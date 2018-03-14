7 St. Patrick's Day events in the suburbs and city

The concert and dancing show "Rockin' Road to Dublin" plays College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake at 8 p.m. Friday, March 16.

St. Patrick's Day parades got the celebration off to a festive start last Saturday. Keep the fun going with more parades, parties and concerts all weekend long.

Here are seven ideas in the suburbs and city:

1. The 8th Annual Barrington Celtic Fest returns to McGonigal's Pub and on Park Avenue Friday and Saturday, March 16-17. The heated tent at the pub, 105 S. Cook St., Barrington, will be home to live music, local merchants and entertainment including Irish dancers, bagpipers, live music, special guests, and Irish food and beverages. Admission to the fest is free; 21 and older after 8 p.m. (847) 277-7400 or mcgonigalspub.com/events/celticfest.html. 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, March 16, and 9:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, March 17.

2. "Rockin' Road To Dublin," a touring Celtic rock and dance spectacular, plays Friday at the College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $43-$48; $42-$47 seniors/students; $12-$15 kids. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 8 p.m. Friday, March 16.

3. The 8th Annual Palatine Paints the Town Green features a parade of 50 entries, including the Midlothian Scottish Bagpipe Band, the Trinity Irish Dancers, the Lucky Little Leprechauns of Dorset Avenue and more. The parade travels west on Wood Street then north on Smith Street in Palatine. Free. (847) 942-4436 or stpatspalatine.com. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and the parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17.

The Chicago River will once again go green for St. Patrick's Day. - Associated Press, 2015

4. The Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade falls on the actual day this year. The fun starts with dyeing the Chicago River bright green, followed by the parade, which starts at Balbo and Columbus before traveling north to Monroe Street in Chicago. Free. chicagostpatricksdayparade.org. Dyeing of the Chicago River is at 9 a.m. and the parade is at noon Saturday, March 17.

5. Lake Villa's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off Saturday, with the assembly point at Palombi School, 133 McKinley Ave., Lake Villa. The parade route travels from McKinley Avenue north to Burnett Avenue, to Sherwood Avenue, to Grand Avenue, to Cedar Avenue, ending on Railroad Avenue by the Lake Villa VFW. Free. (847) 356-6100 or lake-villa.org. Noon Saturday, March 17.

6. For those who want to end St. Patrick's Day with pyrotechnic bangs, check out the DUbliNDEE Fireworks over the Fox River on the Footbridge in East Dundee. Free. (847) 426-2822 or eastdundee.net. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17.

7. Celtic duo Switchback performs a special "St. Paddy's Day Concert" on Saturday at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $26; $24 seniors and students. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17.