, for a flag-raising ceremony. Free. www.vhw.org/4thOfJuly.

Island Lake Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Island Lake Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Parade kicks off at the village hall, winds its way through the village and ends at Veterans Park, 316 Island Drive, Island Lake. Followed by the Island Lake Family Picnic. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Music includes Focal Point at 4 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 7 p.m., entertainment, inflatable rides, swimming, food vendors, beer tent and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. launched from a barge in the lake. $2 adults for residents; $7 for ages 4 and older for nonresidents. lakezurich.org/445/Events.

South Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. Steps off from West Spring Street and Wedgewood Drive, South Elgin. Marching bands, dancers, veterans, police, fire and local organizations will participate. Spring Street will be closed at 8 a.m. Free. southelgin.com.

Wheaton Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to Wesley Street, ending at city hall, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4/.

Prospect Heights Fourth of July Parade: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, from the parking lot of St. Alphonsus Church south on Wheeling Road, west on Willow Road, and north on Schoenbeck Road to the parking lot of Hebron Church, Prospect Heights. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served at the end of route. After the parade, Mayor Helmer will officiate the Patriotic Bicycle Contest, which is open to all children. Call Karen at City Hall (847) 398-6070, ext. 251, or visit www.prospect-heights.il.us.

Aurora Independence Day Down-Home Picnic and Celebration: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Tanner House Museum, 304 Oak Ave., Aurora. Lawn games, petting zoo, children's activities, pie-eating contest and Ringing of the Bells at 1 p.m. Free. aurorahistory.net.

Island Lake Family Picnic: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Veterans Park, 432 W. State Road, Island Lake. Free food, games, prizes, crafts, music from DJ Wayne and more. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street, Lisle. Starting at Lisle Junior High, from Main Street to School Street, right on Spencer, left on Burlington to village hall. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Glenview Fourth of July Celebration: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at 2400 Chestnut Ave., Glenview. Parade along Harlem Avenue and Central Road. www.glenviewparks.org.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, from Rolling Meadows High School, and continues along Jay, Grouse, Meadows and Kirchoff. Residents, organizations, businesses, kids and pets will participate. Free. www.ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 5-6; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Apple Orchard Park, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Carnival, food, beverages, music, bingo, turtle races, sky divers, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, and parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8. Headliners: July 4: Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m.; July 5: American English at 8:30 p.m.; July 6: Poets and Pirates Band at 9 p.m.; July 7: Anthem at 8:30 p.m.; July 8: Sixteen Candles at 7 p.m. Free admission. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Bensenville Libertyfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson St., Bensenville. Free public skate and swim from noon to 4 p.m. at 546 John St. Food, beer, games and activities. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Five Guys Named Moe, followed by Infinity at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade: Noon Wednesday, July 4, on Ellyn Avenue, west on Crescent Boulevard, north on Main Street, east on Linden Avenue to Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn. www.glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 5; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 6; and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. The 39th annual event features carnival rides, Taste by the Lake, children's events, baggo tournament on Saturday, July 7, and historic mansion tours. Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, and fireworks at dusk. Admission is $5; $2 for seniors 65 and older; and free for kids 12 and younger and active military with valid ID. Four-day wristbands $20. www.lakesideartspark.org.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer, July 2017 Lukas Carlson, of Naperville, takes his roll as a Child Ribfest judge seriously during last year's Ribfest in Naperville.

Naperville Ribfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 4-7, in Knoch Park, West Street at Martin Avenue, Naperville. A dozen ribbers compete in three categories; national touring acts on the main stage with local acts on a second stage; free family area with activities and entertainment; business expo; daily carnival; fireworks on July 4. Main stage entertainment includes Melissa Etheridge at 5:30 p.m. and Stray Cats at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; Pitbull at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5; Jordan Davis at 5:30 p.m., Chris Janson at 7 p.m. and Jake Owen at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 6; and Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7. Tickets are $45 for July 4 and 6, $60 for July 5, and $75 for July 7. Four-day full-park general admission tickets are $125. VIP and upgrade packages are available; carnival wristbands are available. Admission to the South Park only, with access to ribs, carnival and family area but not main stage entertainment, is $5 daily and free after 5 p.m. July 4. ribfest.net/.

Downers Grove July 4 Parade: 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, from Main Street and Burlington Avenue, south to Warren Avenue, Downers Grove. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Festivities: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Family festival with moonwalks, inflatables, carnival games, prizes, music, dancing and face painting. Free admission; $3 wristband for activities. gepark.org.

Mount Prospect Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue, Mount Prospect. "Mount Prospect Celebrates 100" is the theme. Free. mountprospect.org.

Rides, food, games and fun are all part of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival this weekend. - Courtesy of Mount Prospect Lions Club

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival: 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 5-6; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. 80th festival includes rides, music, children's games, food, raffles, beer and wine garden and a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, July 8. Headliners include Catfight at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Eliminator at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. www.mplions.org.

Itasca Fourth of July: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, Park Boulevard off Thorndale Avenue, Itasca. Picnic concessions begin at 4 p.m.; Pat McKillen performs at 7 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 8 p.m. Fran Cosmos, formerly a singer with Boston, performs. Fireworks begin between 9:45 and 10 p.m. and last 25 minutes. Free admission; $25 on-site parking. itasca.com.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive, Westmont. Games, contests, entertainment, food and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free admission. westmontparks.org.

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Fields open at 5 p.m., with opening band 97Nine at 6 p.m., Hairball at 8 p.m., and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. $15 for Lake Forest and Lake Bluff residents, $20 for nonresidents. VIP passes and family deals available. friendslfpr.org.

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks and Festival: 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Viewing at McCullough Park, Illinois Avenue and Lake Street. At RiverEdge Park, the American Legion Band performs at 6:15 p.m. and the Fox Valley Orchestra at 7:45 p.m.; food vendors will be available. At McCullough Park, food vendors, inflatables and music by Pawnshop Horns from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m. Free shuttle service from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. and after the fireworks. Free. aurora-il.org.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. Savor the Flavor food vendors open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m. $5 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main), the Ace Hardware parking lot and the Wilson Business Center on West Wilson Street. bataviafireworks.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Celebration: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Gates open at 4 p.m. Kool & The Gang and The Commodores perform at 7 p.m., with fireworks immediately following. Tickets cost $35-$75. Sponsored by Grand Victoria Casino. www.grandvictoriacasino.com.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Shout Out performs from 6 p.m. until dark in the pavilion. Fireworks begin at dark off Boy Scout Island. Fireworks can be viewed from Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. Free; parking is limited. stcparks.org

Grant Park Orchestra Independence Day Salute: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Millennium Park Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. Pianist Emily Bear is the soloist for Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." The concert features selections by composers John Williams, Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa and more. $26-$99 reserved seating; free lawn admission. grantparkmusicfestival.com.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Fireworks display at dusk. Free. www.barrington-il.gov.

Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band and Fireworks Display: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Rotary Village Green, 260 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band plays a two-hour pre-fireworks concert. The fireworks are at about 9:15 p.m. with viewing from the Rotary Village Green, the Buffalo Grove Golf Course and Willow Stream Park. vbg.org

Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Free. northwestconcertband.org.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Big & Rich concert and fireworks. Free. www.elkgrove.org/visitors/mid-summer-classics-concert-series.

Glen Ellyn Fireworks: Dusk Wednesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Free. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Libertyville Fireworks: Dusk Wednesday, July 4, at Butler Lake Park, Lake Street, Libertyville. Come early for music, with fireworks beginning at sundown. Free. (847) 362-2430 or www.libertyville.com.

Naperville Fireworks: Dusk Wednesday, July 4, in Knoch Knolls Park, West Street south of Martin Avenue, Naperville. Fireworks are in conjunction with the Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest. Free admission to the fest's South Park attractions after 5 p.m. www.ribfest.net.

Rolling Meadows Fireworks: 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Community Center Park, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Apple Orchard Park, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. The fireworks will be accompanied by music on 98.1-FM. Bartlett Police will conduct traffic control at intersections along South Bartlett and Stearns roads after the show. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com

Bensenville Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson St., Bensenville. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien July 4 Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Rain date is July 6. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Lincolnshire's Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Free. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Mount Prospect Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, and Sunday, July 8, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Part of the 80th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival. Free. www.mplions.org.

Streamwood Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 724 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Rain date will be July 5. Free. streamwood.org.

Waukegan Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic. Free admission and parking. waukeganil.gov.

History Alive!: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dress in the uniform and equipment of a soldier from the American Revolution. Interact with artifacts, crafts and games from the time period. Free with $5 paid parking. www.fdmuseum.org.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Classic cars, music, food vendors and more. Free. westmontevents.com/streetfair.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Bike and Car Cruise Night, kids' rides and food from Addison restaurants. Salute the Troops Night with a performance by 97Nine. Cruise Night closes at 7:30 p.m. or when the street is full. Historical museum open house and craft show from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. www.ithappensinaddison.com.

Crystal Lake Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Park Place Banquets, 406 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Live music with Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama and food from Fat Tomato Inc. and Legit Dogs & Ice. The theme is muscle cars. Free. www.facebook.com/events/263891934146827.

Barrington Cruise Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at 208 S. Cook St., Barrington. Classic cars, food trucks and the Barrington Bank & Trust Family Zone, which includes kids' games, face painting, live performances and more. www.barrington-il.gov.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Check out the antique, custom build, muscle and sport cars. Enjoy treats and a DJ. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries stay open late. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Market Square, 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. The Flat Cats will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. cityoflakeforest.com/events.

Wauconda Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda. Limited Edition will perform. Sponsored by the Wauconda Park District and Wauconda Area Library. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside. Free. waucondaparks.org.

Cary Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Lions Park band shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Spoken Four will perform. Free. www.carypark.com.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, in the gazebo on Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Summit will perform rock 'n' roll. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. No alcohol. Free. springroad.com.

Live & Uncorked: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. July 5 is Trivia Night. Bring a blanket, picnic basket, and beer or wine. $5. Purchase tickets online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Featuring music from Ear Candy and food from Toasty Taco. Crave Bar-Pod will be providing ice cream. Free. (847) 658-2700 or www.algonquin.org/recreation.

Thursday Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Movie Night featuring "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Free. mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, in Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Musical Conductors is the theme. Free. www.wheatonmunicipalband.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 6, in Cook Park, Libertyville. The Twang will perform. Eight food vendors will be available. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org/events/libertyville/out-to-lunch-in-the-park/.

Millennium Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 6; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 8, on Lake Street at Michigan Avenue, Chicago. Three-day art and design show features music and more. Free. amdurproductions.com.

The African Caribbean International Festival of Life: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 6-8, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. A family festival of music, food, arts, crafts, games and more. $18 (general) to $50 (VIP) one-day admission; $39 three-day admission; $10 seniors; free for kids 12 and younger with a paying adult. internationalfestivaloflife.com.

Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8, at Cook Park, 300 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Home of the DockDogs National Premier Canine Aquatic Jumping Competition. Includes gratitude ceremony, pet blessing, 3K fun walk, sheriff's police dog demo and more than 30 vendors. Free. www.facebook.com/thedogdayssummer.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, July 2017 People enjoy the lolly swing during the last year's Island Lake Lakefest.

Island Lake Lakefest: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 6; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake. Carnival rides and games, live music, food and drinks, a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and fireworks over the lake on Saturday. Free admission, prices vary for carnival, food and drinks. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Meadows' Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. A weekly show displaying all types of classic cars, with prizes, food and music. Free admission. www.meadowsfamily.org.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 6, on Hale Street between Liberty and Willow, Wheaton. Classic cars, motorcycles and trucks of every make, model and year. The theme will be country. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 6, on Main Street in downtown Libertyville. Live music, refreshments while shopping, special discounts and more. Parking is free in the covered parking garage by Lake Street/Brainerd Avenue and the new Church Street parking garage behind Mickey Finn's. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Hawthorn Woods Summer Concerts: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Magic Frank Blues Band will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Friday Nights Live!: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Metropolitan Square, Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. MISSION IMPROVable Comedy Team will perform. Free. www.desplaines.org/fnl.

Uncork Barrington: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at the Barrington Metra Station-Tent Pavilion, 201 S. Spring St., Barrington. Charitable wine-tasting event with wine and food sampling and live entertainment. General admission: $40 in advance, $50 at the door; VIP: $90; designated driver: $25. www.uncorkbarrington.com.

Dundee Township Park District Concert in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Grafelman Park, 4th and Main streets, West Dundee. Southern Jack will perform. Free. www.dtpd.org.

Fridays Rock! & Roll in Meadows: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Kimball Hill Park, behind Jewel Shopping Center, Rolling Meadows. Soda will perform. Food trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic. Free. rollingmeadowsil.maps.arcgis.com/.

Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 6, and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the baseball complex, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. Friday: Food, drinks, entertainment, kids' activities, and music from The Lennys at 7 p.m. and Friday Jackson at 8:30 p.m. Saturday: parade, car show, vendors, food, entertainment and activities. Fireworks at dusk Saturday. pingreegroveevents.wixsite.com/idc2018.

Sounds of Summer Main Stage Concert Series: 8 p.m. Friday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 11, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Friday: Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band; Wednesday: Jose Valdes & the Mambo All Stars. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic. Free. Weather hotline: (847) 705-5123, ext. 431. www.palatineparks.org/rccms/soundsofsummer.

Movies in the Park: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Bring a picnic and blanket and enjoy the free movie: "Despicable Me 3." Free. lakezurich.org/445/Events.

Movies Under The Stars: Dusk Friday, July 6, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Watch "The Nut Job." Bring chairs, blankets and a picnic. Free. bgparks.org.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8, runs weekends through Monday, Sept. 3, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. See costumed actors, jousting, historic demonstrations and more during the faire's 31st season. $25.95 one-day admission; discounts available for seniors and kids. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, starting at city hall on Woodstock Street, turning south on Dole Avenue and ending at Main Beach. www.clchamber.com.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, July 2016 Nick Tinsley of Barrington samples a beer during a previous year's Barrington Brew Fest.

Barrington Brew Fest: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7, near the Metra station in downtown Barrington. Live music by Barrington-based classic rock cover band Second Time Around. Food and music sponsored by the Barrington Area Council on Aging. All proceeds benefit seniors. $45-$80. www.barringtonbrewfest.com.

Mount Prospect Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, 13 E. Northwest Hwy., Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars and entertainment. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. www.facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at 7600 Barrington Road at Tower Drive, Hanover Park. Classic cars, music and more. Free. www.hpil.org.

Fox River Grove fireworks: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. Music and food at 6 p.m.; fireworks begin at dusk. Shuttle bus available. Free. (847) 639-3170 or www.foxrivergrove.org.

Geneva Shakespeare in the Park: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in Island Park, off Route 25, Geneva. Stone Soup Shakespeare performs "The Taming of the Shrew." Guests can come to the park at 5 p.m. and picnic before the performance. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. Free; $5 donation suggested. Sponsored by the Geneva Cultural Arts Commission. genevaarts.org.

Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Fireworks around 9 p.m. Rain date is Sunday. www.facebook.com/elburnlions.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Heartache Tonight will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and beverages. Sponsored by the Schaumburg Park District and the Village of Schaumburg. Free. villageofschaumburg.com/ or parkfun.com/.

Island Lake Fireworks: 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 7, over Island Lake. View the fireworks from Eastway Park (parking available at the village hall) or other locations throughout the village. Rain date is Sunday. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Crystal Lake Fireworks: Dusk Saturday, July 7, at Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. www.crystallakeparks.org.

Heritage Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at the McHenry County Historical Society Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. 33rd annual fair with the theme "Illinois Patriotic Pride." Dress in red, white and blue to mark the state's bicentennial. Antique car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; White Elephant Sale starting at 9 a.m.; pie-baking contest at 9:30 a.m.; antique auction with auctioneer Russ Davis at 10:30 a.m. Appearances by Abraham Lincoln and the Clef Hangers barbershop quartet. Pioneer experience for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freddy Fredericks and other magicians will be strolling the grounds, with a special performance at 2 p.m. in Eckert Hall. Baked goods, books, vintage clothing and garden plants will be on sale. Free. www.gothistory.org.

Elmhurst Garden Walk & Faire: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Wilder Park, 175 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Tours of five homeowners' gardens and a public community garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilder Park features garden accessories and perennials. Tickets available at various Elmhurst businesses. $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. elmhurstgardenclub.org.

Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8. Parade route: Oak Avenue from North Avenue south to Railroad Avenue to Main Street to South Bartlett Road to Stearns Road, Bartlett. Includes horses, floats, fire engines, bands, Shriners, community groups and more. For details, visit the website or Bartlett Fourth of July on Facebook. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com/parade.html.

Cantigny Park Outdoor Concert Series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Concert Band and Soldiers' Chorus will perform. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Mundelein summer concert series: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Free. Anderlik, Otto & Church will perform. (847) 949-3200.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. The New Invaders will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. No outside alcohol permitted. Concessions from the grill and beer/wine available for purchase. Free. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at River Park, off River Lane, Geneva. Series kicks off Sunday with Lee Murdock. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission. In case of rain, the concerts will be held at Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St. Free. www.genevaarts.org.

Next week

Music Mondays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Saturday June Band will perform. Picnics welcome; concessions available. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Sister Cities Family French Festival: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Celebrate Mount Prospect's relationship with its French Sister City, Sèvres. Children of all languages are welcome -- no experience with French is necessary. Free. Register at www.mppl.org.

Musical Memory Lane: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Community Band will perform. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Park District. Free. (847) 640-1000. www.mppd.org.

Arlington Heights Park District Summer Concerts: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at North School Park, East Eastman Street and North Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights. Concerts by Ben & Tatar Tots Tuesday and Banjo Buddies Wednesday. Free. www.ahpd.org.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road, Algonquin. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5-FM. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring out your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All make and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. www.facebook.com/events/2154061948067986.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Old Town Park, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. The Four C Notes, a tribute to Frankie Valli, will perform. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Preconcert activities of free crafts and games for kids 5-12 start at 6:30 p.m. Free. www.bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Main Beach Crystal Lake, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band will perform. In the event of inclement weather, it will be moved to Park Place, 406 W. Woodstock St. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Final Say will perform pop/rock music. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Free. www.dgparks.org.

Independence Grove Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, near Libertyville. Gizzae will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. $6 per car parking after 5 p.m. To learn if parking is full or if a concert has been canceled due to rain, call (847) 968-3497. lcfpd.org/ig/concerts.

Richard Marx will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, during the Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series in Elk Grove Village. - Associated Press, 2017

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Richard Marx will perform. Free. www.elkgrove.org/visitors/mid-summer-classics-concert-series.

Taste of Chicago 2018: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 11-13, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 14-15, in Grant Park, Jackson and Columbus, Chicago. Outdoor food fest showcases a variety of city eats. The event also includes demonstrations and concerts. Free admission; food tickets and Petrillo Music Shell concert seats cost extra. cityofchicago.org.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, on West Main Street and Jandus Road, off Route 14, Cary. Convertible and motorcycle night. Call Cary Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at (847) 639-2800. Free. www.carygrovechamber.com.

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer, July 2017 Jackson Burau, of Wheaton, picks his prize after winning a speed-pitch game during last year's Glendale Heights Fest at Camera Park.

Glendale Heights Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 11-12; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 13; 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 14; and 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday. Carnival, food, bingo. Main stage acts include Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. Wednesday; American English at 8 p.m. Thursday; Back Country Roads at 9 p.m. Friday; Infinity at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Blooze Brothers at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. (630) 260-6000 or glendaleheightsfest.com.

Family Fun Picnic: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Stratford Park, 241 Butterfield Drive, Bloomingdale. Entertainment from the Jason Kollum Variety Show. Bring dinner or snacks and a blanket or chairs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Geneva Park District Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. June's Got the Cash will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food for sale from Deane's Market & Deli and Graham's Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream. The beer tent will feature Penrose Brewing Co. beer. Free. genevaparks.org.

Itasca Family Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Depot Museum, 101 N. Catalpa, Itasca. Rosie & the Rivets will perform oldies. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and snacks and drinks. Concert will be canceled if there is inclement weather. www.itascaparkdistrict.com.

Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Montgomery Park, River and Mill streets, Montgomery. The Ethan Bell Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sponsored by the Fox Valley Park District and the village of Montgomery. Free. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Citizen's Park Amphitheater, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Sons of Bildor will perform. Free popcorn. Presented by BMO Harris Bank. www.barringtonparkdistrict.org.

Lake Villa Music in the Parks: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. Hair Band Night will perform. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and coolers. Free; food and beverages available for purchase. www.lake-villa.org.

Capannari Ice Cream's Movies Under the Stars: Dusk Wednesday, July 11, at Centennial Green Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Enjoy the movie "Peter Rabbit" under the stars. Bring blankets and snacks. Free parking in Emerson Street Garage at Village Hall and throughout town. Free. capannaris.com/events.

History Alive!: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dress in the uniform and equipment of a Civil War soldier. Interact with artifacts, crafts and games from the time period. Free with $5 paid parking. www.fdmuseum.org.

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Ribfest: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 12-13; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 14; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Barbecue, live music, vendors, kids' games and community rib cook-off on Sunday. Music: Run Forrest Run at 6 p.m. and Too White Crew at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Bluprint at 6 p.m. and Who's Band at 9 p.m. Friday; Bucket #6 at 2:45 p.m., The Ron Burgandys at 5:30 p.m. and Little River Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Downpour at noon and Libido Funk Circus at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 on Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and all day Sunday; $10 Friday and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday; free for active military with ID or kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. (847) 742-3378 or lithribfest.com.

BeachFest: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 12 (carnival only); 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 13; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 14; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. The free community event includes carnival rides, food vendors, a beverage tent, children's entertainment and live bands. www.villageofroundlakebeach.com.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Classic cars, live music, theme nights, food vendors and more along three blocks. Free. westmontevents.com/streetfair.

McHenry Fiesta Days: July 12-16 and 19-22 at two McHenry locations: Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, and Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St. Nine-day festival includes carnival rides, food and beer, car show, bags tournament, outdoor worship service, Big Wheel race, kids' ice cream social, teen night, sidewalk sales and a parade. At Petersen Park: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 12-13; 3:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 14; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 15; and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 16. At Veteran's Memorial Park: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 19; 3 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 20; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 21; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22. Music: Boy Band Review at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 12; Modern Day Romeos and Mike & Joe in revolving sets from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 13; Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 14; Kacie Swierk at noon, Little Deuce Coupe: A Tribute to the Beach Boys at 2 p.m. and Pirates Over 40 at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 15. Food Truck Thursday is July 12. Arts & Crafts in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at Veterans Park. Carnival: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 12 ($25 wristband); 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 13; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 14; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 15 ($30 wristband); and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 16 ($25 wristband). Admission fees vary. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Taste of Westmont: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12; 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 13; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 15, on Cass Avenue between Chicago and Burlington avenues, Westmont. Food booths, live music, beer and margarita tent, carnival and kids' activities. Craft show from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Music: Peace Road at 6 p.m. and Cat Fight at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Cadillac Casanovas at 3:30 p.m., Chicago Experience at 6 p.m. and Tusk at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Muddy Waters Blues Jams at 1 p.m., Muddy Waters Blues Tribute at 4 p.m. and ARRA at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. westmontevents.com/tow/.

Addison Rock 'N' Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Free entertainment, Bike and Car Cruise Night, kids' rides and food from Addison restaurants. Cruise Night closes at 7:30 p.m. or when the street is full. Historical museum open house and craft show from 6 to 8 p.m. www.ithappensinaddison.com.

Barrington Cruise Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at 208 S. Cook St., Barrington. Classic cars and food trucks. The Barrington Bank & Trust Family Zone includes kids' games, face painting, live performances and more. www.barrington-il.gov.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Check out the antique, custom build, muscle and sport cars. Enjoy treats and a DJ. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries stay open late. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Itasca Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 12; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 13; noon to midnight Saturday, July 14; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. Food vendors, carnival, music, indoor cash bingo and more. Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment includes Throwback Jukebox at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, ARRA at 10 p.m. Friday, Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 7 p.m. and Ronnie Baker Brooks at 10 p.m. Saturday, and Heartache Tonight at 5:30 p.m. and American English at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. itascalions.org/Stories/itasca-fest.

Sounds of Summer Towne Square Spotlight Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Kevin Presbrey will perform. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. Weather hotline: (847) 705-5123, ext. 431. www.palatineparks.org/rccms/soundsofsummer.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Market Square, 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. A Suede "The Love" concert. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. cityoflakeforest.com/events.

Cary Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Lions Park band shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. The StingRays will perform. Free. www.carypark.com.

Hoffman Estates Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Village Green Amphitheater, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Second Hand Soul Band will perform. Free. www.hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Live & Uncorked: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Feel Good will perform. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and beer or wine for this Ravinia-style concert series. $5. Purchase tickets online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Rockin' in the Park 2018: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. 52nd Street will perform. Free. www.ParkwayBankPark.com.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Brass From the Past will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. www.stcparks.org.

Wauconda Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda. British Invasion will perform. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside. Free. waucondaparks.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Music by Black Diamond and food by Best Truckin' BBQ. Crave Bar-Pod will be providing ice cream. Free. (847) 658-2700 or www.algonquin.org/recreation.

It's Thursday Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. 1976 will perform. The "Does Antioch Got Talent?" competition will showcase unique performers from across Lake County in a talent show variety format before the concert series at 7 p.m. antioch.il.gov/.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the band shell at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Free. www.lislecommunityband.org.

Thursday Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform. Free. mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. The theme will be "Sounds of Samba." Free. www.wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Elgin Movies in the Park: Dusk Thursday, July 12, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Watch "Moana" outside. Refreshments and popcorn will be sold by local nonprofits. Train rides available on the Elgin Express. Free. www.cityofelgin.org.