posted: 6/12/2018 6:00 AM

5 things to do for $5 (or less) this week in the suburbs

  A 1935 Packard 1205 Super 8 Coupe was on display at a previous Father's Day Classic Car Show at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.

      A 1935 Packard 1205 Super 8 Coupe was on display at a previous Father's Day Classic Car Show at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.
Latinx mix

Music from many regions of South America and Central America will reverberate along Lake Michigan with the new LatiNxt Presented by Sol festival this weekend. See local and international musicians Dat Garcia, IFE, Sonido Gallo Negro and more perform at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. (800) 595-7437 or navypier.org. 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, and 2 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Crafty arts

Antioch plays host to a Summer Fun & Arts & Crafts Faire along with a Wizards Weekend Day on Saturday. See all kinds of creative costumes and art on sale near 882 Main St., Antioch. Free admission. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Family festival

Get great reminders of local attractions such as Medieval Times, Brookfield Zoo, the Spring Valley Nature Center and more at the Chicago Northwest Family Day this Sunday at Woodfield Mall, 1375 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Free. (800) 847-4849 or chicagonorthwest.com/family-day. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Autos for dad

Gear head dads will certainly appreciate gawking at all kinds of classic automobiles at the 50th Annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday at Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Free. oakbrookcenter.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17

Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) enjoys the McGregor garden in "Peter Rabbit."
Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) enjoys the McGregor garden in "Peter Rabbit." - Courtesy of Columbia Pictures
Bunny adventure

Bring the family, blankets and picnic treats for a special outdoor screening of the Beatrix Potter-inspired animated film "Peter Rabbit" at Mundelein Park District's Keith Mione Community Park and Sports Complex, 1461 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Rated PG. Free. (847) 388-5447 or mundeleinparks.org. Dusk Thursday, June 21

