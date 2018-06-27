Festivals: Eyes to the Skies, Frontier Days, Ribfest, July 4th fireworks & more

Mundelein Community Days: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 29; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 30; and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Kracklauer Park, Route 45, Mundelein. Carnival, car show, food, music, games, a hot-dog eating contest Friday, fire engine rides, demonstrations, dancing, bags tournament, pony rides, petting zoo, lots of kids' activities, parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and more. Music headliners include Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen at 5 p.m. and Mason Rivers at 8 p.m. Friday, 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Saturday and Bella Cain at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. www.mundelein.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 29, in Cook Park, Libertyville. Sutter's Mill will perform. Eight food vendors will be on hand. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lisle Eyes to the Skies: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 29-July 1, at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Hot air balloon fest features nightly fireworks, craft fair, kids' activities and two musical stages. Balloon launches scheduled for 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Carnival open through Monday. Main stage entertainment includes Lucky Boys Confusion at 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Drew Baldridge at 6:35 p.m. and Maddie & Tae at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. $10; free for kids 8 and younger. eyestotheskies.org.

Arlington Heights Frontier Days Festival 2018: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 29; noon to midnight Saturday, June 30; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 1; 5 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 2 (carnival only, no food or entertainment); 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, July 3; and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Free main stage entertainment includes Dennis Quaid & the Sharks at 8 p.m. Friday, The BoDeans at 8 p.m. Saturday, Lonestar at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Tonic at 8 p.m. Tuesday and American English at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carnival rides, food, beer, wine, bingo, family activities, pony rides, petting zoo, 3v3 soccer, Citizens with Disabilities Day Saturday, Stampede Run 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, arts and crafts marketplace Saturday and Sunday, Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. Free admission. www.frontierdays.org.

- Daily Herald file photo by Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Arlington Heights' 4th of July Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4.

Meadows' Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. All types of classic cars, with prizes, food and music. Free. www.meadowsfamily.org.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest 2018: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 29; noon to midnight Saturday, June 30; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 1; 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 2; noon to midnight Tuesday, July 3; and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Palatine Community Park, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. Music, an art, craft and vendor fair, a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, carnival and more. Free fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday sponsored by the Jaycees. Headliners include 7th heaven at 10 p.m. Friday, Fletcher Rockwell at 7:30 and Hair Bangers Ball at 10 p.m. Saturday, Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Sunday, Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at 8 p.m. Monday, and Mike and Joe at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Free admission. www.hometownfest.org.

Chi-Soul Fest: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, and 2 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The fest pays musical tribute to the city's soulful roots, culminating in nine performances on three stages Saturday. navypier.org/events/.

Friday Nights Live!: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Metropolitan Square, Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. A family-friendly summer series featuring Them Guilty Aces Friday. Free. desplaines.org/fnl.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 29, on Hale Street between Liberty and Willow, Wheaton. Classic cars, motorcycles and trucks of every make, model and year. The theme will be 1980-'90s. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Cary Summer Celebration: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Music by The Allstars from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. Parking $5-$10. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com.

Hawthorn Woods Summer Concerts: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. Evo will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Family Fun Day at the Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St., Huntley. Farmers market, craft fair, kids' games, bike and stroller decorating, mini parade and ice cream social. Bring your lawn chair and listen to the Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Rock 'n' Run the Runway 2018: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road, Wheeling. Run the Runway 5K and 1 Mile Walk, music, food trucks, fireworks and more. $30-$40 for race; free admission. www.rocknruntherunway.com.

Chicago Botanic Garden Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 30 and July 1, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See the works of 100 artists working with botanic themes or materials. Members preview 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 29. Free admission with paid $25-$30 parking fee. chicagobotanic.org.

Civil War Days: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Lakewood Forest Preserve, 27277 Forest Preserve Road, Wauconda. Wander the camps to see soldiers, civilians and tradesmen at work. Watch as union and confederate forces collide in battle. $10 adults, $5 seniors and kids, free for kids 3 and younger. LCFPD.org/civilwar.

Palatine Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 30, proceeds south on Cedar Street to Slade Street, east to Brockway, north to Wood Street and east into Community Park. Includes entries from local organizations and businesses, local government officials, fire, police and other village entities. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest-parade.

Picnic in the Park & Cardboard Boat Regatta: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Food truck picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cardboard Boat Regatta at noon. Free. www.glenellyn4thofjuly.org or (630) 858-2462.

Food, Family and Fun Fest: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. Explore the culinary world through various interactive activities, including cooking demonstrations, food-inspired arts and crafts, dessert decorating and pretzel rolling. There will also be goody bags and the chance to win door prizes. www.simon.com/mall/woodfield-mall.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 30, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 1,000 dealers sell antiques, collectibles, and other items inside and outside. A country breakfast is available on Sundays. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and younger. www.kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Old-fashioned Ice Cream Social: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, on the lawn of West Chicago Public Library, 118 W. Washington St., West Chicago. The library and West Chicago City Museum event features crafts, games and build-your-own ice cream sundae, while supplies last. Take a tour of the old Chicago, Burlington & Quincy depot. Bring a picnic, blankets and lawn chairs. www.wcpld.info.

Celebrating the Fourth: 1:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Play baseball using rules from 1887, make crafts and watch model hot-air balloon launches. Stay into the evening for a reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by an ice cream social. Free. (630) 876-5900 or www.dupageforest.org.

Mount Prospect Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, 13 E. Northwest Hwy., Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars, entertainment and mingle with the community. Free. www.facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Food vendors, beer and wine, children's rides and activities, music and fireworks at dusk. Free. (847) 223-7529 or glpd.com.

Celebrate Fox Lake: 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Parade starts at 4 p.m. at Grant High School. Festivities at Lakefront Park following the parade run from 5 to 11 p.m. with entertainment, food, a beer tent, fireworks at dusk and more. Free admission. www.foxlake.org.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at 7600 Barrington Road at Tower Drive, Hanover Park. Classic cars, music and more. Free. hpil.org.

Uncle Sam 5K & Kids Dash: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 1, at Tap House Grill, 56 W. Wilson St., Palatine. Second annual Uncle Sam 5K & Little Patriot's Dash. All 5K participants will receive a shirt, hat and free drink. After party at the Tap House Grill. $10-$39. unclesam5k.com/.

Mundelein Community Days Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 1. The "Around the World" themed parade will form in the Metra station parking lot and exit on to Division Street, proceed west to California Avenue, north to Hawley, and west to Mundelein High School. mundelein.org/mcd/node/33.

Cantigny Park Outdoor Concert Series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Billy Croft and the 5-Alarm Band perform Sunday. The Southwest Community Concert Band performs Wednesday, July 4. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Arlington Heights fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 1, at Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Fireworks begin at dusk after a day of activities, including live racing, music, family activities, kids' crafts and more. Gates open at 2 p.m. First post is at 4:15 p.m. $22-$87. General admission and all-inclusive ticket options are available. www.arlingtonpark.com.

Mundelein Community Days Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Kracklauer Park, Route 45, Mundelein. The best viewing areas are the Metra station, village hall plaza, the festival grounds and Fairhaven School. mundelein.org/mcd/node/33.

Musical Memory Lane: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 2, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Community Band performs concert music for all ages. Free. (847) 640-1000. www.mppd.org.

Naval Station Great Lakes Fourth of July: 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Ross Field, Naval Station Great Lakes, 530 Farragut Avenue B, Great Lakes. Music, carnival rides and games, food and beverages from local vendors, bingo, pro wrestling, a paintball arena, military exhibits, plus roving performers and costumed characters. The Kids Zone will feature hands-on activities including a petting zoo and an indoor rock wall. Theory of a Deadman headlines at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both nights conclude with fireworks -- at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. www.mwrgl.com.

Lincolnshire Red, White and Boom: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. A two-day, family-friendly event. Rides and attractions, a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Wednesday, a parade at 11 a.m. Wednesday, a cardboard boat regatta at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, children's concerts, food and beverage vendors, bands and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free admission. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Taste of Oak Brook: 4 p.m. to dusk Tuesday, July 3, at the Oak Brook Sports Core and Polo Club, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Live entertainment features Martini Lunch Trio, 97Nine, Nashville Electric Company and DJ X. Children's activities include face painters, balloon artists, petting zoo, stilt walkers and bounce house. Fireworks at dusk; rain date is July 4. Free admission; on-site parking available for $10. Some children's activities, food and beverages require tickets. (630) 368-5000 or www.oak-brook.org/375/Taste.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road, Algonquin. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5-FM. Tuesday is Red White & Blue Night. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All make and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. brokenoar.com/.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Rides, concessions and DJ entertainment in the afternoon and fireworks at dusk. Parade at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street in downtown Wheaton. This year's parade theme is "American Heroes," paying tribute to military (active or veterans), police, firefighters, first responders and all other heroes. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Burlington Independence Day Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Burlington Park, off South Street and Deutsch Road, Burlington. Featuring local food vendors, music, and a ceremony honoring veterans, followed by fireworks show. Free; donations welcome. (847) 683-2283 or (630) 229-5919.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks Display: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Hip Pockit performs soul, Motown, rock and pop at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Food vendors available. Free. www.vhw.org/4thofjuly.

Wauconda Fireworks: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the Village of Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Fireworks at dusk on Bangs Lake. Rain date is Wednesday, July 4. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Roselle Fireworks: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Lake Park High School, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.roselle.il.us.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Main Beach Crystal Lake, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. Voices in Harmony will perform. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Pirates Over 40 will perform Caribbean/Jimmy Buffett-style music. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Free. www.dgparks.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Billy Elton Band will perform. Bring a picnic. In case of rain, the concert will move to Cosman Theater. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Rockin' In The Park 2018: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 5, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Jay "Elvis" Dupuis will perform on Tuesday. The Four C Notes will perform on Thursday. Food and beverage tents on the park's lawn and a musical fireworks display after each show. www.ParkwayBankPark.com.

Bloomingdale Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Bloomingdale Golf Course, 181 Glen Ellyn Road, Bloomingdale. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Concessions available. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Chicago Dogs fireworks display: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. The Chicago Dogs and Parkway Bank Park will present a fireworks display after the Dogs' game against the Gary Southshore Railcats. thechicagodogs.com.

North Aurora Independence Day Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, in Riverfront Park, along the Fox River. Rain date is Wednesday, July 4. Free. northaurora.org.

Great Western Freedom 4: 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Four-mile competitive run and 2-mile scenic walk benefiting Lazarus House. Kids Dash for kids up to age 12. Registration for the Dash is on event day with a suggested donation of $5 per child. Fees for runners are $30 by Sunday, July 1, and $35 on Wednesday, July 4. Fees for walkers are $20 by Sunday and $25 on Wednesday. Register at lazarushouse.net.

Advocate Good Shepherd Family Fitness Run: 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Park Avenue and South Cook Street, Barrington. Family Fitness 10K run, 5K walk/run and kids run. $12-$35. runningintheusa.com/Race/View.aspx?RaceID=100095.

4 on the 4th Race: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Prospect Avenue, next to Wilder Park in Elmhurst. Four-mile run and 1K race for kids 12 and younger. $10-$35. epd.org.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street in downtown Antioch. Includes a 5K at 8 a.m., parade at 10:30 a.m., kids' fun fair at noon, kids' bingo at 2:30 p.m., live music starting at 3 p.m., baggo tournament at 3:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free admission. www.antioch.il.gov.

5K Firecracker Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Warrenville Park District Recreation Center, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Includes a 50-yard dash for kids 3-6 and a 100-yard dash for kids 6-10. $35. (630) 393-7279.

Freedom Four 4-Mile Run: 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. On-site registration from 6 to 7:30 a.m. $25. support@gepark.org or freedomfourrun.com.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks: 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby at 9 a.m. at Lake Sharon; Buick GS Club of America car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m. The Lennys perform from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; bags tournament at 1 p.m.; games from 12:30 to 3 p.m.; pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m. Fireworks parking ($5 per car donation requested) opens at 7 p.m., with the show at 9:15 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, July 8. sleepyhollowil.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, starts at Slade and Douglas and ends at Douglas and Highland, Elgin. The 22nd annual parade, with the theme "Ride the Wave," honors residents who served in the Navy as grand marshals. Free. www.cityofelgin.org.

Hoffman Estates Independence Day Parade: 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Illinois Boulevard, proceeding northeast from Paris Lane to Evanston Street, Hoffman Estates. Theme: "Wings of Freedom." Free. www.hoffmanestates.org.

- Daily Herald file photo by Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Northwest Fourth Fest returns to the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Wednesday, July 4.

Northwest Fourth Fest: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 5; 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 6; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Entertainment, carnival, children's games, parade at 9 a.m. Wednesday, food and drinks, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7, craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 8. Free admission and parking. northwestfourthfest.com

Vernon Hills July 4 Parade, Concert and Fireworks: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, in the Deerpath Subdivision and Century Park, 1101 Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Annual parade starts at the corner of Deerpath and Atrium Drive, just south of Town Line Road. It will proceed south to Sullivan Drive, then west to Aspen, and end at Hawthorn South Elementary School. At Century Park: Live entertainment from the Big Fun Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. vernonhills.org/100/July-4th.

Arlington Heights 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. Steps off from Dunton and Oakton, travels south on Dunton to Miner and east to Recreation Park. Free. www.frontierdays.org/4thofjuly

Aurora Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, runs east on Benton Street, north on Broadway, west on Galena Boulevard, south on Stolp Avenue, west on Downer Place and ending at River Street. Reviewing stand in front of the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. Free. aurora-il.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Parade celebrate Illinois' Bicentennial. Free. www.barringtonparade.com.

Bensenville Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, from Town Center, east on Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street, finishing at Redmond Recreational Complex. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Carol Stream Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Lies Road between County Farm Road and Fountain Drive, Carol Stream. Free. carolstreamparade.com.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Wicke and Center streets, Des Plaines. Theme: "Through the Decades ... Music, Memories and Fun!" Free. www.desplaines.org.

Elgin Americana Jubilee: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. Side Street Studio Arts, Blue Box Cafe and the Elgin Fringe Festival host the fifth annual event, which includes a bake-off, a pie-eating contest, a visual art exhibition, free kids' activities and more. Free admission. www.facebook.com/sidestreetstudioartselgin/.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 4, from Lagoon Drive to village hall, Hawthorn Woods. The parade will start at Falkirk and Carlisle, continuing down Lagoon Drive, and ending at village hall, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods, for a flag-raising ceremony. Free. www.vhw.org/4thOfJuly.

Island Lake Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Island Lake Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. Parade kicks off at the village hall, winds its way through the village and ends at Veterans Park, 316 Island Drive, Island Lake. Followed by the Island Lake Family Picnic. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2013 Fireworks over Bangs Lake are among the many suburban displays July 3 and 4.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Music includes Focal Point at 4 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 7 p.m., entertainment, inflatable rides, swimming, food vendors, beer tent and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. launched from a barge in the lake. $2 adults for residents; $7 for ages 4 and older for nonresidents. lakezurich.org/445/Events.

South Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. Steps off from West Spring Street and Wedgewood Drive, South Elgin. Marching bands, dancers, veterans, police, fire and local organizations will participate. Spring Street will be closed at 8 a.m. Free. southelgin.com.

Wheaton Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to Wesley Street, ending at city hall, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4/.

Prospect Heights Fourth of July Parade: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, from the parking lot of St. Alphonsus Church south on Wheeling Road, west on Willow Road, and north on Schoenbeck Road to the parking lot of Hebron Church, Prospect Heights. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served at the end of route. After the parade, Mayor Helmer will officiate the Patriotic Bicycle Contest, which is open to all children. Call Karen at City Hall (847) 398-6070, ext. 251, or visit www.prospect-heights.il.us.

Aurora Independence Day Down-Home Picnic and Celebration: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Tanner House Museum, 304 Oak Ave., Aurora. Lawn games, petting zoo, children's activities, pie-eating contest and Ringing of the Bells at 1 p.m. Free. aurorahistory.net.

Island Lake Family Picnic: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Veterans Park, 432 W. State Road, Island Lake. Free food, games, prizes, crafts, music from DJ Wayne and more. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, on Main Street, Lisle. Starting at Lisle Junior High, from Main Street to School Street, right on Spencer, left on Burlington to village hall. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Glenview Fourth of July Celebration: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, at 2400 Chestnut Ave., Glenview. Parade along Harlem Avenue and Central Road. www.glenviewparks.org.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, from Rolling Meadows High School, and continues along Jay, Grouse, Meadows and Kirchoff. Residents, organizations, businesses, kids and pets will participate. Free. www.ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 5-6; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Apple Orchard Park, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Carnival, food, beverages, music, bingo, turtle races, sky divers, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, and parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8. Headliners: July 4: Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m.; July 5: American English at 8:30 p.m.; July 6: Poets and Pirates Band at 9 p.m.; July 7: Anthem at 8:30 p.m.; July 8: Sixteen Candles at 7 p.m. Free admission. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Bensenville Libertyfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson St., Bensenville. Free public skate and swim from noon to 4 p.m. at 546 John St. Food, beer, games and activities. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Five Guys Named Moe, followed by Infinity at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade: Noon Wednesday, July 4, on Ellyn Avenue, west on Crescent Boulevard, north on Main Street, east on Linden Avenue to Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn. www.glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 5; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 6; and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. The 39th annual event features carnival rides, Taste by the Lake, children's events, baggo tournament on Saturday, July 7, and historic mansion tours. Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, and fireworks at dusk. Admission is $5; $2 for seniors 65 and older; and free for kids 12 and younger and active military with valid ID. Four-day wristbands $20. www.lakesideartspark.org.

Melissa Etheridge performs at Naperville Ribfest Wednesday, July 4. - Associated Press

Naperville Ribfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 4-7, in Knoch Park, West Street at Martin Avenue, Naperville. A dozen ribbers compete in three categories; national touring acts on the main stage with local acts on a second stage; free family area with activities and entertainment; business expo; daily carnival; fireworks on July 4. Main stage entertainment includes Melissa Etheridge at 5:30 p.m. and Stray Cats at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; Pitbull at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5; Jordan Davis at 5:30 p.m., Chris Janson at 7 p.m. and Jake Owen at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 6; and Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 7. Tickets are $45 for July 4 and 6, $60 for July 5, and $75 for July 7. Four-day full-park general admission tickets are $125. VIP and upgrade packages are available; carnival wristbands are available. Admission to the South Park only, with access to ribs, carnival and family area but not main stage entertainment, is $5 daily and free after 5 p.m. July 4. ribfest.net/.

Downers Grove July 4 Parade: 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, from Main Street and Burlington Avenue, south to Warren Avenue, Downers Grove. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Festivities: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Family festival with moonwalks, inflatables, carnival games, prizes, music, dancing and face painting. Free admission; $3 wristband for activities. gepark.org.

Mount Prospect Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue, Mount Prospect. "Mount Prospect Celebrates 100" is the theme. Free. mountprospect.org.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival: 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4; 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 5-6; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 7; and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. 80th festival includes rides, music, children's games, food, raffles, beer and wine garden and a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, July 8. Free admission. www.mplions.org.

Itasca Fourth of July: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, Park Boulevard off Thorndale Avenue, Itasca. Picnic concessions begin at 4 p.m.; Pat McKillen performs at 7 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 8 p.m. Fran Cosmos, formerly a singer with Boston, performs. Fireworks begin between 9:45 and 10 p.m. and last 25 minutes. Free admission; $25 on-site parking. itasca.com.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive, Westmont. Games, contests, entertainment, food and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free admission. westmontparks.org.

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Fields open at 5 p.m., with opening band 97Nine at 6 p.m., Hairball at 8 p.m., and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. $15 for Lake Forest and Lake Bluff residents, $20 for nonresidents. VIP passes and family deals available. friendslfpr.org.

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks and Festival: 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Viewing at McCullough Park, Illinois Avenue and Lake Street. At RiverEdge Park, the American Legion Band performs at 6:15 p.m. and the Fox Valley Orchestra at 7:45 p.m.; food vendors will be available. At McCullough Park, food vendors, inflatables and music by Pawnshop Horns from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m. Free shuttle service from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. and after the fireworks. Free. aurora-il.org.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. Savor the Flavor food vendors open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m. $5 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main), the Ace Hardware parking lot and the Wilson Business Center on West Wilson Street. bataviafireworks.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2017 The Elgin Fourth of July Parade starts at Slade and Douglas.

Elgin Fourth of July Celebration: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Gates open at 4 p.m. Kool & The Gang and The Commodores perform at 7 p.m., with fireworks immediately following. Tickets cost $35-$75. Sponsored by Grand Victoria Casino. www.grandvictoriacasino.com.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Shout Out performs from 6 p.m. until dark in the pavilion. Fireworks begin at dark off Boy Scout Island. Fireworks can be viewed from Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. Free; parking is limited. stcparks.org

Grant Park Orchestra Independence Day Salute: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Millennium Park Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. Pianist Emily Bear is the soloist for Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." The concert features selections by composers John Williams, Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa and more. $26-$99 reserved seating; free lawn admission. grantparkmusicfestival.com.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Fireworks display at dusk. Free. www.barrington-il.gov.

Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band and Fireworks Display: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Rotary Village Green, 260 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band plays a two-hour pre-fireworks concert. The fireworks are at about 9:15 p.m. with viewing from the Rotary Village Green, the Buffalo Grove Golf Course and Willow Stream Park. vbg.org

Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Free. northwestconcertband.org.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Big & Rich concert and fireworks. Free. www.elkgrove.org/visitors/mid-summer-classics-concert-series.

Glen Ellyn Fireworks: Dusk Wednesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Free. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Libertyville Fireworks: Dusk Wednesday, July 4, at Butler Lake Park, Lake Street, Libertyville. Come early for music, with fireworks beginning at sundown. Free. (847) 362-2430 or www.libertyville.com.

Naperville Fireworks: Dusk Wednesday, July 4, in Knoch Knolls Park, West Street south of Martin Avenue, Naperville. Fireworks are in conjunction with the Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest. Free admission to the fest's South Park attractions after 5 p.m. www.ribfest.net.

Rolling Meadows Fireworks: 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Community Center Park, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Apple Orchard Park, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. The fireworks will be accompanied by music on 98.1-FM. Bartlett Police will conduct traffic control at intersections along South Bartlett and Stearns roads after the show. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com

Bensenville Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson St., Bensenville. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien July 4 Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Rain date is July 6. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Lincolnshire's Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Free. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Mount Prospect Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, and Sunday, July 8, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Part of the 80th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival. Free. www.mplions.org.

Streamwood Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 724 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Rain date will be July 5. Free. streamwood.org.

Waukegan Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic. Free admission and parking. waukeganil.gov.

History Alive!: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dress in the uniform and equipment of a soldier from the American Revolution. Interact with artifacts, crafts and games from the time period. Free with $5 paid parking. www.fdmuseum.org.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Classic cars, music, food vendors and more. Free. westmontevents.com/streetfair.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Bike and Car Cruise Night, kids' rides and food from Addison restaurants. Salute the Troops Night with a performance by 97Nine. Cruise Night closes at 7:30 p.m. or when the street is full. Historical museum open house and craft show from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. www.ithappensinaddison.com.

Crystal Lake Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Park Place Banquets, 406 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Live music with Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama and food from Fat Tomato Inc. and Legit Dogs & Ice. The theme is muscle cars. Free. www.facebook.com/events/263891934146827.

Barrington Cruise Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at 208 S. Cook St., Barrington. Classic cars, food trucks and the Barrington Bank & Trust Family Zone, which includes kids' games, face painting, live performances and more. www.barrington-il.gov.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Check out the antique, custom build, muscle and sport cars. Enjoy treats and a DJ. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries stay open late. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Market Square, 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. The Flat Cats will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. cityoflakeforest.com/events.

Wauconda Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda. Limited Edition will perform. Sponsored by the Wauconda Park District and Wauconda Area Library. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside. Free. waucondaparks.org.

Cary Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Lions Park band shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Spoken Four will perform. Free. www.carypark.com.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, in the gazebo on Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Summit will perform rock 'n' roll. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. No alcohol. Free. springroad.com.

Live & Uncorked: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. July 5 is Trivia Night. Bring a blanket, picnic basket, and beer or wine. $5. Purchase tickets online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Featuring music from Ear Candy and food from Toasty Taco. Crave Bar-Pod will be providing ice cream. Free. (847) 658-2700 or www.algonquin.org/recreation.

Thursday Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Movie Night featuring "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Free. mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5, in Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Musical Conductors is the theme. Free. www.wheatonmunicipalband.org.