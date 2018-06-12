Feder: 'Eric in the Morning' reigns supreme in Chicago radio ratings

As sure as the sun rises over Lake Michigan, Eric Ferguson dominates morning radio in Chicago, Robert Feder writes. The Nielsen Audio ratings report released Monday shows the Radio Hall of Famer expanding his first-place lead in May after more than two decades as morning star of Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.