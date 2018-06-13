Festivals: Naper Nights, Swedish Day, Blues on the Fox & more

Courtesy of Naper SettlementThe PettyBreakers will pay tribute to the music of Tom Petty as part of 2018 summer's Naper Nights concert series.

Fest fun this week includes Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village, the Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca, Libertyville Days in Libertyville, plus cruise nights, art fests and much more.

Barrington Garden Fair & Marketplace: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, at 800 Hart Road, Barrington. Tour three Barrington Hills gardens, participate in workshops and find treasures in the expanded marketplace. Lunch is available for purchase. Transportation provided from parking site on Hart Road. Benefits Hands of Hope. $45-$80. www.handsofhopeonline.org.

Libertyville Days Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 15; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 16; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. Carnival rides, parade, music, arts and crafts, food and a beer garden. Free admission; carnival tickets available on site. Fundraiser for the Libertyville Civic Center Foundation. libertyvilledays.org/libertyville-days.

PrairieFest: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at 91 Plank Road, south of Oswego High School, Oswego. Community celebration includes concerts, carnival, vendor expo and a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free admission and parking. www.prairiefest.com.

Lunchtime Funtime: Noon Friday, June 15, at Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Juggler Chris Fascione will perform at Homola Picnic Shelter. Bring blankets and lunch. Free. www.bloomingdaleparks.org.

Sounds of Summer Friday Family Picnic Concerts: Noon Friday, June 15, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Wendy & DB will perform. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. Weather hotline: (847) 705-5123, ext. 431. www.palatineparks.org/rccms/soundsofsummer.

Matt Vincent competed in the 28-pound weight throw for distance at a previous Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca. - Daily Herald File Photo

Scottish Festival and Highland Games: 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 15, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Hamilton Lakes, 300 Park Blvd., Itasca. 32nd annual festival featuring bands, Heather Queen, contests, dance, heavy athletics, children's area, whiskey and spirits tent. Admission, not including online fees, on Friday is $12, $10 for ages 60 or older and active military with ID, and free for kids 12 and younger; Saturday is $20, $15 for seniors and active military, $8 for kids 4-12. Two-day pass is $20, $25 or $8. Parking pass is $5 or $8 for two days. www.chicagoscots.org.

Naper Nights: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. School of Rock will open from 5 to 5:40 p.m. Friday: Wall of Denial at 6:30 p.m. and The Pettybreakers at 8 p.m. Saturday: Tom Thumb's Band at 6 p.m. and Old Shoe featuring Low Down Brass Band at 7:45 p.m. $15; $10 for kids 4-12. www.napersettlement.org/napernights.

Meadows' Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. A weekly show displaying all types of classic cars, with prizes, food and music. Free. www.meadowsfamily.org.

Taste of Des Plaines: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 15, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at 1501 Ellinwood Ave., Des Plaines. Food and music festival with 10 local restaurants, area bands, a family area with a rock climbing wall, inflatables, stage with family programming, kids' activities, a car show and more. Free. www.tasteofdesplaines.com.

Rotary Fest: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 15; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 16; and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Rotary Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. The annual RotaryFest includes carnival rides, bands, beer, raffles, a special needs day and fireworks. A car show is at 6 p.m. Friday at Elk Grove High School. No dogs allowed. Free. elkgroverotaryfest.com.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 15, on Hale Street between Liberty and Willow, Wheaton. 21st annual show featuring classic cars, motorcycles and trucks of every make, model and year, from Model T's to Teslas. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Hawthorn Woods Summer Concerts: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. Save the Clocktower will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Blues on the Fox Festival: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, and 3 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Gates open one hour prior. On Friday, blues guitarist Samantha Fish at 7 p.m., Grammy Award nominated Elle King at 9 p.m. On Saturday, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer at 3 p.m., blues guitarist and singer Toronzo Cannon at 5 p.m., blues master and slide guitarist Sonny Landreth at 7 p.m. and Grammy Award-winning R&B star Aaron Neville at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30; kids 12 and younger admitted free, but must be accompanied by adult. Bench seating; first come, first served. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Lions Park, 570 Penny Road, East Dundee. Whiskeyfist will perform. Free. www.dtpd.org.

Friday's Rock! & Roll in Meadows: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Kimball Hill Park, Rolling Meadows. Music and food trucks. Skip Towne & the Greyhounds will perform. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic for this family-friendly event. Free. www.ci.rolling-meadows.il.us/676/Fridays-Rock-Roll-in-Meadows.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Wilder Park, 175 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Watch "Sing." Bring a picnic and blankets/lawn chairs. Free popcorn, food truck vendors on site. Movie begins at dusk; family crafts begin at 7:30 p.m. Free. epd.org.

Hawthorn Woods Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, June 15, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. "The Lego Ninjago Movie" will be shown. Free. vhw.org/MoviesInThePark.

Dash Through Des Plaines: 8 a.m. Saturday June 16, at 1500 E. Prairie Ave., Des Plaines. The DASH 5K is run on a USA Track & Field Certified flat course through tree-lined residential streets. Proceeds benefit the Des Plaines Park District Scholarship Funds. Refreshments provided at the finish. $30-$35. www.dpparks.org/event/the-dash-5k.

Fishing Derby: 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at Twin Lake Pavilion, 1200 E. Lake Drive, Palatine. Awards, prizes and a tagged fish for a special prize. Bait is available for purchase. Bring a bucket for fish. $5 preregistration; $7 day of the event. saltcreek.multisportsystems.com/page/show/6815-events.

John Whiteside/Beatrice Green Lung Cancer Walk and Fun Run: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 16, at Lake Arlington, 2201 N. Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights. Walk and 5K Fun Run. 8 a.m. check-in/registration; 10 a.m. walk/fun run. $25. go.evvnt.com/221574-0?pid=3450.

Mount Prospect Superhero 5K: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at Lions Recreation Center, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. A portion of the proceeds support the Mount Prospect Parks Foundation tree campaign. 5K run, kid's 50-yard dash, kid's quarter-mile run. Wear your favorite superhero's shirt, cape or costume. $10-$25. www.mppd.org/superhero5K.

Trash to Treasure Fairs: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, in Huntley's Town Square. Held in conjunction with the Huntley Farmers Market. Antiques, flea market items, crafters using recycled materials, yard-sale items, and gently used kids' books and toys. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Antioch Arts & Craft Faire and Wizards Weekend Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Main and Orchard streets, Antioch. Wizard contests, games, crafters and more. Free admission. antiochchamber.org.

Outdoor Garage Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Maine Park Leisure Center, 2701 W. Sibley St., Park Ridge. Free admission. prparks.org.

South Elgin Tuna Kahuna: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at Blackhawk Park, 1479 Blackhawk Circle, Elgin. Registration for the 23rd annual fishing derby begins at 8 a.m. Open to kids 15 and younger, along with a guest group from Fox Valley Special Recreation Association. Participants must bring fishing equipment and be accompanied by an adult. Free. southelgin.com.

Trunks of Junk Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Living Waters Lutheran Church, 1808 Miller Road, Crystal Lake. Lease a space, park your vehicle, pop up the trunk and start selling. This is a fundraiser and peddlers have the option to donate the proceeds from their sales. $2 to lease a space; contact officemanagerlw@sbcglobal.net or livingwaterschurch.com to register.

Algonquin's Art on the Fox: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. 11th annual event features more than 40 artists, art demos, children's tent and music. Free. www.artonthefox.com.

- Daily Herald file photo by Mark Black | Staff Photographer Cantigny Park holds its annual Art in Bloom art show this weekend.

Cantigny Art in Bloom: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Annual fine art fest features a juried art show with more than 70 artists, sales, demos, kids' crafts, food trucks, music and more. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Chicago Book & Paper Fair: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at Plumbers Union Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago. Find collectible books and rare first editions as well as thousands of titles from a variety of vendors at the 57th annual Midwest Antiquarian Booksellers Association's Book & Paper Fair. $6; $4 students with ID. mwaba.com.

Custer Fair: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17, near 600 Main St., Evanston. Family festival with more than 300 local and regional artists, craftspeople and commercial vendors, plus music, theater, kids' activities, 30 food vendors and more. Donations benefit the Piccolo Theatre Inc. Free. custerfair.com.

Flying 4 Kids & Touch-a-Truck: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 16, at Springfield Park, 269 Springfield Drive, Bloomingdale. Contests, raffles, crafts and a mass kite launch highlight the annual Statewide Kite Fly and Touch-a-Truck event. Bring your own kites or get one free while supplies last. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

61st Annual Gold Coast Art Fair at Grant Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17, at Grant Park Butler Field, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Art demonstrations, music, food and activities for kids. $5 suggested donation. amdurproductions.com.

Libertyville Days Parade: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 16, at the Metra Train Station heading south on Milwaukee Avenue to Rockland Road. Features marching bands, Shriner groups, clowns, horses and more. Rain or shine. Free. www.libciviccenter.org/parade.

Mundelein Beach Bash and Cardboard Regatta: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Diamond Lake Beach, 1016 Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein. Swimming, paddle boats, kayaking, sand castle contest and more. Includes Ninja Warrior competition for kids 6-12 at 1 p.m. Wonder Lake Ski Show performance at 6 p.m. Cardboard Regatta from 3 to 5 p.m.; construct a boat using only cardboard, duct tape and paint and compete for prizes. Free admission. mundeleinparks.org.

Cruising on Roosevelt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Baker Hill parking lot, Baker Hill Drive and Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn. Car show, Touch-A-Truck, vendors and family-friendly activities. Free. glenellynchamber.com.

Midwest Wine Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Stiner Pavilion, 201 Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Illinois wine, cheese, honey and more, plus vendors, arts and artisans. $20 in advance, $30 at the gate. midwestwinefestival.com.

Fox River Grove "Rock the Routes": 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Stone Hill Center, 900 W. Route 22, Fox River Grove. Annual event featuring music, food, craft beer from local breweries and fun stuff for the kids. Free. www.foxrivergrove.org.

The 2018 Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade steps off at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16. - Daily Herald file photo

2018 Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16. Starts at Tonne Road and East Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove Village. The theme is "Music Through the Ages." Free. www.elkgrove.org/visitors/special-events/hometown-parade.

Mount Prospect Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, 13 E. Northwest Hwy., Mount Prospect. Enjoy classic cars and entertainment. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free. www.facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Antioch Pageant: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Antioch Community High School, 113 Main St., Antioch. Tickets are $5 online; $2 for kids, teens and senior citizens available at the event only. secure.rec1.com/IL/village-of-antioch/catalog.

Sizzle Into Summer: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Local music, children's activities, balloon artist, face painter and inflatables. Food and drinks available for purchase. Free concert; $3 unlimited access to children's activities. mortongroveparks.com/sizzle-into-summer.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at 7600 Barrington Road at Tower Drive, Hanover Park. Classic cars, music and more. Free. www.hpil.org.

North Shore Corvette Club 18th Annual Father's Day Charity Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. The North Shore Corvette Club 18th Annual Corvette, Chevy & Street Rod Father's Day Charity Car Show. $3-$5 spectator admission, $20-$25 car registration. (847) 910-2031 or northshorecorvetteclub.org.

Viking Midsummer Festival and Swedish Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, Geneva. Celebrating the 125th anniversary of the sailing of the "Viking" ship from Norway to America's World's Fair in Chicago. Featuring Viking ship tours on the hour, storytelling, shields, artifact displays, Nordic Folk Dancers of Chicago, craft demonstrations, kids' games, arts and crafts fair, Scandinavian food, maypole celebration, music, carnival games and more. Anyone dressed in full traditional Scandinavian folk costume admitted free. $10, free for kids 12 and younger. goodtemplarpark.org.

Batavia Park District Fishing Derby: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 17, at Clark Island Recreation Area, 401 S. River St., Batavia. Bring dad to celebrate Father's Day for this all-ages event. Bring your gear and reel. Free. www.bataviaparks.org.

Father's Day Trolley Rides: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 361 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Fathers, stepdads and grandfathers can ride the museum's trolleys for free with a paid child's fare and get a treat. Fares for other riders are $5, $3 for seniors 65 and older, $2 for kids 3-11, and free for kids younger than 3. All-day passes cost $8. (847) 697-4676 or foxtrolley.org.

Aurora Pride Parade: Noon Sunday, June 17, in downtown Aurora. Parade starts at South River and West Benton streets, proceeds southeast on West Benton Street, northeast on South Broadway, northwest on West Downer Place, and ends at South River Street and West Downer Place. Family-friendly, all ages welcome. Free HIV status checks will be provided by Open Door Health Center of Illinois at 1 E. Benton St., Aurora. Free. www.aurorapride.org.

Cantigny Park Outdoor Concert Series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Guitarra Azul and R-Gang will perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Mundelein summer concert series: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. John Ludy Puelo will perform. Free. (847) 949-3200.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Performance Pavilion at Heritage Park, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. American English will perform. Bring your blanket or lawn chair. No outside alcohol permitted. Concessions from the grill and beer/wine available for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Next week

Musical Memory Lane: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Join director Monty Adams and the Mount Prospect Community Band for concert music for all ages. Guest soloists and special themes. Free. (847) 640-1000. www.mppd.org.

Geneva Swedish Days: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 19-23, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Third and State streets, Geneva. Music, carnival, kids' day, Sweden Väst, Geneva's Got Talent music competition, multiethnic food booths, second annual 5K Lopp Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Grand Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and shopping in the historic downtown. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Arlington Heights Park District Summer Concerts for Kids: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at North School Park, Eastman Street and Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Miss Jamie's Farm will perform. Free. www.ahpd.org.

Algonquin Commons Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Algonquin Commons, off Randall Road, Algonquin. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles; entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K 101.5 FM. Free. www.hemmings.com.

Broken Oar's Car & Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Show off your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes. All make and models welcome. 5 p.m. registration; 8 p.m. judging. www.facebook.com/events/2154061948067986.

Wauconda Cruise Night: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Free to exhibitors and attendees. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Route 176 to Bangs Street. Free. www.waucondacruisenight.com.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Old Town Park, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Centerfold will perform high-energy rock. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy music and dancing. Preconcert activities, which include free crafts and games for kids 5-12, start at 6:30 p.m. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. Billy Croft & the 5 Alarm Band will perform. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Park Place, 406 W. Woodstock St. Free. crystallakeparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Classical Blast will perform pop/rock with classical instruments. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Free. www.dgparks.org.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. Refreshments and popcorn are sold by local nonprofits. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Huntley Concerts in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. American English will perform. Enjoy a picnic and special events. In case of rain, the concert will be in the Cosman Theater. Free. huntley.il.us.

Independence Grove Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Millennia Plaza at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Rico will perform. Concertgoers can sit on a grassy lawn amphitheater. Parking is $6 per car after 5 p.m. on event nights. To learn if parking is full or if a concert has been canceled, call (847) 968-3497. lcfpd.org/ig/concerts.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. Soul Krave will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Rebel Soul Revival from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Summer concert series along the Fox River with food trucks. Free. downtownauroran.com/wednesdays-at-the-plaza.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Various car themes throughout the summer. Free. (847) 639-2800 or carygrovechamber.com.

Church of the Holy Spirit Family Fest: 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 20-21; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 22; 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23; and 1:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 W. Bode Road, Schaumburg. Free entertainment, carnival rides and games, nightly bingo, cash raffle, food and beverage court and free parking. chsfamilyfest.com.

MainStreet Libertyville's Car Fun on 21: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Church and Cook streets, Libertyville. Vintage cars will be on display. Food available for purchase; music performed by local talents. Free. www.mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Montgomery Park, River and Mill streets, Montgomery. Fletcher Rockwell will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. 1976 will perform. Presented by the Batavia Park District and the Batavia Rotary Club. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Lake Villa Music in the Parks: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Trippin Billies will perform. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and coolers. Free, food and beverages available for purchase. www.lake-villa.org.

History Alive!: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dress in the uniform and equipment of a soldier. Interact with artifacts, crafts and games from the time period, which is World War II. Free with $5 paid parking. www.fdmuseum.org.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Classic cars, live music, theme nights, food vendors and more along three blocks. Free. westmontevents.com/streetfair.

- Daily Herald File photo by Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Wauconda Fest returns Thursday, June 21. The event includes carnival rides and more.

Wauconda Fest: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 21; 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday, June 22; noon to midnight Saturday, June 23; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Carnival rides, wine and craft beer sampling, car show, craft show, music, kids' crafts and more. $3 button gets you admission to all four days. waucondaparks.org/wauconda-fest/.

Rotary Grove Fest: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 21; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 22-23; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Main Street and Burlington Avenue, Downers Grove. Carnival and Midway Thursday through Sunday. Entertainment, business expo, food on Friday through Sunday. Craft beer fest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Festival of Cars from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. $5 cover charge for entertainment area and beer garden. rotarygrovefest.com.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Bike and Car Cruise Night, kids' rides and food from Addison restaurants. Cruise Night closes at 7:30 p.m. or when the street is full. Historical museum open house and craft show from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. www.ithappensinaddison.com.

Barrington Cruise Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at 208 S. Cook St., Barrington. Classic cars, food trucks and the Barrington Bank & Trust Family Zon, which includes kids' games, face-painting, live performances and more. www.barrington-il.gov.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Market Square, 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. Steve Wild "Class of '68" will perform. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy family-friendly music and food. Free. cityoflakeforest.com/events.

Cary Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Lions Park band shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Sway Chicago will perform. Free. www.carypark.com.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, in the gazebo at Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Scramble will perform R&B and classic rock. Bring your lawn chair or blankets. No alcohol. Free. springroad.com.

Hoffman Estates Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 21, at Village Green Amphitheater, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The Flat Cats will perform. Free. www.hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Live & Uncorked: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Billy Joel-Elton John cover band Piano Man will perform. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and beer or wine. $5. Purchase tickets at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Rockin' In The Park 2018: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Lisa McClowry's "Rock the 80s" will perform. Food and beverage tents on the park's lawn and a musical fireworks display after the show. www.ParkwayBankPark.com

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Strung Out will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. www.stcparks.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Featuring Rhythm Rockets and food from Toasty Cheese and ice cream from Crave Bar-Pod. Free. (847) 658-2700 or www.algonquin.org/recreation.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the band shell at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Free. www.lislecommunityband.org.

Thursday Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. 7th Heaven will perform. Free. mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Go West will perform. Free. www.wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Mundelein Movies in the Park: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Bring blankets and enjoy a movie under the stars. Free. mundeleinparks.org.