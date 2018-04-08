The creators of the Fittest Loser competition reflect on a decade of changing lives

When Push Fitness approached the Daily Herald about creating a weight-loss competition for readers 10 years ago, the timing was perfect.

The newspaper had been mulling over a similar idea and once Josh Steckler, owner of Push Fitness, and Eileen Brown, vice president and director of strategic marketing and innovation at the Daily Herald, met to hammer out the details, they never looked back.

To date, the Daily Herald Fittest Loser Challenge has helped over 50 contestants lose a total of 2,533 pounds combined.

The reasons people apply to the contest are as varied as the competitors themselves, but wanting to live a healthier life in order to feel their best and be there for their loved ones for years to come unites them in a common goal. Over the course of the challenge the competitors become a team, supporting and cheering each other on through the transformative 12-week program.

While the title and losing weight are the competitors' main focus, it's clear that the competition is about so much more than the number on the scale. It's about changing the contestants lives for the better in mind, body, and spirit. That's why Brown said she loves this program.

Eileen Brown, vice president and director of strategic marketing and innovation at the Daily Herald, has watched the Fittest Loser competition grow over the years. - Daily Herald file photo

"There is nothing more satisfying than seeing people make significant improvements to their health," she said.

Of course, getting the contest off the ground didn't come without its challenges.

For Brown, the most difficult part in the beginning was, and remains, choosing the participants. She said she always goes through a box of tissues when reviewing applications and reading everyone's personal -- and sometimes heartbreaking -- struggles around health and weight loss; but seeing competitors' results every year makes it worth it.

"Seeing the health improvements in our participants is what is really gratifying," Brown said. "People lose weight for a variety of reasons -- everything from wanting to have a baby to getting married, to making sure they live longer than their parents. It is seeing people reach their goals that is very inspirational."

For Steckler, the initial challenge was designing a program that fostered a competitive enough atmosphere to drive each individual contestant to do their best, while emphasizing teamwork and support of fellow contestants.

Steckler said that in addition to the program itself, the combination of expert training at Push Fitness and the media attention motivated competitors more than anyone could have predicted.

"We were always confident in our abilities, but the public spotlight aspect really helped motivate the contestants to achieve results that were a bit more than we initially expected," said Steckler.

The Fittest Loser Challenge has grown to include many more opportunities for competitors since its inception. Contestants attend personal training sessions and boot camp at Push Fitness and can also participate in other classes offered there including tabata, zumba, and kickboxing.

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer, 2014 Fittest Loser competitors participate in a 5K in 2014.

In 2014, contestants participated in a 5K together for the first time.

"We started doing the 5K in 2014 as another way to get the contestants more involved in events that help them feel more like a part of the fitness community," Steckler explained. "Also, conquering a 5K is a huge motivator and something that many of these contestants would never attempt on their own."

This year, in addition to preparting for a 5K later this month, competitors went on a grocery store shopping tour at Jewel-Osco, attended a healthy cooking class at Stevenson High School, and were taught how to order healthy menu items when dining out during a lunch at Season's 52.

As more resources are available and competitors hit and surpass their goals every year, the bar is continually being set higher.

"By now we know what to expect and we have pretty high expectations based on past years," Steckler said.

In addition to the individual competition, the contest has expanded to include the Fittest Loser At Work Challenge, which has allowed hundreds of coworkers to work together as teams to lose weight.

Both Brown and Steckler hope the Fittest Loser Challenge continues to grow to be able to help as many community members as possible achieve their weight loss and health goals.

Brown encourages people to apply to the challenge, even if they apply multiple times, as it sometimes takes several tries before someone is chosen to compete.

Steckler said if someone is ready to make a change and chooses to apply, they need to be willing to be honest with themselves and acknowledge how they got off track to begin with in order to be successful. Push welcomes anyone to sign up for their programs, even if it's not the Fittest Loser, and encourages people to ask for help when they need it, which can sometimes be the most difficult part of all.

"You don't have to be a Fittest Loser contestant to see results. Set a goal, put a plan together, and do your best to stay dedicated," Steckler said. "If you feel you need additional help, feel free to reach out to us and we'll point you in the right direction."

Brown and Steckler can't wait to see how many more lives will be changed and communities impacted as the Fittest Loser continues to grow. Steckler would love to see the challenge expand into large parts of the community including families, businesses, schools, and religious institutions.

"These support systems are key to motivating people to become healthier while surrounding them with the resources they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle," said Steckler.

- JOE LEWNARD | Staff Photographer Eileen Brown, vice president and director of strategic marketing and innovation at the Daily Herald said one of her favorite contestants was Matt Kramer, who lost 97 pounds during the contest.

After a decade of competition Brown and Steckler have too many great memories to count, but a few stand out for each.

Brown recalls Matt Kramer's amazing accomplishment of losing 97 pound during the challenge. She was also fond of last year's challenge which gave veterans a chance to vie for the title.

Push Fitness owner Josh Steckler, right, said his favorite memory is from 2011, when his contestant Bob Pearson, left, won by dropping nearly 80 pounds. - Daily Herald file photo

Steckler said his favorite memory was from 2011, when his contestant Bob Pearson won by dropping nearly 80 pounds. Knowing how much effort Pearson had put into the competition and what a life-changing experience it was for him made the win extra special for Steckler.

In the end, the contest is about watching and supporting people in their journey to long lasting health and a brighter future. Fittest Loser brings the community together to support one another, and for Brown, that has always been more than enough.

"Engaging with the community on this level is something we feel very strongly about. We love getting to know our readers this way -- and we are very grateful for all the enthusiasm we receive from our sponsors," she said. "Fittest Loser is a feel good event and we hope it lasts for a very long time."