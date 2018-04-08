At Work teams celebrate success, overcome setbacks

Coming into the halfway point, some participants are thrilled with their success, while others are frustrated and still struggle to lose weight.
Quint Thomas, team captain of QT3's Tru-Fit, said unhealthy snacks were the reason some teammates were not having much success. Quint also mentioned that they changed their weekly meetings to include "moments of truth" to address these issues.
Other teams, like Elk Grove Park District's Elk Strong have found ways to get over personal challenges. Team Captain Aileen Tischauser, in talking about one of her teammates, said: "She needed more protein and that made the difference to get over a hump that she's been struggling with."
Despite the challenges each team continues to face, the teams keep trying their best and refuse to give up. With less than a month left in the competition, teams still have some time to make progress and they are determined to become the Fittest Loser.