Top 20 finalists announced for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

Musicians once again dominate the field of 20 finalists for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent at the Arcada Theatre.

The talent competition, now in its seventh season, attracted an initial field of 95 acts. Auditions were held earlier this month at the historic St. Charles venue.

The top 20 performers are:

• Tommy Bravos, a band from St. Charles

• Cap'n Funk & The Groove Train, pop/rock band from Cary

• Johnny Don't, vocalist/songwriter/funny guy from Aurora

• EFF'M RADIO, rock band from McHenry

• Morgan Etnyre, singer from Elgin

• Ghostille (formerly Soft Candy), rock band from Chicago

• Antoinette Herring, singer from Elgin

• Hip Pockit, R&B/soul band from Elk Grove Village

• Adam Linder, singer-songwriter/guitarist from Elgin

• LiveWire, rock band from Geneva

• Marquel, singer from Geneva

• Michael McInerney, blues singer-songwriter from La Grange

• Olivia Newbill, singer from Elgin

• Shannon Nugent, singer-songwriter/pianist from Arlington Heights

• Rane, singers/pianist/guitarist from Wayne

• Leo Sclamberg, singer/guitarist from Highland Park

• Seasalt, indie rock band from Poplar Grove

• Alex Tangney, singer from Palatine

• Watchtower, rock band from Bartlett

• Joey Wilbur, singer-songwriter from St. Charles

These finalists must wow crowds in a free performance at the Arcada at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8. They will have to impress a panel of judges to advance to the Top 15 round set for 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the same venue.

The general public will also have a say via the Fan Favorite portion of the competition. Following the Top 20 and Top 15 performances, online videos will be posted at the Daily Herald website at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent. The act with the most online votes will be guaranteed a spot in the next round.

For 2018, the grand prize has been expanded to include a Development Package (custom video, website development, mentor and photo session), a trip for two to either Nashville or Cleveland, a headline concert and an opening act slot for a national act at Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Saturday, Sept. 1. The Fan Favorite Prize is being finalized.

For the Top 10 show and finale, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent shifts to Addison's Little Italy Fest-West at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Before a crowd of up to 4,000 people, the grand prize and Fan Favorite winners will be announced.

For 2018, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent at the Arcada Theatre is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group, Salon Lorrene and the village of Schaumburg.