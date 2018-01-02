10 new restaurants coming to the suburbs in 2018

So many local restaurants, so many options. Yet, as much as we enjoy dinner out at time-tested favorites, we also look forward to trying new spots.
That will be no problem in the coming months, when new restaurants will be popping up across the suburbs.
From locally owned eateries to national chains debuting in the 'burbs, here are 10 restaurants expected to open in 2018.
Timothy O'Toole's Pub Lake Villa
Location: 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa
Targeted opening: February
Specialties: Craft beer and from-scratch entrees and burgers.
Other info: The Lake Villa spot will be the fourth location from the family-owned O'Toole's Pub. Other spots are Timothy O'Toole's in Chicago and Gurnee and O'Toole's of Libertyville.
Website: timothyotooles.com
Burgers will remain a staple when Timothy O'Toole's Pub opens in Lake Villa.
- Courtesy of O'Toole's
Hey Nonny
Location: Southwest corner of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, Arlington Heights
Targeted opening: Soft launch in March, grand opening in April
Specialties: The gastropub and music venue will focus on Midwestern-sourced meat, fish and produce, as well as beer and cocktails from local breweries and distilleries.
Other info: The theme is "Local Music, Local Food, Local Drink."
Murray Bros. Caddyshack
Location: In the Crown Plaza Hotel, 5440 N. River Road, Rosemont
Targeted opening: Spring
Specialties: Comfort food including traditional bar starters, burgers, flatbreads and a few items named for the golf-themed movie.
Other info: Actor and Wilmette native Bill Murray and his five brothers opened Murray Bros. Caddyshack in Florida in 2001. As teens, they worked as suburban golf caddies, which inspired Brian Doyle Murray to write "Caddyshack" starring Bill and other brothers.
Website: mbcshack.com
Bushwood Lodge
Location: 2300 Bushwood Drive, Elgin
Targeted opening: Spring
Specialties: Pizza will be the focus, with burgers, wraps and salads also on the menu.
Other info: The rustic-themed sports bar will feature an upstairs space for bands, special events and private parties.
Website: bushwoodlodge.com
Location: 216 S. Washington, Naperville
Targeted opening: Spring
Specialties: Beer lovers will find 48 self-serve taps with a variety of craft brews, allowing for full glasses of a favorite or a personalized flight. Food specialties lean toward barbecue.
Other info: The family-friendly Red Arrow already has a location in Elmhurst. One tap is set aside each month for charity.
Website: redarrowtaproom.com
Studio Hotrods Roadhouse
Location: On Route 12, near downtown Fox Lake
Targeted opening: Spring
Specialties: The restaurant/bar will feature a custom car theme.
Other info: Expect singing servers, live music and a pay system where patrons wear wristbands linked to their credit cards.
Carmine's Rosemont
Location: West side of The Pearl District, south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway in Rosemont
Targeted opening: Summer
Specialties: "Red Sauce" Italian fare.
Other info: This will be the first suburban location for the restaurant, which opened in 1994 in Chicago. Plans call for an impressive patio with indoor and outdoor bars, fireplaces and old world Italian decor.
Website: rosebudrestaurants.com/restaurant/carmine/
The Hampton Social
Location: In the Arboretum of South Barrington
Targeted opening date: Late summer or fall
Specialties: Seafood and beach-themed cocktails.
Other info: Despite its Chicago debut, The Hampton Social is an East Coast-inspired restaurant known for nautical décor and its ivy-covered wall.
Website: thehamptonsocial.com
Truluck's Seafood Steak & Crab House
Location: The Pearl District, south of Balmoral Avenue and west of the Tri-State Tollway in Rosemont
Targeted opening: Fall
Specialties: Sustainable seafood, including miso-glazed sea bass and fresh Florida stone crab.
Other info: Founded in 1992, the seafood house opened its first location in Houston and made its Midwest debut in Chicago last month.
Website: trulucks.com
City Works Eatery and Pour House will open its first Illinois locations in Schaumburg and Wheeling in late 2018.
- Courtesy of City Works Eatery and Pour House
City Works Eatery and Pour House
Location: Schaumburg (site not yet announced) and Wheeling Town Center, near the intersection of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway
Targeted opening: December 2018
Specialties: Classic American cuisine with a twist and more than 90 craft beers on tap.
Other info: There are six locations nationwide, but none in Illinois -- yet.
Website: cityworksrestaurant.com