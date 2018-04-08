Sunday picks: Walker Stalker Con, Raffi and Ann Wilson

Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher," "The Walking Dead") will appear at the Walker Stalker Con and Heroes & Villains Fan Fest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Courtesy of Netflix

Zombie zone

Fans of "The Walking Dead" and superhero TV series such as "Daredevil" won't want to miss the chance to see stars Jon Bernthal, Élodie Yung and others at the joint Walker Stalker Con and Heroes & Villains Fan Fest this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $45 Sunday admission; $220-$1,400 VIP passes. (847) 692-2220 or walkerstalkercon.com/chicago. Through 5 p.m. Sunday April 8

Oldies & goodies

Die-hard collectors of vintage and decorative contraptions should check out the Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine, & Jukebox Show this weekend at Pheasant Run Resort's Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $7 one-day admission; $11 two-day admission; $50 three-day pass. (630) 584-6300 or chicagolandshow.com. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8

No wheat

Folks with celiac and other food-related issues might want to check out the Gluten & Allergen Free Expo for new cooking and treat ideas this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive., Schaumburg. $15 one-day pass; $25 weekend pass; $5 kids one-day pass; $7 kids weekend pass. (847) 303-4100 or gfafexpo.com/expos/chicago. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8

Children's entertainer Raffi will perform in concert at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago on Sunday, April 8.

The celebrated children's entertainer Raffi performs for families in concert on Sunday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $29.50-$39.50. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8

Chinese culture

On Thursday, the 2018 tour of "Shen Yun" shifts its Chicago-area stint of Chinese music and dance performances for a run of shows at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $80-$200. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8

Icelandic exposure

The Taste of Iceland festival offers up the island's food, music, design and short movies at a number of Chicago venues this week ranging from Marshall's Landing, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza #225, to the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave. Some events are free, while others have an admission charge or require a reservation. For exact locations and prices, visit icelandnaturally.com. Various times through Sunday, April 8

Beethoven bash

Pianist Wael Farouk joins with conductor Kirk Muspratt and the New Philharmonic to perform Beethoven's five piano concertos this weekend at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49; $47 seniors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8

Broadway and Hollywood

Pianist and singer Richard Glazier performs music of George Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and more in his intimate concert "Stage to Screen" today at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8

'These Dreams'

Singer and songwriter Ann Wilson of Heart performs in concert tonight and Wednesday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$150 on Sunday; $75-$175 on Wednesday (which will be filmed for later broadcast). (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, April 8 and 11

Concert highlights

• Crooked Spires, Dried Spider, Mertle, Axios: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• The Bones of J.R. Jones, Ryan Joseph Anderson: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• The Decemberists: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $39.50. (312) 902-1500 or msg.com.

• David Luning, Glass Mountain: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• The 2018 Spring Kick-Off at Elbo Room featuring Amy's River, Came Out Swinging, VitriaL, Billy Martin, Observing With Annie, Stay Up All Night and Fight, Them Dead Poets: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Boston seven-piece band Ripe plays with Caleb Hawley and The North 41 Thursday, April 12, at Lincoln Hall in Chicago. - Courtesy of Ripe

• Ripe, Caleb Hawley, The North 41: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Sweet Diezel Jenkins, The Banknotes: 9 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

