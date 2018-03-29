Kevin Buchar, the radio personality known as DreX who hosted mornings for eight years on iHeartMedia Top 40 WKSC FM 103.5, is coming back to Chicago, Robert Feder writes. Sources said he's expected to sign on next week at Entercom Top 40 WBBM FM 96.3, where he will replace "The J Show" (Jamar "J Niice" McNeil and "Showbiz" Shelly Menaker). Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 3/29/2018 6:40 AM
Feder: Back in Chicago, DreX marks the spot at B96
