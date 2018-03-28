Concerts: Winter Jam tour rolls into Rosemont

Jessica Risker plays Friday, March 30, with Emily Jane Powers, Half Gringa and Fran at Chicago's Beat Kitchen. Courtesy of The Syndicate

South City Revival plays Lombard's BrauerHouse Thursday, April 5, with Vandoliers. Courtesy of Tammy Vega

Common Deer headlines Reggies Rock Club Thursday, April 5, with Gazebo Effect and Flowtone. Courtesy of Wally Jay Parker

Korey Cooper of the band Skillet, which is on the bill of Winter Jam at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Friday, March 30. Associated Press, 2017

• Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong and more: 6 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15. (847) 991-4522 or 2018.jamtour.com.

• Springtime Radness Show! with Mt Pocono, Canadian Waves, Weathered, Formerly Bodies, Stars Hollow: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

• Julianne Q, Local Motive, Breakfast Beer, Native Language, Outdoor Velour: 7 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Emily Jane Powers, Half Gringa, Jessica Risker, Fran: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• The Saluda Moonlighters featuring Bailey Dee, Matt Campbell, Glass Mountain: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Gang of Youths, Common Holly: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Family Groove Company, Pete Jive: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Clownvis Presley: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Student Body: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva. (847) 852-6256 or evenflowmusic.com.

• The Steepwater Band, The Handcuffs: 9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• The Stix: 10 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Austin's Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. $8. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com.

• Forever Came Calling, In Her Own Words, Hold Close, Cup Check: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Flatfoot 56, Brassknuckle Boys, Nightcap, The Magnifiers: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $13-$15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Courtney Marie Andrews, Molly Parden: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $12-$14. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Six String Crossing: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva. (847) 852-6256 or evenflowmusic.com.

• Hairbangers Ball: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Twenty Over: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Chicago Loop, 7 W. Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood. $10. (630) 830-2565 or chicago-loop.com.

• Vinyl Theatre, Vesperteen, THE WLDLFE: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Michael Bolton: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E Main St., St. Charles. $69-$125. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• The Go! Team, Basement Revolver: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $16-$18. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Los Lobos with Gooey & Mariachi Herencia de Mexico: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Joe's Live & Bub City, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $55-$85; VIP for $125. Proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Illinois. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• The Belvederes, Bart Alonzo: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Common Deer, Gazebo Effect, Flowtone: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $8-$10. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Vandoliers, South City Revival: 9 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

