Weekend picks: Spend an evening with WGN's Steve Cochran

The Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Associated Press, 2017

Canadian comedian Ian Bagg performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of NBC

Steve Cochran performs at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

Local laughs

"An Evening with Steve Cochran & Friends" features WGN's John DaCosse and special guest Mike Toomey on Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$35. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24

Ink etc.

Get an eyeful of how bodies can be artistically modified at the Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $20 per day; $40 three-day pass. (847) 692-2220 or villainarts.com or rosemont.com/desconvention. 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, March 24; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Under the Streetlamp -- made up of Brandon Wardell, David Larsen, Eric Gutman and Shonn Wiley -- performs at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. -

Revel in the pop music of the 1950s and '60s when the singing quartet Under the Streetlamp returns to harmonize for two shows on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $49-$59. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24

Stop the Insanity

Rising Star Concert Promotions and Hope for the Day present the Stop the Insanity Part 2 Anti Bullying/Suicide Awareness Show at Reggies Rock Club. UnderFire headlines the show -- rescheduled from Jan. 6 ­-- which also features 20 Spot, Short Story Inc, Infamous Martyrs and Stratford. Catch some great music while raising money to benefit Hope for the Day, an outreach and mental health education organization founded in Chicago in 2011. Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 24

Laughs, eh?

Canadian comedian Ian Bagg ("Last Comic Standing," "The Life Coach") returns for another run of standup performances at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $19-$22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 24; and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Hubbard Street Dancers Ana Lopez and Andrew Murdock dance Alejandro Cerrudo's "Niebla." - Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago shines a spotlight on resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo with a world premiere piece along with returning repertory favorites this weekend at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. $29-$110. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org or hubbardstreetdance.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24

Hello, cello

Cellist Thomas Mesa joins with conductor Andrew Grams and the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the concert "Brahms & Elgar Variations" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65; $10 students. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Anniversary occasion

Giordano Dance Chicago continues its 55th anniversary season with a spring concert featuring a world premiere by choreographer Davis Robertson, plus many audience favorites this weekend at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $15-$75. (312) 334-7777 or giordanodance.org or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24

"Shen Yun" returns to the area with performances in Rosemont, Aurora and Chicago. - Courtesy of Shen Yun

The touring music and dance spectacular "Shen Yun" returns to promote centuries of Chinese culture at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $80-$165. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24; 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 25; also plays from April 5 to 8 at Paramount Theatre in Aurora, then from April 12 to 15 at Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago

Annual 'Gathering'

The Improv Playhouse presents its annual production of "The Gathering," a contemporary take on the Last Supper by Josephine Raciti, one of the pioneers of Chicago improv, and Rolf Forsberg. David Brian Stuart adapted and directed the production, which features Shahab Astabraghpour and Tyler Ankey as The Teacher and Romeo Sobrepena as Judas. Performances are at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24 and 30-31, at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $5-$15 in advance; $5-$20 at the door. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com.

Family drama

Stage Left Theatre concludes its 36th season with "The Luckiest People," a domestic drama by Meredith Friedman, which is part of a rolling world premiere in conjunction with the National New Play Network. After his mother dies, Richard is faced with caring for his elderly, irascible father in Friedman's examination of our responsibilities to family and how we cope with generational and personality differences. Stage Left co-artistic director Jason A. Fleece directs. Previews are at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25; and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at The Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Opens Thursday, March 29. $20-$32. (773) 935-6875 or athenaeumtheatre.org or stagelefttheatre.com.

13-Monsters headlines BrauerHouse Saturday, March 24, with The Artist Formally Known as Vince and Invictus. - Courtesy of 13-Monsters

Driving rhythms and a killer baseline rise up to greet you on "The Bessemer Process," the first song on 13-Monster's 2017 release "Whatever." But when Deb Sonzo pops in to say hi with her vocals, it's all trippy lyrics and a dramatic, fun sound. Catch the post-punk rock band -- Jamie Riani, Joel Morris and Jay Clarida -- when they play with The Artist Formally Known as Vince and Elgin punk rock band Invictus at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 24

Anime anniversary

A boy befriends a sea creature that longs to be human in Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's animated feature "Ponyo." This week sees three special 10th anniversary screenings of the film in select cinemas. Prices vary by venue, but largely $12.50. Rated G. fathomevents.com. 12:55 p.m. Sunday, March 25, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, for versions dubbed in English; 7 p.m. Monday, March 26, for subtitled version

Bach masterwork

Conductor Jane Glover leads the Music of the Baroque to mark Palm Sunday with performances of "St. John's Passion" by J.S. Bach both today and Monday at these locations: first at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $39-$78; then at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $25-$78. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25, in Skokie; 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 26, in Chicago

Drumming den

"Taikoza" makes a big show out of the Japanese tradition of Taiko drumming today at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $32; $31 seniors; $12-$15 youth. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 4 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Kenny G performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. - Associated Press, 2017

Mellow out to the smooth saxophone of Kenny G when he performs Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Scotty McCreery, a past "American Idol" winner, also performed for the season finale in 2016. He plays Aurora's Paramount Theatre Sunday, March 25. - Associated Press

Celebrate country music with 2011 "American Idol" winner and rising star Scotty McCreery as he brings his collection of Top 10 hits ("Feelin' It," "The Trouble with Girls" and more) to Aurora's Paramount Theatre. Also McCreery's performance will feature songs from his newest album "Seasons Change," which hit markets just last week. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $40-$50. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Concert highlights

Forest Home (album release), Out The Car Window, Dan Durley, Snort: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Riveria, Cedar Green, Knockout Kid, Foreign Sunsets, Action/Adventure, Lightweights: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

MySpace Emo Prom: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5-$7. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

Boy Band Review: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Bad Ass Art and Music Show: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Q-Bar Darien, 8109 S. Cass Ave., Darien. $10; features 20 artists and musical performances by Aaron Michaels and Lady Evil. (630) 241-0970 or qbardarien.com.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra's Brahms and Elgar Variations: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30; $10 for students. (847) 888-4000 or cityofelgin.org.

Harm's Way debuts its new release "Posthuman" Sunday, March 25, at Subterranean. - Courtesy of Nicholas Adams

Harm's Way 'Posthuman' record release, Ringworm, Homewrecker, Vein, Detain, LEDGE: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

LOWCOUNTRY, Qualia, Dear Deadly: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Carousel Kings, The Weekend Classic, Talk To You Never, Zack Baumgartner, The Remedies, SetTheTrend: 5:45 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Eve To Adam, Blacklite District, Strange Daze: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $18-$33. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

The Giving Moon, Lost Stars, Karma Wears White Ties, Luke Underhill: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Michael McDermott (record release) with Heather Lynne Horton: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $25-$35. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Sons of Ra, You Bred Raptors?, Fire Garden, Snowman: 9 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N Western Ave, Chicago. 9 p.m. $6. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

Halo Circus feat. Allison Iraheta, Julianne Q: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Lorde's "Melodrama Tour" with Run the Jewels & Mitski: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39.50-$99.50; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

Justin Timberlake's "The Man of the Woods Tour" with The Shadowboxers: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 27 and 28, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $55-$344.05. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

P. King, The Hazy Seas, The Off Days, Owen & The Ghosts: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

Fozzy "The Judas Rising Tour" with Through Fire, Santa Cruz and Dark Sky Choir: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20-$22. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Heartache Tonight: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

Dead Freddie, South Side Exiles, Cat Man Dog: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.