Sound check: Suburbia Story headlines Palatine showcase

hello

Hear Suburbia Story's new single "Stars Crossed" when the band headlines the Rumble in the Suburbs showcase at Lamplighter Inn Saturday, June 16. Courtesy of Jess Tolczyk

Rumble in the Suburbs

The Northwest suburban band Suburbia Story -- which recently dropped the new single "Stars Crossed" -- headlines a pop-punk lineup curated by longtime scene supporter and Palatine resident, Anthony Bellezo. The all-ages showcase, taking over Lamplighter Inn Saturday, June 16, also features Glory Days, The Major Minor, The Dead Seahorses and The Liars' Club. Come spend a night with some terrific up-and-coming bands! Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine. $10. (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com. 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Stop the Insanity

Rising Star Concert Promotions and Hope for the Day present the Stop the Insanity Part 3 Anti Bullying/Suicide Awareness Show at Berwyn's Wire. The show -- featuring sets by Heartsick, Contra., OUTDrejas, Blaqrock and Reanimate the Fallen -- will raise funds to benefit Hope for the Day, an outreach and mental health education organization founded here in Chicago. Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10; all ages. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Side Street Battle 3

Catch the third week of Side Street Studio Arts' summerlong Battle of the Bands, featuring performances by Even State, Gabe Hirst, Mr. Butterfield and Long Birds. Fans get to vote on the night's winners, so come on out and support your favorite local performers. And congratulations to last week's winners, New Nights and Shaken Baby Syndrome, who will be moving on to the quarterfinals next month. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Concert highlights

• Rest Repose, Drewsif Stalin, The Home Team, For the Likes of You: 6 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $13-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Monolith Tour" with MisterWives, Joywave: 6 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $13-$500. pavilionnortherlyisland.com.

• Tomorrow's Alliance Community Rocks Project USO Benefit with Tomorrow's Alliance, Thadeus Project, Over the Sun, Ashley and Simpson and more: 6 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Lindy's Chili Bar & Restaurant, 6544 W. Archer Ave., Chicago. lindyschili.com.

• The New Recliners: 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Mrs P & Me, 100 E. Prospect Ave., Mount Prospect. Free. (847) 219-3898 or mrs-pandme.com.

• Scram, Magnetic West, NovaSofa, Folk You! Singer Songwriters' Round Robin: 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

• Jackson Browne: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$100. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• Sayers, MRTY RACR: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Blasters, Clownvis Presley, Curio, Amazing Heeby Jeebies: 9 p.m. Friday, June 15, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $20-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Fantastic Plastics, American Cosmonaut, Dear Dario, DJ Skid Licious: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Monophonics, Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Ray Lamontagne & Neko Case: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $22-$600. pavilionnortherlyisland.com.

• Bury Me in Lights, Blood People, Pylons, The Radiations: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Tivoli Bowl, 938 Warren Ave., Downers Grove. Free. (630) 969-0660 or tivolibowl.com.

• The Bank Notes: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at The Uptown, 12 W. Burlington, Westmont. Free. (630) 969-4717 or thebanknotes.bandcamp.com.

• Amuse, Johnny Automatic, Loose Cannons: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Wedding Banned: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• The Iguanas, The Belvederes: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Seal, Rennie Adams: 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$130. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• Acceptor, Blue Steel, Horrible: 8 pm. Tuesday, June 19, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $15-$17. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Northbound, Sundressed, Taco Shock, Tiny Kingdoms: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Montgomery Park, River & Mill streets, Montgomery. Free. ci.montgomery.il.us.

• Invictus, Butchered, Dethwarrant, Guerilla: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Rai, FBGM, Karma Wears White Ties: 8 p.m. Wendesday, June 20, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Well-Strung: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Ravinia Festival's Martin Theatre, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $10-$60. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• The Bottle Rockets, Them Guilty Aces and Dan Whitaker & The Shinebenders: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music fanboy. You can follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Listen to Brian's "2018 Chicago Sound Check Vol. 5" Spotify playlist for a sampling of some of the local bands he's written about recently for the Daily Herald.