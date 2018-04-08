At Work teams celebrate success, overcome setbacks

So far, the Fittest Loser for Team Lotsa Guts of AVS Companies is Manny Figueroa, pictured here with a before and after picture. He has lost 9 percent of his total body weight so far. Photo courtesy of Team Lotsa Guts

Every Tuesday, team Net Loss weighs in on its industrial scale found at the shop, Tempco Electric Heater Corp. From left to right, James Reid, John Brooks, Matt Mayfield and Sheryl Lu are pictured, and together, with their teammate Jose Aliva, who missed this weigh-in, have lost a total of 57 pounds. Photo courtesy of team Net Loss

Janet Rubright of Spin to Win 1 of Turco Roofing is celebrating with new clothes after dropping four clothing sizes. Janet says "It's tight, but I got it zipped up. Photo courtesy of Spin to Win

From left to right, Joyce Gillette, Carolyna Castaneda, Ellen Ramirez, Kelli Aiardo of DRF Trusted Property Solutions' Healthy Heroes, were tricked with a doughnut box filled with veggies. Photo courtesy of Healthy Heroes

From left to right, Chuck Plaia, Santos Diaz and George Sullivan from Hanover Park Police Department's Pounds for Blue #3 are in celebration and awe as they tally up each teammate's weight. The team has lost a total of 55 lbs. and aims to surpass their goal of 100 pounds by the end of the challenge. Photo courtesy of Pounds for Blue

From left to right, Aileen Tischauser, Brenda Piscopo, Irene Faciano, Leigh Ferstein, and Marcia Hirschauer of Elk Strong of Elk Grove Park District celebrate major lifestyle changes that they found were easy to keep. Photo courtesy of Elk Strong

Coming into the halfway point, some participants are thrilled with their success, while others are frustrated and still struggle to lose weight.

Quint Thomas, team captain of QT3's Tru-Fit, said unhealthy snacks were the reason some teammates were not having much success. Quint also mentioned that they changed their weekly meetings to include "moments of truth" to address these issues.

Other teams, like Elk Grove Park District's Elk Strong have found ways to get over personal challenges. Team Captain Aileen Tischauser, in talking about one of her teammates, said: "She needed more protein and that made the difference to get over a hump that she's been struggling with."

Despite the challenges each team continues to face, the teams keep trying their best and refuse to give up. With less than a month left in the competition, teams still have some time to make progress and they are determined to become the Fittest Loser.