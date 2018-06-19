Eddie Olczyk, the former Chicago Blackhawks center turned sports broadcaster, is joining ESPN Radio sports/talk WMVP AM 1000 as co-host of David Kaplan's midday show, Robert Feder writes. Starting this week, he'll appear with Kaplan from 9 a.m. to noon two days a week (generally Mondays and Fridays). Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/19/2018 6:42 AM
Feder: Eddie Olczyk teams with David Kaplan at ESPN 1000
