Author events: Chrissy Metz, Junot Diaz stop in Naperville this week

• Meet Sara Varon when she presents and signs her new middle-grade graphic novel, "New Shoes," at 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. The free event is open to the public. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's Bookshop. (708) 782-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

Junot Díaz debuts the new children's picture book, "Islandborn," at 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. - Courtesy of Nina Subin

• Meet New York Times best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize winner Junot Díaz when he debuts his new children's picture book, "Islandborn," at 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., on the campus of North Central College, Naperville. Díaz will discuss his new book, participate in a Q&A and sign books. "Islandborn," about the magic of memory and the infinite power of the imagination, is illustrated by award-winning Colombian artist Leo Espinosa. Tickets, which cost $20 for one adult and include one copy of the book, are available exclusively at junotdiazandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. Kids younger than 18 can attend for free but require a ticket. The event is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

• Michael Duffy will share highlights from his book, "From Chicago to Vietnam: A Memoir of War," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Books will be available for purchase and signing. This program is free. Registration is required at vapld.info/, (224) 543-1485 or at any public service desk in the library.

• Christ at the Core presents an informal conversation with author Marilynne Robinson and President Philip Ryken at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the Barrows Auditorium in the Billy Graham Center, 500 College Ave., Wheaton. This event is free. wheaton.edu/.

• Meet veteran political analyst, author and host of WCPT and Current TV's "The Bill Press Show" when Bill Press discusses his long career as an analyst, takes questions from the audience and signs copies of his new book, "From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Frugal Muse Books, 7511 Lemont Road, Darien. Copies of Press' book will be available for purchase in-store; only copies bought at Frugal Muse will be allowed in the signing line. (630) 427-1140 or frugalmusebooks.com/.

• The Book Stall celebrates National Poetry Month with two prizewinning Chicago poets, Rachel Slotnick and Valerie Wallace, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the store, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Slotnick, who teaches art, creative writing and composition at Malcom X college, will read from her debut collection, "In Lieu of Flowers." Wallace, who teaches at the City Colleges of Chicago and the Newberry Library, will read from "House of McQueen." (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/.

• Actress Chrissy Metz -- Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated star of NBC's "This is Us" and author of the new book "This is Me" -- shares her story with fans at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Metz will talk about her book before answering questions from the audience and signing books. Full tickets, which include the signing line, are sold out. Presentation-only tickets, which include a copy of the book, cost $30 and are still available. Tickets are on sale at chrissymetzandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, is sponsoring the event. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

• Celebrated storyteller Blue Balliett shares her new middle-grade ghost story, "Out of the Wild Night," at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. This free event is open to the public. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's Bookshop. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

• The University of St. Francis welcomes author John Dear to campus at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, to discuss his new book, "They Will Inherit the Earth: Peace and Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change." The presentation will take place in San Damiano Hall, 603 Taylor St., Joliet. Books will be available for purchase and a signing will take place after the presentation. Free, but donations are encouraged. To RSVP, contact Janine Hicks at jhicks@stfrancis.edu or call (815) 740-3807.

• The Book Cellar hosts Academy Award-winning actor, director and human rights activist Sean Penn when he presents his debut novel, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff," at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Everybody's Coffee, 935 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago. Penn will discuss the book with a special guest moderator. Tickets include admission to the event and a pre-signed copy of the book. There will be no meet-and-greet or photo-ops. Additional books will be on sale at the event.

• Jacqueline Winspear will present and sign her newest historical fiction book, "To Die But Once," at 7 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. The event is free. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's Bookshop. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

• Local authors Amanda ReCupido and Matt Lynch will read from their debut children's book, "Anthony Rizzo is a Good Italian Boy," which follows the Chicago Cubs first baseman as he demonstrates good behavior for children to model. The authors' presentation is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Thomas Ford Memorial Library, 800 Chestnut St., Western Springs. Following the reading, there will be a Q&A, pages to color and books available for purchase and signing. RSVP at fordlibrary.org/ or (708) 246-0520.