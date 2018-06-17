Banner denotes 1916 North Dakota border patrol assignment

Q. I am enclosing a photo of a Mexican Border Service felt pennant that has been in our family for a very long time. At the top are the words "1st N.D. INF," and on the lower portion are the words "MERCEDES -- TEXAS." It also has the date "1916" on it and is about 38 inches long. It is over 100 years old and in very good condition.

I would appreciate any information about it, including the value.

A. Mexican Border Service pennants were given to those in the U.S. military who patrolled the border in 1916 during the Mexican Punitive Expedition, when Francisco "Pancho" Villa was raiding and attacking the border between the U.S. and Mexico. The U.S. War Department mobilized the National Guard from all states with the exception of Nevada, which did not have a National Guard, to protect and patrol the 1,200-mile border. "1st N.D. INF" was the 1st North Dakota Infantry assigned to Mercedes, Texas. Pancho Villa was wanted dead or alive. However, he proved to be elusive and was not captured. By 1917, the war in Europe was raging and America entered World War I. Those who served in the border service were trained and better prepared for battle than most enlisted men. Official medals were issued by the government to commemorate the men who served in the border patrol.

Your pennant would probably be worth $200 to $300.

Q. This mark is on a set of bone china dinnerware that I have. Each dish has a turquoise border trimmed in gold, and in the center are yellow and blue flowers. The set consists of 89 pieces and includes serving pieces. It has been stored in our cabinet for the last nine years and seen very little use, and it is in new condition.

What type of value would you place on this set?

A. Royal Doulton made your dinnerware. It has produced earthenware, stoneware and porcelain in Burslem, Staffordshire, England, since 1853. If you look closely at the mark, you will see the number 26 to the right of the crown. It is a clue to the date of manufacture. If you add 26 to 1927, the total shows your set was made in 1953. "Barclay" is the name of the pattern, and it was in production from 1951 to 1960.

Similar Royal Doulton sets are offered for sale in the range of $500 to $800.

