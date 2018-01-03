Weekly picks: Canadian comedy comes to Woodfield's Improv

Bella Hristova is a guest soloist with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in performances in Schaumburg and Elgin. Courtesy of Lisa Marie Mazzucco

Canadian comedian Jeremy Hotz returns to perform standup at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Associated Press, 2015

Humor, eh?

Experience humor from north of the border when Canadian comedian Jeremy Hotz returns for another run of standup performances starting Thursday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4; 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

World duo

Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic share the stage for a special global "Guitar Duo" cultural concert at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $25. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4

Revolt Coda, Vesper at HOB

If you haven't seen Revolt Coda play live before, come prepared for a fun show. The energetic foursome -- led by Naperville's Zac Conforti -- is electric on stage, and their catchy jams keep them at the forefront of Chicago's hard-rock scene. They've had a good year, recording some new tracks and a video, as well as getting stage time at SXSW; hopefully kicking off 2018 headlining Chicago's House of Blues promises even bigger things to come. Catch the guys when they play with Vesper, Security Culture, Trick Shooter Social Club and The Dirty Miners. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10-$15. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Learn about having a lake home and cabin lifestyle at the Lake Home and Cabin Show in Schaumburg. -

Dreaming of a rustic summer hideaway? Then visit the Lake Home & Cabin Show to get ideas or see the latest trends this weekend at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive., Schaumburg. $12; $5 youth ages 5 to 15. (847) 303-4100 or lakehomeandcabinshow.com. 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7

Ember Oceans back home at Nellie's

Ember Oceans has maintained its place as a rising star on the Chicago-area indie pop scene with catchy songs, a champagne-bubbly energy, and a fun, tropical aesthetic. But growth is a part of life, and the Palatine foursome is tackling adulthood head-on, injecting their newer songs with more mature emotion and bringing a darker and funkier rock vibe into the mix. Catch some of their new songs when the guys play an all-ages hometown show at Durty Nellie's, joined by the sugarcoated croonings of August Hotel and The Giving Moon's bouncy jams. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Palatine's Ember Oceans headlines an all-ages show at Durty Nellie's Friday, Jan. 5. - Courtesy of Ember Oceans

Relive an important cultural moment with the tribute concert "Live in Central Park [Revisited]: Simon and Garfunkel" tonight at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $40-$45. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5

Classical favorite

Violinist Bella Hristova is the guest soloist for Elgin Symphony Orchestra concerts titled "Hungarian Rhapsody" this weekend at two locations: first at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg; $30-$45; $10 students. Then at Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65; $10 students. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, in Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, in Elgin

Comedian Eliot Chang will perform at Zanies locations in St. Charles and Chicago. - Courtesy of Brad Barket/PictureGroup

Comedian Eliot Chang was a regular on "Chelsea Lately" and has been in multiple Comedy Central specials. Catch him starting this weekend at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 524-0001; then at Zanies at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. (312) 337-4027. $22 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, in St. Charles; 8 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, Jan. 7 to 10, in Chicago

The King's car

Die-hard fans of the King of Rock won't want to miss a special Elvis Presley Celebration featuring a display of his 1974 Cadillac with an appearance by impersonator Travis Morris on Saturday at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. $15; $9 kids ages 5 to 12. (815) 385-3644 or volocars.com. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

Champagne comedy

Soiree Lyrique performs Johann Strauss II's popular comic operetta "Die Fledermaus" in a special English version on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin. $25-$30; $15 students. (847) 622-9988 or soireelyrique.org. 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

American English plays a Beatles tribute show at the Raue Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, Jan. 6. -

The band American English performs a Beatles Tribute concert on Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6

'Stop the Insanity'

Alternative rock band Social Que headlines the "Stop the Insanity" Suicide Awareness Show to benefit Stand Up Speak Now, a suburban-based anti-bullying organization. The Reggies Rock Club show also features Where's Fernando?, Stratford, When We Was Kids and Infamous Martyrs. Come hear some great local music and support a good cause! 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Take the Reins vinyl release

Courtney Boyers, the vocalist for West suburban-based Take the Reins, knows how to deliver a tender beatdown with soaring melodies that really pack a punch. Good thing, too, since the musicians who played on the band's new album, "Addiction by Subtraction," aren't holding back. The band -- rounded out by Matt Benson, Dave Burke and Dan Duffy with Dan Precision stepping in on bass for the recording sessions -- embued the recent album with a driving energy that firmly complements Boyers' vocals. The album has recently been given the vinyl treatment, which is available at Take the Reins' Bandcamp site and is being released at the show. The lineup includes Death & Memphis, Blood People and Mystery Actions, so it's going to be a great night to be at BrauerHouse. 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $6-$8. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

West suburban rock band Take the Reins releases its new vinyl albums at BrauerHouse Saturday, Jan. 6. - Courtesy of Take the Reins

• The Obsessives, Bleary Eyed, What Gives, Jaclyn Heuser, The Off Days: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

• Ian's Party 2018: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6; and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago; and Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12-$15 Friday, $12-$15 Saturday, $10-$12 Sunday and $30-$35 for a three-day pass; 69 bands across two venues and three nights. Check iansparty.com for lineup and schedule information.

Honey and the 45s play Chicago's Lincoln Hall Friday, Jan. 5, with Scotch the Filmmaker, Element and Neon Creek. -

• Honey and the 45s, Scotch the Filmmaker, Element, Neon Creek: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10-$15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Jonnycatland, Dead Harvest, Aunt Kelly, J Eastman and the Drunk Uncles, As Am I: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Cloud Zero, From the Start: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at MT Barrels, 1712 W. Wise Road, Schaumburg. Check with venue for ticket information. (847) 285-1169 or mtbarrelsbar.com.

• Still IL, Hitsleep, Out For Hours, Frank Liston: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• My Double Life, Roxy Swain, Frosting, Gills: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Pop Punk Night with There Goes the Neighborhood acoustic: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Check with venue for ticket information. (847) 749-0253 or homebarchicago.com.

• Jocelyn & Chris Arndt: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $5-$7. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Lucille Furs, The Evening Attraction, Capital Soiree, Cadien Lake James (Twin Peaks), Matt Williams (Post Animal): 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• CASE, The Slaps: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• American English: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20-$35. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

• Guerrilla Social, Chicago Crossroads Quartet, niiice., What's Our Age Again, She/Her: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Sons of the Silent Age perform David Bowie's "Berlin" and more, Talsounds and Craftwerc: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Metro Chicago, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $20-$22; Proceeds benefit patients of NorthShore Kellogg Cancer Center. (708) 703-8804 or etix.com.

• Dorothy: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $17.50-$67.50. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Lightweights, Burn Rebuild, Fire Fire Fire, Gray Ghost: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $6. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

• Desmond Jones, The Hacky Turtles: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, Chicago. $10. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

• Chelusier, Mother Earth, Armadillo, The Recall, Angels of Duality, Evasion: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Dude Same, Juice Cleanse, Girl K: 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Ballroom Boxer, Doublespeak: 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Courtesy, Desert Liminal, Bell Push: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• MER's Music Showcase: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. Free. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Adelitas Way, Deadset Society, Manafest, Late Night Fights, Blacklist Regulars: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. $15-$45. (815) 280-5246 or

• Lana Del Rey "LA to the Moon Tour": 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $39.50-$125. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.