Weekend picks: Roger Daltry plays first of two nights at Ravinia

Roger Daltrey performs The Who's "Tommy" at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park. Courtesy of Fabrice Demessence

See Me!

Roger Daltrey, one of the original band members of The Who, performs two concert performances of the 1969 British rock opera "Tommy" on Saturday and Monday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $125-$140 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Saturday and Monday, June 23 and 25

Midsommar mirth

Geneva presents its own Midsommar festival called Swedish Days. There will be a parade, rides, food and lots of Scandinavian displays in the vicinity of 8 S. 3rd St., Geneva. Free admission. (630) 232-6060 or genevachamber.com. 7:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Mamby on the Beach

Chicago rapper Common, indie pop's Spoon, the Cold War Kids, Russ and more top the lineup for the two-day Mamby on the Beach music festival hitting town this weekend. The fest, now in its fourth year, brings an eclectic mix of national acts and local musicians to the stage under a wide open-air format on Chicago's lakefront. Make sure you fit sets from AJR and Nora En Pure into your schedule, along with leaving some room for Chicago-area acts Gene Farris, Hiroko Yamamura and Windy City Soul Club. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24, at Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $79-$189. mambybeach.com.

Brews & views

More than 45 breweries will be on tap for the fifth-annual Craft Beer Festival on Saturday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $50 general admission; $70 VIP admission; $15 designated driver. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23 (early VIP admission at noon)

Latin celebration

The bands Mariachi Sol de Mexico and the Sonora Santanera are just two of the featured bands at this Saturday's Tequila & Mariachi Festival on Saturday at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $25-$37. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Summer's big pop bash

B96 packs pop standouts Halsey, Allessia Cara, Meghan Trainor and more into the Allstate Arena for this year's edition of the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash. The lineup also features radio-friendly and dance-heavy artists Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Liam Payne, 5SOS, Why Don't We and Bazzi. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $55-$75. (800) 745-3000 or b96.radio.com.

Side Street's week 4

The Side Street Studio Arts' summerlong Battle of the Bands has reached it's fourth week of first-round performances this weekend, with sets by Binx, Sunday Cruise, Girl K and Darkle. Fans get to vote on the night's winners, so come out and support your favorite local performers. And congratulations to last week's winners, Mr. Butterfield and Long Birds, who will be moving on to the quarterfinals next month. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Rossini masterpiece

Maestro Ricardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus with international opera stars for concert performances of Rossini's "Stabat Mater" starting Thursday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $43-$250. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Sideshow premiere

Sideshow Theatre Company concludes its season with the premiere of the theater piece "Tilikum" by Kristiana Rae Colon, a member of Goodman Theatre's playwrights unit and a resident playwright at Chicago Dramatists. It centers on the onetime king of the oceans now held captive in an aquatic amusement park. Reminded by his fellow prisoners of how freedom feels, the emboldened Tilikum (Gregory Geffrard) commences a rebellion that "threatens to consume everything." Previews are at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28. $20-$30. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org or sideshowtheatre.org.

'Mack the Knife'

The Artists Lounge Live series presents former "Jersey Boys" and Under the Streetlamp star Christopher Kale Jones in the tribute concert "DARIN: Bobby's Biggest Hits" for two shows this weekend at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $50. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23; 2 p.m. sold out Sunday, June 24

Men's club

Goodman Theatre heralds the start of summer with some laughs courtesy of "Support Group for Men" by Ellen Fairey ("Nurse Jackie," "Masters of Sex"). Fairey's comedy examines social and gender roles through the eyes of four regular guys from Chicago who gather weekly in a Wrigleyville apartment to share their middle-aged angst. Kimberly Senior directs Anthony Irons, Ryan Kitley, Keith Kupferer and Tommy Rivera-Veg, who play characters confronting what it means to be a man in 21st-century America. Previews at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays, June 24 and July 1; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 27-28; and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 29-30, at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. The show opens July 5. $25-$80. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org.

Ember Oceans heads home

The Palatine crew in synth-pop band Ember Oceans -- Freddy Purcell, Joe Cox, Parker Simonaitis and Sean Groebe -- has been hard at work getting some new, catchy beats ready to see the light of the stage this weekend as they play a hometown show at Durty Nellie's. Hear their new music alongside the soaring sounds of August Hotel, one of the Chicago area's strongest contenders for the indie pop crown. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Rock on

Relive memorable hit songs from the 1970s and '80s when the bands Chicago and REO Speedwagon share a concert bill on Sunday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39.50-$375; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Remembering 'Seventeen'

Singer and songwriter Janis Ian ("At Seventeen," "Society's Child") performs her folk hits in the Ravinia Festival Martin Theatre, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $35-$45; $10 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Local laughs

Cheer on rising Chicago comedian Calvin Evans when he performs standup sets this week at two Zanies locations: first at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027, then at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 813-0484. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. In Chicago: 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, June 24-27; 7, 9 and 11:15 p.m. Saturday, June 30; and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1. In Rosemont: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 29

Concert highlights

• Commonweather, Moral Code, Fredo Disco, Stratford, Noah, Furlough (acoustic): 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• Dance for Life charity fundraiser featuring Audio Assassins, Saladin, Freaky D, LoBo and RP Smack: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$20 suggested donation. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Twista: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $20-$30. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

• Punk Goes Country, Set the Trend, The Remedies, Matt Rail and the Bannermen: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at 18 West, 18 W. Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park. Free. (708) 456-9962 or 18westfoodanddrink.com.

• Wrath, Ladrone, Bad Acting: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• A Day In The Country, The Cactus Blossoms: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., Chicago. $15. citywinery.com.

• Adam Linder: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Crossroads Tavern & Eatery, 396 W. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale. Free. (630) 860-0055 or crossroadseatery.com.

• Buffalo Grove Ensemble Band: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

• Social Distortion, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jade Jackson: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at House of Blues, $37.50-$40. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Gartner Park, 524 Gartner Road, Naperville. Free. fletcherrockwell.com.

• Wild Daisy: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg & Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 985-4000 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

• The Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. (847) 420-0529.

• Helmet, Speed Freak: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $22-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 502-1233 or arlingtonheightsband.org.

• Cody Johns, Brian Fraze, Friday Pilots Club, The Punch, The Pact: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at House of Blues, $10-$15. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• The Wailers: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Wheaton Municipal band Season Opener Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Memorial Park, 208 Union Ave., Wheaton. Free. (630) 260-1288 or wheatonmunicipalband.org.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.