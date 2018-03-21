Sound check: 13-Monsters invade BrauerHouse

hello

13-Monsters headlines BrauerHouse Saturday, March 24, with The Artist Formally Known as Vince and Invictus. Courtesy of 13-Monsters

Monsters in Lombard

Driving rhythms and a killer baseline rise up to greet you on "The Bessemer Process," the first song on 13-Monster's 2017 release "Whatever." But when Deb Sonzo pops in to say hi with her vocals, it's all trippy lyrics and a dramatic, fun sound. Catch the post-punk rock band -- Jamie Riani, Joel Morris and Jay Clarida -- when they play with The Artist Formally Known as Vince and Elgin punk rock band Invictus at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 24

Music Saves Lives benefit

D.M.A.C., Kasper Babyy, Lil Zib, KID, Carmelo, Jcuppz and more all play as part of the lineup for Music Saves Lives, a night of entertainment and dancing to benefit Warp Corps, a McHenry County-based initiative aimed at tackling substance addiction and suicide among teens. The organization, which works through engagement, encouragement and leadership, is raising funds to build a new facility in Woodstock that includes a music studio, skatepark and ninja warrior course. Flores Banquets, 240 N. Throop St., Woodstock. $20 ($15 with a promo discount from a band member); $45 for VIP package, which includes access to the artists and drink specials. Got more information at cohoevents.com. 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23

Stop the Insanity show

Rising Star Concert Promotions and Hope for the Day present the Stop the Insanity Part 2 Anti Bullying/Suicide Awareness Show at Reggies Rock Club. UnderFire headlines the show -- rescheduled from Jan. 6 ­-- which also features 20 Spot, Short Story Inc, Infamous Martyrs and Stratford. Catch some great music while raising money to benefit Hope for the Day, an outreach and mental health education organization founded in Chicago in 2011. Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 24

'Idol' McCreery

Celebrate country music with 2011 "American Idol" winner and rising star Scotty McCreery as he brings his collection of Top 10 hits ("Feelin' It," "The Trouble with Girls" and more) to Aurora's Paramount Theatre. Also McCreery's performance will feature songs from his newest album "Seasons Change," which hit markets just last week. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $40-$50. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25

Concert highlights

• Phantoms & Pestilence, Braintenna, The Most Low, Copper Harbor: 6 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com.

• The Group Conversation, Remorse Code, Aftersound, The Broken, Shades of Indigo: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Puddles Pity Party: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. $35-$55. (773) 472-0449 or victheatre.com.

• Jetpack Audible album release show featuring Super Fun Time Awesome Party Band, From The Start, Radioactive Geese: 8 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Tivoli Bowl, 938 Warren Ave., Downers Grove. (630) 969-0660 or tivolibowl.com.

• Lever: 8 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake. $10-$15. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

• Michael McDermott (record release) with Heather Lynne Horton: 8 p.m. Friday, March 23, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $25-$35. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• Where's Fernando?, Menacerno, Sam Crossland and The Side Effects, Aunt Kelly: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• The Millennials, There Goes the Neighborhood: 9 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Fitz's Spare Keys, 119 N. York St., Elmhurst. $5. (630) 379-5007 or fitzssparekeys.com.

• Mykele Deville, Cole DeGenova, Carlile: 9 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Emporium, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

• The Glove Side, Efectos 2darios, Welcome to Jonestown: 9 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

• Forest Home (album release), Out The Car Window, Dan Durley, Snort: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Riveria, Cedar Green, Knockout Kid, Foreign Sunsets, Action/Adventure, Lightweights: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• MySpace Emo Prom: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5-$7. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

• Boy Band Review: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Bad Ass Art and Music Show: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Q-Bar Darien, 8109 S. Cass Ave., Darien. $10; features 20 artists and musical performances by Aaron Michaels and Lady Evil. (630) 241-0970 or qbardarien.com.

Courtesy of Nicholas AdamsHarm's Way debuts their new "Posthuman" release Sunday, March 25, at Subterranean. -

• Harm's Way 'Posthuman' record release, Ringworm, Homewrecker, Vein, Detain, LEDGE: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Carousel Kings, The Weekend Classic, Talk To You Never, Zack Baumgartner, The Remedies, SetTheTrend: 5:45 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Eve To Adam, Blacklite District, Strange Daze: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $18-$33. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

• The Giving Moon, Lost Stars, Karma Wears White Ties, Luke Underhill: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Sons of Ra, You Bred Raptors?, Fire Garden, Snowman: 9 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N Western Ave, Chicago. 9 p.m. $6. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

• Halo Circus feat. Allison Iraheta, Julianne Q: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• P. King, The Hazy Seas, The Off Days, Owen & The Ghosts: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

• Fozzy "The Judas Rising Tour" with Through Fire, Santa Cruz and Dark Sky Choir: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20-$22. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Dead Freddie, South Side Exiles, Cat Man Dog: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor. You can follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Listen to Brian's "2018 Chicago Sound Check vol. 2" Spotify playlist for a sampling of many of the local bands he's written about for the Daily Herald recently.