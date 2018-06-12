As sure as the sun rises over Lake Michigan, Eric Ferguson dominates morning radio in Chicago, Robert Feder writes. The Nielsen Audio ratings report released Monday shows the Radio Hall of Famer expanding his first-place lead in May after more than two decades as morning star of Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/12/2018 6:35 AM
Feder: 'Eric in the Morning' reigns supreme in Chicago radio ratings
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.