It's splitsville for Brian Phillips and Lou Lombardo as the morning duo at WKQX FM 101.1, Robert Feder writes. In a realignment at the Cumulus Media alternative rock station, Lombardo has moved to evenings, replacing Josh Marconi, who was cut two weeks ago. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.
updated: 1/3/2018 10:07 AM
Feder: WKQX 101.1 breaks up morning team
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.