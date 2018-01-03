Feder: WKQX 101.1 breaks up morning team

It's splitsville for Brian Phillips and Lou Lombardo as the morning duo at WKQX FM 101.1, Robert Feder writes. In a realignment at the Cumulus Media alternative rock station, Lombardo has moved to evenings, replacing Josh Marconi, who was cut two weeks ago. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.