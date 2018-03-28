Concerts: Winter Jam tour rolls into Rosemont

• Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong and more: 6 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15. (847) 991-4522 or 2018.jamtour.com.
• Springtime Radness Show! with Mt Pocono, Canadian Waves, Weathered, Formerly Bodies, Stars Hollow: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.
• Julianne Q, Local Motive, Breakfast Beer, Native Language, Outdoor Velour: 7 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.
• Emily Jane Powers, Half Gringa, Jessica Risker, Fran: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.
• The Saluda Moonlighters featuring Bailey Dee, Matt Campbell, Glass Mountain: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
• Gang of Youths, Common Holly: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.
• Family Groove Company, Pete Jive: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
• Clownvis Presley: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
• The Student Body: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva. (847) 852-6256 or evenflowmusic.com.
• The Steepwater Band, The Handcuffs: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.
• The Stix: 10 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Austin's Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $8. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com.
• Forever Came Calling, In Her Own Words, Hold Close, Cup Check: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.
• Flatfoot 56, Brassknuckle Boys, Nightcap, The Magnifiers: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $13-$15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.
• Courtney Marie Andrews, Molly Parden: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $12-$14. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.
• Six String Crossing: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva. (847) 852-6256 or evenflowmusic.com.
• Hairbangers Ball: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.
• Twenty Over: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Chicago Loop, 7 W. Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood. $10. (630) 830-2565 or chicago-loop.com.
• Vinyl Theatre, Vesperteen, THE WLDLFE: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.
• Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main St., St. Charles. $69-$125. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
• The Go! Team, Basement Revolver: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $16-$18. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.
• Los Lobos with Gooey & Mariachi Herencia de Mexico: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Joe's Live & Bub City, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $55-$85; VIP for $125. Proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Illinois. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.
• The Belvederes, Bart Alonzo: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.
• Common Deer, Gazebo Effect, Flowtone: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $8-$10. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.
• Vandoliers, South City Revival: 9 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.