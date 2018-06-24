Sunday picks: REO Speedwagon, Chicago share bill at Allstate

Dave Amato and Bruce Hall of REO Speedwagon, which shares a concert bill with the band Chicago at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Sunday, June 24. Associated Press, 2014

Rock on

Relive memorable hit songs from the 1970s and '80s when the bands Chicago and REO Speedwagon share a concert bill on Sunday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39.50-$375; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Midsommar mirth

Geneva presents its own Midsommar festival called Swedish Days. There will be a parade, rides, food and lots of Scandinavian displays in the vicinity of 8 S. 3rd St., Geneva. Free admission. (630) 232-6060 or genevachamber.com. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Mamby on the Beach

The Cold War Kids, Russ and more top the lineup for day two of the Mamby on the Beach music festival hitting town this weekend. The fest, now in its fourth year, brings an eclectic mix of national acts and local musicians to the stage under a wide open-air format on Chicago's lakefront. Make sure you fit sets from AJR and Nora En Pure into your schedule, along with leaving some room for Chicago-area acts Gene Farris, Hiroko Yamamura and Windy City Soul Club. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $79-$189. mambybeach.com.

Sideshow premiere

Sideshow Theatre Company concludes its season with the premiere of the theater piece "Tilikum" by Kristiana Rae Colon, a member of Goodman Theatre's playwrights unit and a resident playwright at Chicago Dramatists. It centers on the onetime king of the oceans now held captive in an aquatic amusement park. Reminded by his fellow prisoners of how freedom feels, the emboldened Tilikum (Gregory Geffrard) commences a rebellion that "threatens to consume everything." Previews are at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28. $20-$30. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org or sideshowtheatre.org.

Men's club

Goodman Theatre heralds the start of summer with some laughs courtesy of "Support Group for Men" by Ellen Fairey ("Nurse Jackie," "Masters of Sex"). Fairey's comedy examines social and gender roles through the eyes of four regular guys from Chicago who gather weekly in a Wrigleyville apartment to share their middle-aged angst. Kimberly Senior directs Anthony Irons, Ryan Kitley, Keith Kupferer and Tommy Rivera-Veg, who play characters confronting what it means to be a man in 21st-century America. Previews at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays, June 24 and July 1; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 27-28; and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 29-30, at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. The show opens July 5. $25-$80. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org.

Rossini masterpiece

Maestro Ricardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus with international opera stars for concert performances of Rossini's "Stabat Mater" starting Thursday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $43-$250. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Remembering 'Seventeen'

Singer and songwriter Janis Ian ("At Seventeen," "Society's Child") performs her folk hits in the Ravinia Festival Martin Theatre, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $35-$45; $10 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Local laughs

Cheer on rising Chicago comedian Calvin Evans when he performs standup sets this week at two Zanies locations: first at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027, then at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 813-0484. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. In Chicago: 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, June 24-27; 7, 9 and 11:15 p.m. Saturday, June 30; and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1. In Rosemont: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 29

Concert highlights

• A Day In The Country, The Cactus Blossoms: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., Chicago. $15. citywinery.com.

• Adam Linder: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Crossroads Tavern & Eatery, 396 W. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale. Free. (630) 860-0055 or crossroadseatery.com.

• Buffalo Grove Ensemble Band: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

• Social Distortion, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jade Jackson: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at House of Blues, $37.50-$40. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Gartner Park, 524 Gartner Road, Naperville. Free. fletcherrockwell.com.

• Wild Daisy: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg & Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 985-4000 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

• The Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. (847) 420-0529.

• Helmet, Speed Freak: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $22-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 502-1233 or arlingtonheightsband.org.

• Cody Johns, Brian Fraze, Friday Pilots Club, The Punch, The Pact: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at House of Blues, $10-$15. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• The Wailers: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Wheaton Municipal band Season Opener Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Memorial Park, 208 Union Ave., Wheaton. Free. (630) 260-1288 or wheatonmunicipalband.org.

