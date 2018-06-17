Sunday picks: Tempel Lipizzans trot out for summer season

hello

Horse play

Marvel at the beauty and skills of rare stallions when the Tempel Lipizzans take up performances for another summer season starting Sunday at Tempel Farms, 17000 Wadsworth Road, Old Mill Creek. $27-$75; $17 kids ages 4 to 14. (847) 244-5330 or tempelfarms.com. Season opener 1 p.m. Sunday, June 17; performances through Sunday, Sept. 2

Bark zone

All kinds of canines compete at the Grayslake Summer Cluster Dog Show starting Wednesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free admission, but $5 parking fee. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com or royjonesdogshows.com. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, June 17

Building blocks

Gawk at towering Lego block creations and try your own hand at building things at the Brickworld exposition this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12; free for kids ages 3 and under. (847) 303-4100 or brickworld.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 17

California comedian

Catch up with West Coast comedian Felipe Esparza, a past winner of "Last Comic Standing," when he performs a series of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $33 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17

Hibernian harmonies

Celtic Woman is famous around the world for celebrating the Emerald Isle's music and culture. The talented touring ensemble returns for a concert on Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $39-$69; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17

Concert highlights

• Emmet Cahill, Irish Heritage Singers: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. $30-$45. (972) 523-2878 or emmetcahill.com.

• Celtic Woman: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $39-$69. (800) 745-3000 or rosemont.com/theatre.

• Chris Vallillo, Ted Geise: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley Street, Grayslake. $18; $15 for seniors; $13 for Lake County Folk Club members. villageofgrayslake.com.

• Shout Section Big Band: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Schaumburg Town Square, corner of Schaumburg & Roselle roads, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 985-4000 or SchaumburgLibrary.org.

• The Thompson Duo: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Courthouse Lawn, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Free. (630) 232-6060.

• Seal, Rennie Adams: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$130. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• Acceptor, Blue Steel, Horrible: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15-$17. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Northbound, Sundressed, Taco Shock, Tiny Kingdoms: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Montgomery Park, River & Mill streets, Montgomery. Free. ci.montgomery.il.us.

• Invictus, Butchered, Dethwarrant, Guerrilla: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Rai, FBGM, Karma Wears White Ties: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Well-Strung: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Ravinia Festival's Martin Theatre, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10-$60. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• The Bottle Rockets, Them Guilty Aces and Dan Whitaker & The Shinebenders: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.