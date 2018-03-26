'On Your Feet!' still moves well in Windy City return

hello

Emilio (Mauricio Martinez) and Gloria Estefan (Christie Prades) dance in the finale of "On Your Feet!" The 2015 Broadway musical returns to Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Christie Prades and Adriel Flete, center, lead the touring company of "On Your Feet!" The musical inspired by the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan returns to Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a 24-performance run. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Gloria (Christie Prades) and Emilio Estefan (Mauricio Martinez) are serenaded by cast members Danny Burgos and Omar Lopez-Cepero in the national tour of "On Your Feet!" The 2015 Broadway musical is back in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Emilio (Mauricio Martinez) and Gloria Estefan (Christie Prades) dance in the finale of "On Your Feet!" The 2015 Broadway musical returns to Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Buddy Holly. The Four Seasons. Carole King. And soon, even Cher.

Is it really necessary for every wildly successful pop artist to have a jukebox musical crammed full of once-popular hits?

While "Jersey Boys" was the most successful, other productions have followed with mixed results, including the 2015 Emilio and Gloria Estefan Broadway musical "On Your Feet!" The touring production, now in a Chicago return at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, makes a strong case for the Estefans' music -- but less so for the drama of their back stories.

In the 1980s and '90s, the Estefans defied odds to steer their Cuban-American band the Miami Sound Machine toward a string of pop hits. Even now, there's no denying the infectious energy of "Conga," "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" and "Turn the Beat Around."

Yet that in itself isn't enough to make "On Your Feet!" a continually compelling drama. Playwright Alexander Dinelaris' look at Gloria's family hardships is very by-the-numbers, while plunked-in pop ballads such as "When Someone Comes Into Your Life" and "Don't Wanna Lose You" feel too general to fully reflect the biographical specifics of the Estefans' lives.

Dinelaris' depiction of the artistic and long-romantic courtship between Emilio and Gloria is one of collaborative professionalism and stalwart support rather than intense passion. The script doesn't dwell much on any conflict between the two, even after the horrific 1990 tour bus accident that almost left Gloria paralyzed.

On Broadway, the show's only Tony Award nomination was for Sergio Trujillo's choreography, and the hardworking ensemble on tour ensures that this aspect remains one of the most thrilling things about "On Your Feet!"

Christie Prades and Mauricio Martínez make charismatic stand-ins for Gloria and Emilio. They play off each other well, even when saddled with jokes tied to Emilio's thick accent.

As Gloria's mother, Nancy Ticotin shines in a rousing production number set in pre-revolution Cuba. Jason Martinez plays the proud papa José, who is later stricken with multiple sclerosis.

Estefan Enterprises, Inc. is one of the show's major producers, so "On Your Feet!" can feel self-congratulatory at times. Yet the musical emerges as an unapologetic American paean to hard work, determination and pride in one's heritage. Jukebox musicals have been based on less.