Sunday picks: Angela Ingersoll croons as Judy Garland at Paramount

hello

Angela Ingersoll performs as the late actress and entertainer Judy Garland at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Tragic star

Jeff Award-winning actress Angela Ingersoll once again inhabits the music associated with a Hollywood legend when she performs her tribute show "Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine" today at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $35. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10

Messy fun

The Nickelodeon Slime Fest features performances by the likes of JoJo Siwa, Flo Rida, Liam Payne and ZEDD, plus many opportunities to play and get "slimed" on Saturday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Lynn White Drive, Chicago. $49.50. (800) 745-3000 or nickslimefest.com. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10

Blues celebration

Mavis Staples, Kenny Neal and Fantastic Negrito are just a few of the headliners performing at the Chicago Blues Festival this weekend at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. (312) 742-1168 or chicagobluesfestival.us. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10

A.M.B. Fest takes over Penny Road Pub

Penny Road Pub hosts A.M.B. Fest, a three-day celebration of national and local rock acts ready to melt faces and tear up the dance floor. Sunday's lineup kicks off at 11 a.m. with Soul Patch Monkey, Brandon Hovland, Speed of Sound, High Octane and more. 11 a.m. Sunday, June 10, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $20 for all three days; $15 for single-day admission Sunday. (847) 428-0562 or jbc.ticketleap.com or pennyroadpub.com.

A pirate's tale

Evanston's Music Theatre Works presents the Arthur Gilbert and W.S. Sullivan seafaring operetta "The Pirates of Penzance." It's about Frederic, a young man indentured to pirates, who falls in love with Mabel, the daughter of the Major-General. Artistic director Rudy Hogenmiller helms the production, which stars Ben Barker and Cecilia Iole as the young lovers, James Harms as the Major-General and Larry Adams as the Pirate King. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. Runs through June 17. $34-$96. (847) 920-5360 or musictheaterworks.com.

Modern moves

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago returns to the work of Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin by performing revised takes on his famous works "Minus 16" and "Decadance" starting Thursday at Millennium Park's Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $25-$110. (312) 334-7777 or hubbardstreetdance.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10

'Hairspray' revival

It's 1962 and Tracy Turnblad's dream comes true when she's selected to appear on the popular teen dance show "The Corny Collins Show." Not only does Tracy attract the eye of the show's resident heartthrob, her popularity soon surpasses that of the show's reigning teen queen, prompting her to use her newfound fame to right some racial inequalities in the musical "Hairspray." BrightSide Theatre concludes its season with a revival directed by Jeffrey Cass and Barry R. Norton and starring Paige C. Matteson as the irrepressible Tracy. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Runs through June 24. $23-$30. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com.

Fairview at Fitz's

The Addison pop darlings of Fairview have been building a name on the suburban scene as members of Humans Were Here, a music label started by Tom Higgenson of the suburban-born Plain White T's. The band, known for sweet harmonies, serves up what it dishes out best with the newest song and video "Our Little Secret" in anticipation of a record release show Sunday before heading out on tour with the T's. Head to Fitz's Spare Keys early for a VIP pre-party as well as sets by special guests Darren Vorel and Lunar Hotel. Fitz's Spare Keys, 119 N. York St., Elmhurst. $10; $30 for VIP party and general admission. (630) 379-5007 or fairviewtickets.bigcartel.com. 6:30 p.m. doors (5:30 p.m. VIP party) Sunday, June 10

Funny Fortune

Comedian Fortune Feimster ("Last Comic Standing," "The Mindy Project," "RuPaul's Drag Race") is sure to serve up some great laughs for Pride Month this weekend at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10

Funny Finn

Enjoy a dose of Scandinavian comedy when Finnish comedian Ismo Leikola crosses the pond for a series of standup shows starting Thursday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10

Concert highlights

• Spring Awakening Music Festival: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Addams-Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th St., Chicago. Tickets start at $89 each day. springawakeningfestival.com.

• Ribfest Chicago 2018: Noon Sunday, June 10, on Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park Road and Berteau Avenue. $10 per person suggested donation; $20 per family; proceeds benefit neighborhood organizations. ribfest-chicago.com.

• Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $35. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

• Moose-a-Palooza featuring Sioux Summer, Dirty Water and The Tin Fiddle Band: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Batavia Moose Lodge 682, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. $10. (630) 879-7887.

• Giazzae Reggae Band: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3226.

• The Flips, Old Sol, Overgrow, Cure Culture, The Burst & Bloom, Farhampton: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or ticketfly.com.

• Teen Battle of the Bands: 7 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. (847) 496-6237 or palatineparks.org.

• Aiming for Average farewell show with Action/Adventure, Stratford, Chasing Chimera: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Anita Baker: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$95. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• Emanation XVIII: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Century Mallet, 1770 W. Berteau, Chicago. $5-$10 suggested donation. centurymallet.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.