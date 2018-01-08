Feder: WCCQ FM 98.3 turns to country's 'old friends'

WCCQ FM 98.3, Chicago's No. 3 country music station, is turning back the clock, Robert Feder writes. Rebranding itself "Today's Country & The Legends," the Alpha Media southwest suburban-based station relaunches its country format today with an emphasis on artists from the '90s and early 2000s. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.
