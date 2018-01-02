10 new restaurants coming to the suburbs in 2018

City Works Eatery and Pour House will open its first Illinois locations in Schaumburg and Wheeling in late 2018. Menu options include the Sante Fe Pepper. Courtesy of City Works Eatery and Pour House

Miso-glazed sea bass will be among the entree options when Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab House opens its first suburban location in Rosemont. Courtesy of Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab House

So many local restaurants, so many options. Yet, as much as we enjoy dinner out at time-tested favorites, we also look forward to trying new spots.

That will be no problem in the coming months, when new restaurants will be popping up across the suburbs.

From locally owned eateries to national chains debuting in the 'burbs, here are 10 restaurants expected to open in 2018.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub Lake Villa

Location: 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa

Targeted opening: February

Specialties: Craft beer and from-scratch entrees and burgers.

Other info: The Lake Villa spot will be the fourth location from the family-owned O'Toole's Pub. Other spots are Timothy O'Toole's in Chicago and Gurnee and O'Toole's of Libertyville.

Website: timothyotooles.com

Burgers will remain a staple when Timothy O'Toole's Pub opens in Lake Villa. - Courtesy of O'Toole's

Location: Southwest corner of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, Arlington Heights

Targeted opening: Soft launch in March, grand opening in April

Specialties: The gastropub and music venue will focus on Midwestern-sourced meat, fish and produce, as well as beer and cocktails from local breweries and distilleries.

Other info: The theme is "Local Music, Local Food, Local Drink."

Murray Bros. Caddyshack

Location: In the Crown Plaza Hotel, 5440 N. River Road, Rosemont

Targeted opening: Spring

Specialties: Comfort food including traditional bar starters, burgers, flatbreads and a few items named for the golf-themed movie.

Other info: Actor and Wilmette native Bill Murray and his five brothers opened Murray Bros. Caddyshack in Florida in 2001. As teens, they worked as suburban golf caddies, which inspired Brian Doyle Murray to write "Caddyshack" starring Bill and other brothers.

Website: mbcshack.com

Bushwood Lodge

Location: 2300 Bushwood Drive, Elgin

Targeted opening: Spring

Specialties: Pizza will be the focus, with burgers, wraps and salads also on the menu.

Other info: The rustic-themed sports bar will feature an upstairs space for bands, special events and private parties.

Website: bushwoodlodge.com

- Daily Herald file photo by Daniel White | Staff Photographer The Red Arrow Tap Room in Elmhurst features hearty barbecue and self-serve beer taps. A new location in Naperville, expected to open this spring, will offer the same.

Location: 216 S. Washington, Naperville

Targeted opening: Spring

Specialties: Beer lovers will find 48 self-serve taps with a variety of craft brews, allowing for full glasses of a favorite or a personalized flight. Food specialties lean toward barbecue.

Other info: The family-friendly Red Arrow already has a location in Elmhurst. One tap is set aside each month for charity.

Website: redarrowtaproom.com

Studio Hotrods Roadhouse

Location: On Route 12, near downtown Fox Lake

Targeted opening: Spring

Specialties: The restaurant/bar will feature a custom car theme.

Other info: Expect singing servers, live music and a pay system where patrons wear wristbands linked to their credit cards.

Carmine's Rosemont

Location: West side of The Pearl District, south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway in Rosemont

Targeted opening: Summer

Specialties: "Red Sauce" Italian fare.

Other info: This will be the first suburban location for the restaurant, which opened in 1994 in Chicago. Plans call for an impressive patio with indoor and outdoor bars, fireplaces and old world Italian decor.

Website: rosebudrestaurants.com/restaurant/carmine/

The Hampton Social

Location: In the Arboretum of South Barrington

Targeted opening date: Late summer or fall

Specialties: Seafood and beach-themed cocktails.

Other info: Despite its Chicago debut, The Hampton Social is an East Coast-inspired restaurant known for nautical décor and its ivy-covered wall.

Website: thehamptonsocial.com

Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab House

Location: The Pearl District, south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway in Rosemont

Targeted opening: Fall

Specialties: Sustainable seafood, including miso-glazed sea bass and fresh Florida stone crab.

Other info: Founded in 1992, the seafood house opened its first location in Houston and made its Midwest debut in Chicago last month.

Website: trulucks.com

City Works Eatery and Pour House will open its first Illinois locations in Schaumburg and Wheeling in late 2018. - Courtesy of City Works Eatery and Pour House

Location: Schaumburg (site not yet announced) and Wheeling Town Center, near the intersection of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway

Targeted opening: December 2018

Specialties: Classic American cuisine with a twist and more than 90 craft beers on tap.

Other info: There are six locations nationwide, but none in Illinois -- yet.

Website: cityworksrestaurant.com