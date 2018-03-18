Sunday picks: Catch crooner Frankie Avalon at the Arcada Theatre

The exhibit "Animal Secrets" returns to the Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview. Courtesy of Kohl Children's Museum

Frankie Avalon performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, March 18. Associated Press, 2013

Where's the beach?

Frankie Avalon, the former teen pop idol famed for a number of 1950s beach movies and the blockbuster musical film "Grease," will perform in concert on Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Furry friends

The 26th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo features more than 200 exhibitors with pet-related products and services this weekend at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $10; $5 kids ages 3 to 12. 630-793-9779 or (847) 385-7500 or petchicago.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Blooming fun

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show returns for 2018 with the new theme of "FLOWERTALES: Every Garden Has a Story to Tell." See special garden creations and get ideas for your yard at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $17-$19 one-day pass; $10 evening pass after 4 p.m.; $5 one-day kids' pass for ages 4-12. (800) 595-7437 or chicagoflower.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Timely subject

Janus Theatre's 19th season continues with a revival of Rebecca Gilman's ever-timely play "Spinning Into Butter," about the fallout from a racially tinged incident at a small college in Vermont. After an African-American student receives threatening notes, a dean of students must confront the latent racism within the institution and within herself in Gilman's play, which premiered in 1999 at the Goodman Theatre. Richard Pahl of Elgin directs. 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. $18. See janusplays.com.

Beautiful singing

See young opera singers when Sinfonietta Bel Canto presents its "5th Annual Voice Competition" along with a performance of Gade's Symphony No. 4 today at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5211 Carpenter St., Downers Grove. $22; $19 seniors; $7 students. (630) 384-5007 or sinfoniettabelcanto.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Dance, dance

Die-hard fans of the "Just Dance Now" video game won't want to miss the tour of "Just Dance Live." Get bombarded by peppy pop and flashy lights at Navy Pier's AON Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. $45-$49 regular run; $95-$99 VIP tickets. (866) 468-3399 or just dancelive.com. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Chicago's own

Fans of Chicago comedian Hannibal Buress ("The Eric Andre Show," "Broad City") won't want to miss seeing him perform a standup show tonight at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Concert highlights

• Brian Allison: Noon Sunday, March 18, at Bub City at Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com.

• Frankie Avalon: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Matt Wilke (Blameless Lake): 7 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at The Long Room, 1612 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. Free. (773) 665-4500 or longroomchicago.com.

• John Corabi: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Rochaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $18-$36. (815) 893-9768 or rochaus.com.

• Glen Hansard: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $40. (773) 275-6800 or rivieratheatre.com.

• The Phonographs, Moist Clown, Minihorse: 9 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

• The National Parks, Matthaus, Strange Familia: 8 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15-$17. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Rogue Wave, Dear Boy: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $22-$25. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• The Cyberiam, Nomadic: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

