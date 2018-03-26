Breaking News Bar
 
'This Is US' star Chrissy Metz coming to Naperville

  • Chrissy Metz, who rose to fame on TV's "This Is Us," is bringing her new book to Naperville next month.

Daily Herald report

One of the stars of NBC's "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz, will be coming to Naperville in April to promote her new book, "This Is Me."

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress will discuss her memoir with fans at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, in North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave.

Tickets are available exclusively at ChrissyMetzAndersons.brownpapertickets.com. The event is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville.

A book is included in the price of the ticket and there will be a signing line for those with signing line tickets.

The critically acclaimed "This Is Us" became America's most-watched network show. Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, found herself on magazine covers and talk shows, walking red carpets, and as the subject of endless conversations on social media.

In her book, she shares her story and what she's learned from both setbacks and successes. With chapters that alternate from autobiographical to instructional, Metz tries to offer practical applications of her insights.

For details on her appearance, visit www.andersonsbookshop.com.

