Boom! A day-by-day guide of where to see suburban fireworks this week

hello

Nothing says Fourth of July more than a patriotic fireworks display. But you don't have to wait until Independence Day to enjoy one.

Here's a day-by-day list of where to catch fireworks in the suburbs through July 4 and beyond.

Friday, June 29

Cary Summer Celebration: Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Music by The Allstars from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. Parking $5-$10. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com.

Lisle Eyes to the Skies: Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 29 to July 1. Enjoy hot air balloons and activities during the day and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Headliners include The Purple Xperience at 8:45 p.m. on the VanKampen stage and High Infidelity at 8:45 p.m. on the Riverview stage. $10; free for kids 8 and younger. eyestotheskies.org.

Saturday, June 30

Celebrate Fox Lake: Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Festivities start at 5 p.m. following the parade with entertainment, food, a beer tent and fireworks at dusk. Free. www.foxlake.org.

Gurnee's Six Flags Great America: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. every night through July 4. See website for admission prices and packages. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Lisle Eyes to the Skies: Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 30 to July 1. Enjoy hot air balloons and activities during the day and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Lucky Boys Confusion performs at 8:45 p.m. on the VanKampen stage and Boy Band Review plays at 8:45 p.m. on the Riverview stage. $10; free for kids 8 and younger. eyestotheskies.org.

Rock 'n' Run the Runway 2018: Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road, Wheeling. You can get up early for the 8 a.m. run or catch live music starting at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks. Food trucks will be on site. Free. www.rocknruntherunway.com.

Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Features food vendors, beer and wine, children's rides and activities, music and fireworks at dusk. Free. (847) 223-7529 or glpd.com.

Sunday, July 1

Arlington Heights fireworks: Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Fireworks begin at dusk after a day of activities, including live racing, music, kids' crafts and more. Gates open at 2 p.m. First post is at 4:15 p.m. $22-$87. www.arlingtonpark.com.

Gurnee's Six Flags Great America: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. every night through July 4. See website for admission prices and packages. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Lisle Eyes to the Skies: Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 1. Enjoy hot air balloons and activities during the day and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Headliners include Maddie and Tae at 8:30 p.m. on the VanKampen stage and Wedding Banned at 9:15 p.m. on the Riverview stage. $10; free for kids 8 and younger. eyestotheskies.org.

Mundelein Community Days Fireworks: Kracklauer Park, Route 45, Mundelein. Fireworks begin at 9:30 with the best viewing areas at the Metra station, village hall plaza, the festival grounds and Fairhaven School. Free. mundelein.org/mcd/node/33.

Monday, July 2

Gurnee's Six Flags Great America: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. every night through July 4. See website for admission prices and packages. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Kane County Cougars: Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Fireworks follow the 6:30 p.m. game against the Clinton LumberKings. Tickets start at $5. www.milb.com/kane-county.

Tuesday, July 3

Bloomingdale Fireworks: Bloomingdale Golf Course, 181 Glen Ellyn Road, Bloomingdale. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30. Concessions available. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Burlington Independence Day Celebration: Burlington Park, off South Street and Deutsch Road, Burlington. Celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with food vendors, music and a ceremony honoring veterans, followed by fireworks. Free; donations welcome. (847) 683-2283 or (630) 229-5919.

Chicago Dogs fireworks display: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. The Chicago Dogs and Parkway Bank Park will present a fireworks display after the 6:05 p.m. Dogs' game against the Gary Southshore Railcats. Tickets start at $9. thechicagodogs.com.

Gurnee's Six Flags Great America: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. every night through July 4. See website for admission prices and packages. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks Display: Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Hip Pockit performs soul, Motown, rock and pop at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Food vendors available. Free. www.vhw.org/4thofjuly.

Kane County Cougars: Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Fireworks follow the 6:30 p.m. game against the Clinton LumberKings. Tickets start at $9. www.milb.com/kane-county.

Naval Station Great Lakes Fourth of July: Ross Field, Naval Station Great Lakes, 530 Farragut Ave. B, Great Lakes. Fireworks at 10:45 p.m. cap a variety of other activities, including music from Theory of a Deadman at 9:30 p.m., carnival rides and more. Free. www.mwrgl.com.

North Aurora Independence Day Fireworks: Riverfront Park, along the Fox River. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Rain date is Wednesday, July 4. Free. northaurora.org.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest Fireworks: Community Park, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. The fest runs Friday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 4, with a carnival and more. Fireworks are at dusk Tuesday, July 3, only. Free. www.hometownfest.org.

Rockin' In The Park 2018: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Jay "Elvis" Dupuis performs at 7 p.m. There will be food and beverage tents on the park's lawn and a musical fireworks display at dusk. Free. www.ParkwayBankPark.com.

Roselle Fireworks: Lake Park High School, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.roselle.il.us.

Taste of Oak Brook: Oak Brook Sports Core and Polo Club, 700 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Entertainment and children's activities start at 4 p.m. with fireworks at dusk; rain date is Wednesday, July 4. Free admission; on-site parking is $10. (630) 368-5000 or www.oak-brook.org/375/Taste.

Wauconda Fireworks: Village of Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Fireworks at dusk on Bangs Lake. Rain date is Wednesday, July 4. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Rides, concessions and DJ entertainment are available at 5 p.m.; fireworks at dusk. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Wednesday, July 4

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: Main Street in downtown Antioch. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. follow a day of activities. Free. www.antioch.il.gov.

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks and Festival: RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Viewing at McCullough Park, Illinois Avenue and Lake Street. At RiverEdge Park, the American Legion Band performs at 6:15 p.m. and the Fox Valley Orchestra at 7:45 p.m. Food vendors will be available. At McCullough Park, food vendors, inflatables and music by Pawnshop Horns from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m. Free shuttle service from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. and after the fireworks. Free. aurora-il.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Fireworks display at dusk. Free. www.barrington-il.gov.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: Apple Orchard Park, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. The fireworks at 9:30 p.m. will be accompanied by music on 98.1-FM. Bartlett Police will conduct traffic control at intersections along South Bartlett and Stearns roads after the show. The festival runs through Sunday, July 8. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. Savor the Flavor food vendors open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30. $5 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main), the Ace Hardware parking lot and the Wilson Business Center on West Wilson Street. bataviafireworks.org.

Bensenville Libertyfest: Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson St., Bensenville. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Five Guys Named Moe, followed by Infinity at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band and Fireworks Display: Rotary Village Green, 260 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band plays a two-hour pre-fireworks concert. The fireworks are at about 9:15 p.m. with viewing from the Rotary Village Green, the Buffalo Grove Golf Course and Willow Stream Park. vbg.org.

Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien July 4 Fireworks: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Elgin Fourth of July Celebration: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Gates open at 4 p.m. Kool & The Gang and The Commodores perform at 7 p.m., with fireworks immediately following. Tickets cost $35-$75. Sponsored by Grand Victoria Casino. www.grandvictoriacasino.com.

Glen Ellyn Fireworks: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Fireworks begin at dusk. Free. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Gurnee's Six Flags Great America: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m. See website for admission prices and packages. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Rain date is July 6. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Itasca Fourth of July: Hamilton Lakes, Park Boulevard off Thorndale Avenue, Itasca. Picnic concessions begin at 4 p.m. Pat McKillen performs at 7 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 8 p.m. Fran Cosmos, formerly a singer with Boston, performs. Fireworks begin between 9:45 and 10 p.m. Free admission; $25 on-site parking. itasca.com.

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Fields open at 5 p.m., with opening band 97Nine at 6 p.m., Hairball at 8 p.m., and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. $15 for Lake Forest and Lake Bluff residents, $20 for nonresidents. VIP passes and family deals available. friendslfpr.org.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. follow a day of entertainment, inflatable rides, swimming, food vendors and a beer tent. $2 adults for residents; $7 for ages 4 and older for nonresidents. lakezurich.org/445/Events.

Libertyville Fireworks: Butler Lake Park, Lake Street, Libertyville. Come early for music, with fireworks beginning at sundown. Free. (847) 362-2430 or www.libertyville.com.

Lincolnshire's Fourth of July Fireworks: Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: Rotary Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Big & Rich concert at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks. Free. www.elkgrove.org/visitors/mid-summer-classics-concert-series.

Mount Prospect Fireworks: Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. as part of the 80th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival. Free. www.mplions.org.

Naperville Ribfest: Knoch Park, West Street at Martin Avenue, Naperville. Fireworks at dusk Wednesday, July 4. Ribbers, a family area, a carnival and lots of entertainment. Headliners include Melissa Etheridge at 5:30 p.m. and Stray Cats at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. Admission to the South Park only, with access to ribs, the carnival and the family area but not the main stage entertainment, is $5 daily and free after 5 p.m. Wednesday. ribfest.net/.

Naval Station Great Lakes Fourth of July: Ross Field, Naval Station Great Lakes, 530 Farragut Ave. B, Great Lakes. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. cap a variety of other activities, including music from Navy Band Great Lakes Ceremonial Band at 8:30 p.m. and carnival rides. Free. www.mwrgl.com.

Rolling Meadows Fireworks: Community Center Park, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks: Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Activities run all day, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks parking ($5 per car donation requested) opens at 7 p.m. Rain date is July 8. sleepyhollowil.org.

Streamwood Fourth of July Fireworks: Dolphin Park, 724 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Rain date will be July 5. Free. streamwood.org.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Shout Out performs from 6 p.m. until dark in the pavilion. Fireworks begin at dark off Boy Scout Island. Fireworks can be viewed from Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. Free; parking is limited. stcparks.org

Vernon Hills July 4 Concert and Fireworks: Century Park, 1101 Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. following live entertainment from the Big Fun Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. vernonhills.org/100/July-4th.

Waukegan Fourth of July Fireworks: Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. waukeganil.gov.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive, Westmont. Games, contests, entertainment and food start at 4 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. westmontparks.org.

Thursday, July 5

Rockin' In The Park 2018: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The Four C Notes perform at 7 p.m. with a musical fireworks display following. Free. www.ParkwayBankPark.com.

Friday, July 6

Kane County Cougars: Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Fireworks follow the 6:30 p.m. game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Tickets start at $9. www.milb.com/kane-county.

Saturday, July 7

Elburn Fireworks: Elburn Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. The grounds open at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.elburnlions.com.

Kane County Cougars: Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Fireworks follow the 6:30 p.m. game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Tickets start at $9. www.milb.com/kane-county.

Lakeside Festival Fireworks: Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Fireworks at dusk on the lake as part of this annual festival. Fest admission is $5; $2 for seniors 65 and older; and free for kids 12 and younger and active military with ID. www.lakesideartspark.org.

Northwest Fourth Fest: Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on the fourth night of this five-day festival. Free. northwestfourthfest.com

Pingree Grove Fireworks: Baseball complex, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. Fireworks at dusk. A car show, food and entertainment start at 3 p.m. Free. pingreegroveevents.wixsite.com/idc2018.

Sunday, July 8

Mount Prospect Fireworks: Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. as part of the 80th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival. Free. www.mplions.org.