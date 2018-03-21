Bruno Mars, The Weeknd take center stage at 2018 Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza organizers are leaning heavily on pop and rock music this summer for the annual festival.

Pop stars Bruno Mars and The Weeknd will headline two nights, along with rockers Jack White and Arctic Monkeys, according to a lineup released by organizers Wednesday. Other acts include Vampire Weekend, The National, Franz Ferdinand and St. Vincent as well as a slew of hip-hop artists like Post Malone, Travis Scott, Logic, Gucci Mane, LilUzi Vert and LL Cool J performing earlier shows. Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell is also showcasing new solo music being released this year.

The dates for the headliners' performances were not immediately announced.

The four-day music festival will run Aug. 2-5 at Chicago's Grant Park, where it has been held since 2005 after first being conceived as a touring show in 1991.

Close to 200 bands and artists from a variety of musical genres perform at the festival each year on eight stages. The event draws close to 200,000 visitors each year, according to city of Chicago estimates. All the headliners have played the festival before except for Mars, who won six Grammys this year, including album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

Four-day passes are on sale starting at $335 plus taxes and fees at the lollapalooza.com website for general admission and go as high as $4,200 plus taxes for a four-day platinum package. It's unusual that weekend passes weren't sold out ahead of the lineup announcement. Festival organizers will offer single-day tickets in the coming days.

Weather emergencies have wreaked havoc on the festival in the recent past, including last year when Lorde's headlining performance on opening night was canceled as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. Shows were canceled in 2012 and 2015 as well because of weather.