Dining out: Texas de Brazil's wine tasting to raise money for veterans

Wine tasting for a cause

Schaumburg's Texas de Brazil partners with Argentina wine producer Bodegas Salentein for a wine-tasting event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, to benefit the American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces. Bodegas Salentein representatives will introduce wines from Mendoza's Uco Valley. During the reception-style event, Texas de Brazil will serve appetizers such as Brazilian sausage, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic picanha (sirloin), a specialty crostini and Brazilian cheese bread. Tickets cost $35, with $30 going to support active military, veterans and their families. Texas de Brazil is at 5 Woodfield Mall Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600 or texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/.

Get poppin'

Garrett Popcorn Shop locations throughout Chicago are celebrating National Caramel Popcorn Day -- Friday, April 6 -- by giving out complimentary small bags of CaramelCrisp with any purchase over $10 that day.

Garret Popcorn Shop can be found in the suburbs in Woodfield Mall's Grand Court in Schaumburg as well as in Chicago. garrettpopcorn.com/.

Michael Jordan's Masters' specials

Michael Jordan is passionate about golf, so Michael Jordan's Restaurant is celebrating the 2018 Masters Tournament with special bites and cocktails Thursday through Monday, April 5-9. With Augusta National Golf Club as the inspiration, specials include a pimento cheese sandwich served on traditional white bread ($5) and a Georgia peach ice cream sandwich ($5). The special Magnolia Lane cocktail ($8) is a boozy Arnold Palmer made with Buffalo Trace, peach iced tea, lemonade, peach liqueur and agave syrup. In between watching the tournament on big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant, guests can also try an indoor putting green. Michael Jordan's Restaurant is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932 or michaeljordansrestaurant.com/.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant celebrates the Masters with the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich April 5-9. - Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

Time to get your Roaring '20s costume ready: Martini Room hosts a Speakeasy Prohibition Party starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Enjoy live entertainment including jazz, swing and electro swing, plus a costume contest, a prohibition photo booth, speakeasy-themed cocktails and a burlesque performance. Tickets, which cost $13 per person or $20 per couple, are available at martiniroomelgin.com/speakeasy2018.html. Martini Room is at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349 or martiniroomelgin.com/.

Woof Down for Charity

How many tacos can you eat in one sitting? Find out during Adobe Gila's Woof Down for Charity contest at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8. There will be separate male and female taco-eating contests. Winners will receive prizes for first, second and third place. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will kick off the festivities. The event, hosted by ESPN Chicago Host Carmen DeFalco, will benefit Chicago Canine Rescue and Chicago Wolves Charities. Meet Chicago Wolves players and enjoy raffles, all-day giveaways and drink specials. The taco-eating contest is $20 to enter and free for spectators. Adobe Gila's is at 5455 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0080 or adobegilas.com/.

National Empanada Day is Sunday, April 8. The beef empanada at Bahama Breeze can be ordered as an appetizer or as a lunch combo. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

National Empanada Day (yes, there is such a thing!) is Sunday, April 8. Bahama Breeze will be serving their own Jamaican-inspired version of empanadas filled with ground beef, potatoes and carrots. Order them as an appetizer with two dipping sauces, pineapple chutney and seasoned sour cream; have them as a lunch combo with a soup or salad for $8.99; or get them for half price during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and late-night happy hour from 9 to 10 p.m. Bahama Breeze is at 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/home#.

Spring wine & dine

Mon Ami Gabi executive chef Bruce Williams has created a custom four-course wine dinner that highlights a bounty of seasonal spring offerings. The meal, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, features a first course of local burrata cheese with Guigal Côte du Rhône Blanc. Then salmon is paired with Guigal Tavel Rosé before tournedos de beef is paired with Guigal Crozes-Hermitage. For dessert, pistachio brown butter cake comes with a glass of Madeira. The dinner is $75 plus tax and gratuity. Space is limited; reservations required. Mon Ami Gabi is at 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/.

Bookish deal

To honor National Library Week, show your library card at Chipotle on Wednesday, April 11, to get a buy-one get-one-free entree deal. The offer is good for a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chipotle has locations across the suburbs. chipotle.com/.

Spice up your Wednesday

Club Arcada recently added new Wednesday specials to its menu. The $9 mini sandwich flights include Ron's homemade meatball on a pretzel roll, Sunday pot roast on a brioche roll and bourbon barbecue pulled pork with maple candied bacon on a pretzel roll. Or try a $9 flatbread, including the fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil; Italian pepperoni; or roasted veggie. Plus, there's Ron's five-hour, slow-roasted prime rib with roasted vegetables and potatoes for $22.50. There's entertainment most Wednesdays, too. Club Arcada is at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 962-7000 or clubarcada.com/.

PDQ helping No Kid Hungry

In April, PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) is raising funds for No Kid Hungry. PDQ will donate a portion of proceeds from every Thai peanut bowl, queso crunch bowl and saucy bowl. And for each bowl purchased, No Kid Hungry will provide two meals for kids in need. PDQ is at 1320 Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 947-3148 or eatpdq.com/locations/schaumburg.